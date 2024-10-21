1H AGO
Nick Taylor betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
Nick Taylor enters the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Oct. 23-26 coming off a 54th-place finish in the Shriners Children's Open in his last tournament.
Latest odds for Taylor at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
- Location: Chiba, JPN
- Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
- Purse: $8.5M
- Previous winner: Collin Morikawa
At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
- In his last two appearances at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Taylor has an average finish of 42nd, and an average score of 3-under.
- In Taylor's most recent appearance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, in 2023, he finished 21st after posting a score of even-par.
- Collin Morikawa won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field) with a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th) and 27.5 putts per round (sixth).
Taylor's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/18/2023
|21
|68-73-69-70
|E
|10/22/2020
|63
|70-68-71-74
|-5
Taylor's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Taylor has an average finish of 48th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Taylor has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Nick Taylor has averaged 304.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Taylor is averaging -0.705 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Taylor is averaging -0.911 Strokes Gained: Total.
Taylor's advanced stats and rankings
- Taylor's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.146 ranks 127th on TOUR this season, and his 63.3% driving accuracy average ranks 68th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor ranks 63rd on TOUR with a mark of 0.220.
- On the greens, Taylor has registered a -0.001 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 96th on TOUR, while he ranks 80th with a putts-per-round average of 28.91. He has broken par 24.75% of the time (69th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|149
|294.0
|304.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|147
|64.57%
|71.53%
|Putts Per Round
|80
|28.91
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|69
|24.75%
|22.92%
|Bogey Avoidance
|163
|17.17%
|14.58%
Taylor's best finishes
- Taylor has played 26 tournaments this season, securing one win and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
- Taylor, who has 969 points, currently sits 51st in the FedExCup standings.
Taylor's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Black Desert Championship, where his 2.115 mark ranked 25th in the field.
- Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.655.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor produced his best effort this season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking in the field at 4.781. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 8.934, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
- Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|127
|-0.146
|0.270
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|63
|0.220
|-0.094
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|89
|0.046
|-0.382
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|96
|-0.001
|-0.705
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|96
|0.119
|-0.911
Taylor's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|8
|58-70-67
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|69-69-73-70
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|7
|69-67-65-65
|-14
|85
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-67-70
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|71-77-68
|E
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|1
|60-70-68-65
|-23
|500
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-69-70-74
|-1
|20
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|69-71-74-71
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|66-68-76-70
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|64
|68-74-75-70
|+3
|4
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-81
|+14
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|71-70-69-71
|-3
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|10
|63-69-64-71
|-21
|46
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|71-69-75-75
|+6
|17
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|73-73-74-73
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|42
|68-73-65-67
|-7
|18
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|57
|65-71-69-69
|-6
|5
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|30
|70-73-68-69
|-4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|63-74
|-3
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|65
|68-68-70-77
|+3
|16
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|69-67-66-69
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|54
|68-69-71-72
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
