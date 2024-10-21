Min Woo Lee betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
Min Woo Lee looks to improve upon his sixth-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club Oct. 23-26.
The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
- Location: Chiba, JPN
- Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
- Purse: $8.5M
- Previous winner: Collin Morikawa
At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
- Lee has played the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP once of late, in 2023. He finished sixth, posting a score of 6-under.
- When Collin Morikawa won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 324.3 (15th in the field), 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.5 putts per round (sixth).
Lee's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/18/2023
|6
|69-73-67-65
|-6
Lee's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Lee has an average finish of 25th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Lee has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five tournaments.
- Min Woo Lee has averaged 319.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Lee is averaging -1.255 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lee is averaging 1.205 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.716 (fifth) this season, while his average driving distance of 315.5 yards ranks seventh on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lee ranks 135th on TOUR with a mark of -0.254.
- On the greens, Lee's -0.092 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 119th on TOUR this season, and his 29.08 putts-per-round average ranks 107th. He has broken par 25.54% of the time (49th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|7
|315.5
|319.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|141
|64.78%
|48.96%
|Putts Per Round
|107
|29.08
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|49
|25.54%
|23.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|165
|17.29%
|15.63%
Lee's best finishes
- While Lee hasn't won any of the 19 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has secured two top-five finishes.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 16 times (84.2%).
- With 783 points, Lee currently sits 63rd in the FedExCup standings.
Lee's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Lee posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking second in the field at 5.500.
- Lee posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking fourth in the field at 6.020. In that event, he finished second.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best effort this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 5.272 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Lee posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.223, which ranked 35th in the field). In that event, he finished second.
- Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.351) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (which ranked him second in the field). In that event, he finished second.
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|5
|0.716
|2.706
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|135
|-0.254
|0.222
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|71
|0.096
|-0.468
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|119
|-0.092
|-1.255
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|54
|0.466
|1.205
Lee's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|65-66-70-67
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|72-68-72-73
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|71
|71-69-71-73
|E
|3
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|2
|67-70-66-67
|-14
|245
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|69-73-76-73
|+3
|16
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|73-70-73-70
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|74-74-75-69
|+4
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|66-68-66-69
|-15
|33
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|72-66-70-67
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-68-68-74
|-1
|32
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|73-69-72-71
|+5
|85
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|68-68-66-69
|-17
|184
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|73
|67-70-70-75
|+2
|3
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-80
|+9
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|22
|76-65-68-68
|-7
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|22
|70-68-70-66
|-6
|140
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|32
|68-69-73-71
|-7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
