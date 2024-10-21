PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Nick Taylor betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    Nick Taylor enters the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Oct. 23-26 coming off a 54th-place finish in the Shriners Children's Open in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Taylor at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Chiba, JPN
    • Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
    • Purse: $8.5M
    • Previous winner: Collin Morikawa

    At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    • In his last two appearances at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Taylor has an average finish of 42nd, and an average score of 3-under.
    • In Taylor's most recent appearance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, in 2023, he finished 21st after posting a score of even-par.
    • Collin Morikawa won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field) with a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th) and 27.5 putts per round (sixth).

    Taylor's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/18/20232168-73-69-70E
    10/22/20206370-68-71-74-5

    Taylor's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Taylor has an average finish of 48th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Taylor has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Nick Taylor has averaged 304.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Taylor is averaging -0.705 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Taylor is averaging -0.911 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Taylor's advanced stats and rankings

    • Taylor's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.146 ranks 127th on TOUR this season, and his 63.3% driving accuracy average ranks 68th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor ranks 63rd on TOUR with a mark of 0.220.
    • On the greens, Taylor has registered a -0.001 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 96th on TOUR, while he ranks 80th with a putts-per-round average of 28.91. He has broken par 24.75% of the time (69th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance149294.0304.3
    Greens in Regulation %14764.57%71.53%
    Putts Per Round8028.9130.1
    Par Breakers6924.75%22.92%
    Bogey Avoidance16317.17%14.58%

    Taylor's best finishes

    • Taylor has played 26 tournaments this season, securing one win and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
    • Taylor, who has 969 points, currently sits 51st in the FedExCup standings.

    Taylor's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Black Desert Championship, where his 2.115 mark ranked 25th in the field.
    • Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.655.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor produced his best effort this season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking in the field at 4.781. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 8.934, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
    • Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.

    Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee127-0.1460.270
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green630.220-0.094
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green890.046-0.382
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting96-0.001-0.705
    Average Strokes Gained: Total960.119-0.911

    Taylor's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational858-70-67E--
    January 4-7The Sentry5269-69-73-70-1111
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii769-67-65-65-1485
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-67-70-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7171-77-68E5
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open160-70-68-65-23500
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3970-69-70-74-120
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1269-71-74-71-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2666-68-76-70-860
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6468-74-75-70+34
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC77-81+14--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4971-70-69-71-312
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1063-69-64-71-2146
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4371-69-75-75+617
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2773-73-74-73+553
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-74+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4268-73-65-67-718
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open5765-71-69-69-65
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC75-75+8--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition3070-73-68-69-4--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC63-74-3--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6568-68-70-77+316
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2569-67-66-69-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open5468-69-71-72-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.