Nick Taylor betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

This season Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Black Desert Championship, where his 2.115 mark ranked 25th in the field.

Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.655.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor produced his best effort this season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking in the field at 4.781. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 8.934, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.