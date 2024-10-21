Nate Lashley betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
When he hits the links Oct. 23-26, Nate Lashley will aim to build upon his last performance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. In 2023, he shot 3-over and placed 41st at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club.
The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
- Location: Chiba, JPN
- Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
- Purse: $8.5M
- Previous winner: Collin Morikawa
At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
- Lashley's average finish has been 41st, and his average score 3-over, over his last two appearances at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
- In 2023, Lashley finished 41st (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent appearance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
- Collin Morikawa won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field) with a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th) and 27.5 putts per round (sixth).
Lashley's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/18/2023
|41
|72-68-73-70
|+3
|10/23/2019
|W/D
|73
|+3
Lashley's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Lashley has an average finish of 51st.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Lashley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 8-under.
- Nate Lashley has averaged 300.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Lashley has an average of -1.143 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lashley has an average of -0.548 in his past five tournaments.
Lashley's advanced stats and rankings
- Lashley owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.226 (139th) this season, while his average driving distance of 293.9 yards ranks 151st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lashley ranks 62nd on TOUR with a mark of 0.230.
- On the greens, Lashley has registered a 0.021 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 93rd on TOUR, while he ranks 122nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.21. He has broken par 24.01% of the time (97th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|151
|293.9
|300.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|44
|69.00%
|75.00%
|Putts Per Round
|122
|29.21
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|97
|24.01%
|19.75%
|Bogey Avoidance
|52
|13.62%
|9.88%
Lashley's best finishes
- Although Lashley hasn't won any of the 23 tournaments he has played this season, he has earned one top-five finish.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 11 times.
- Currently, Lashley ranks 102nd in the FedExCup standings with 393 points.
Lashley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 38th in the field with a mark of 1.175. He finished 39th in that event.
- Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.644 (he finished 13th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lashley produced his best effort this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking in the field at 2.931. In that event, he missed the cut.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Lashley recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.909 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
- Lashley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
Lashley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|139
|-0.226
|-1.352
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|62
|0.230
|2.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|41
|0.182
|-0.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|93
|0.021
|-1.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|89
|0.208
|-0.548
Lashley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|64-70-69-66
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-67-66
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|73-67-70-67
|-11
|145
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|68-70-67-72
|-11
|135
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|72-68-66-68
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|72-72-73-69
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|38
|63-73-65-73
|-14
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-71
|-5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|71-69-72-66
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|70-68-71-69
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|59
|67-69-67-74
|-3
|5
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|55
|69-69-72-68
|-10
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|61
|68-68-71-72
|-5
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|29
|65-72-65-70
|-12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lashley as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
