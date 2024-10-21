PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Max Homa betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

Max Homa betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    Max Homa placed 46th in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in 2019, shooting a even-par on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher Oct. 23-26 in Chiba, JPN, at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club .

    The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Chiba, JPN
    • Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
    • Purse: $8.5M
    • Previous winner: Collin Morikawa

    At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    • Homa has played the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP once recently (in 2019), posting a score of even-par and finishing 46th.
    • Collin Morikawa won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field) with a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th) and 27.50 putts per round (sixth).

    Homa's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/23/20194671-68-66-75E

    Homa's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Homa has an average finish of 54th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Homa hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 54th.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 5-over.
    • Max Homa has averaged 303.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Homa has an average of -1.407 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Homa is averaging -5.866 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Homa's advanced stats and rankings

    • Homa has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.414 this season, which ranks 161st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.6 yards) ranks 97th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Homa owns a 0.158 average that ranks 77th on TOUR. He ranks 157th with a 63.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Homa's -0.073 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 110th on TOUR this season, and his 28.65 putts-per-round average ranks 49th. He has broken par 20.67% of the time (172nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance97300.6303.5
    Greens in Regulation %15763.56%61.42%
    Putts Per Round4928.6528.9
    Par Breakers17220.67%17.90%
    Bogey Avoidance6713.85%15.43%

    Homa's best finishes

    • Homa has played 21 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 21 tournaments, he had a 81% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
    • Currently, Homa ranks 35th in the FedExCup standings with 1194 points.

    Homa's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Homa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he put up a 3.081 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
    • Homa's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the BMW Championship in August 2024, as he produced a 6.404 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Homa's best effort this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.609.
    • At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Homa posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.465, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished eighth in that event).
    • Homa delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open (which ranked him sixth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.

    Homa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee161-0.414-3.562
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green770.158-1.210
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green310.2320.314
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110-0.073-1.407
    Average Strokes Gained: Total120-0.096-5.866

    Homa's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1369-73-71-69-6--
    January 4-7The Sentry1467-69-68-66-22113
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1370-70-71-69-853
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6669-73-72-26
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-69E--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1673-65-70-69-7115
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard871-69-71-73-4191
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6468-75-74-71E7
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2568-74-72-70-430
    April 11-14Masters Tournament367-71-73-73-4325
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5571-70-66-75-210
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship869-70-72-69-4213
    May 16-19PGA Championship3568-70-69-69-824
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC78-69+7--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2271-73-72-76+480
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC71-75+6--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6170-71-70-66-38
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open7067-70-73-69-13
    July 18-20The Open Championship4376-72-70-74+816
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship7069-78-74-70+1112
    August 22-25BMW Championship3374-75-73-67+182
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-72-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

