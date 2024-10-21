PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Min Woo Lee betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Min Woo Lee betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    Min Woo Lee looks to improve upon his sixth-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club Oct. 23-26.

    The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Chiba, JPN
    • Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
    • Purse: $8.5M
    • Previous winner: Collin Morikawa

    At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    • Lee has played the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP once of late, in 2023. He finished sixth, posting a score of 6-under.
    • When Collin Morikawa won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 324.3 (15th in the field), 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.5 putts per round (sixth).

    Lee's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/18/2023669-73-67-65-6

    Lee's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Lee has an average finish of 25th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Lee has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Min Woo Lee has averaged 319.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Lee is averaging -1.255 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lee is averaging 1.205 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Lee's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lee owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.716 (fifth) this season, while his average driving distance of 315.5 yards ranks seventh on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lee ranks 135th on TOUR with a mark of -0.254.
    • On the greens, Lee's -0.092 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 119th on TOUR this season, and his 29.08 putts-per-round average ranks 107th. He has broken par 25.54% of the time (49th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance7315.5319.4
    Greens in Regulation %14164.78%48.96%
    Putts Per Round10729.0829.3
    Par Breakers4925.54%23.61%
    Bogey Avoidance16517.29%15.63%

    Lee's best finishes

    • While Lee hasn't won any of the 19 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has secured two top-five finishes.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 16 times (84.2%).
    • With 783 points, Lee currently sits 63rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Lee's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Lee posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking second in the field at 5.500.
    • Lee posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking fourth in the field at 6.020. In that event, he finished second.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best effort this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 5.272 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Lee posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.223, which ranked 35th in the field). In that event, he finished second.
    • Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.351) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (which ranked him second in the field). In that event, he finished second.

    Lee's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee50.7162.706
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green135-0.2540.222
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green710.096-0.468
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting119-0.092-1.255
    Average Strokes Gained: Total540.4661.205

    Lee's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American Express2165-66-70-67-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4372-68-72-73-311
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open7171-69-71-73E3
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches267-70-66-67-14245
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4469-73-76-73+316
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5473-70-73-70-29
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC74-75+7--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2274-74-75-69+473
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2466-68-66-69-1533
    May 16-19PGA Championship2672-66-70-67-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2469-68-68-74-132
    June 13-16U.S. Open2173-69-72-71+585
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic268-68-66-69-17184
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open7367-70-70-75+23
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC71-80+9--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition2276-65-68-68-7--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-71E--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship2270-68-70-66-6140
    September 12-15Procore Championship3268-69-73-71-7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.