Nate Lashley betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    When he hits the links Oct. 23-26, Nate Lashley will aim to build upon his last performance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. In 2023, he shot 3-over and placed 41st at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club.

    Latest odds for Lashley at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Chiba, JPN
    • Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
    • Purse: $8.5M
    • Previous winner: Collin Morikawa

    At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    • Lashley's average finish has been 41st, and his average score 3-over, over his last two appearances at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
    • In 2023, Lashley finished 41st (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent appearance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
    • Collin Morikawa won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field) with a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th) and 27.5 putts per round (sixth).

    Lashley's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/18/20234172-68-73-70+3
    10/23/2019W/D73+3

    Lashley's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Lashley has an average finish of 51st.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Lashley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 8-under.
    • Nate Lashley has averaged 300.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Lashley has an average of -1.143 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lashley has an average of -0.548 in his past five tournaments.
    Lashley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lashley owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.226 (139th) this season, while his average driving distance of 293.9 yards ranks 151st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lashley ranks 62nd on TOUR with a mark of 0.230.
    • On the greens, Lashley has registered a 0.021 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 93rd on TOUR, while he ranks 122nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.21. He has broken par 24.01% of the time (97th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance151293.9300.2
    Greens in Regulation %4469.00%75.00%
    Putts Per Round12229.2129.8
    Par Breakers9724.01%19.75%
    Bogey Avoidance5213.62%9.88%

    Lashley's best finishes

    • Although Lashley hasn't won any of the 23 tournaments he has played this season, he has earned one top-five finish.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 11 times.
    • Currently, Lashley ranks 102nd in the FedExCup standings with 393 points.

    Lashley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 38th in the field with a mark of 1.175. He finished 39th in that event.
    • Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.644 (he finished 13th in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lashley produced his best effort this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking in the field at 2.931. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Lashley recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.909 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
    • Lashley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.

    Lashley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee139-0.226-1.352
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green620.2302.067
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green410.182-0.121
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting930.021-1.143
    Average Strokes Gained: Total890.208-0.548

    Lashley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1064-70-69-66-19--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC67-72-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-67-66-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open373-67-70-67-11145
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-72+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-68-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC72-70-2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1368-70-67-72-11135
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2172-68-66-68-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3972-72-73-69-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-75+1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3863-73-65-73-142
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-71-5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4271-69-72-66-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2570-68-71-69-1032
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-72E--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-73+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5967-69-67-74-35
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship5569-69-72-68-10--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship6168-68-71-72-5--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2965-72-65-70-12--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lashley as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.