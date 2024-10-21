Nate Lashley betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

This season, Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 38th in the field with a mark of 1.175. He finished 39th in that event.

Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.644 (he finished 13th in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lashley produced his best effort this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking in the field at 2.931. In that event, he missed the cut.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Lashley recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.909 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished third in that tournament.