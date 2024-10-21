Min Woo Lee betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

This season, Lee posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking second in the field at 5.500.

Lee posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking fourth in the field at 6.020. In that event, he finished second.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best effort this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 5.272 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Lee posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.223, which ranked 35th in the field). In that event, he finished second.