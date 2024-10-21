Max Homa betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

This season Homa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he put up a 3.081 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 14th in that event.

Homa's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the BMW Championship in August 2024, as he produced a 6.404 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Homa's best effort this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.609.

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Homa posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.465, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished eighth in that event).