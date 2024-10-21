Max Homa betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
Max Homa placed 46th in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in 2019, shooting a even-par on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher Oct. 23-26 in Chiba, JPN, at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club .
The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
- Location: Chiba, JPN
- Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
- Purse: $8.5M
- Previous winner: Collin Morikawa
At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
- Homa has played the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP once recently (in 2019), posting a score of even-par and finishing 46th.
- Collin Morikawa won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field) with a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th) and 27.50 putts per round (sixth).
Homa's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/23/2019
|46
|71-68-66-75
|E
Homa's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Homa has an average finish of 54th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Homa hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 54th.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 5-over.
- Max Homa has averaged 303.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Homa has an average of -1.407 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Homa is averaging -5.866 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Homa's advanced stats and rankings
- Homa has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.414 this season, which ranks 161st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.6 yards) ranks 97th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Homa owns a 0.158 average that ranks 77th on TOUR. He ranks 157th with a 63.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Homa's -0.073 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 110th on TOUR this season, and his 28.65 putts-per-round average ranks 49th. He has broken par 20.67% of the time (172nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|97
|300.6
|303.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|157
|63.56%
|61.42%
|Putts Per Round
|49
|28.65
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|172
|20.67%
|17.90%
|Bogey Avoidance
|67
|13.85%
|15.43%
Homa's best finishes
- Homa has played 21 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 21 tournaments, he had a 81% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
- Currently, Homa ranks 35th in the FedExCup standings with 1194 points.
Homa's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Homa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he put up a 3.081 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
- Homa's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the BMW Championship in August 2024, as he produced a 6.404 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Homa's best effort this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.609.
- At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Homa posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.465, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished eighth in that event).
- Homa delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open (which ranked him sixth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.
Homa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|161
|-0.414
|-3.562
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|77
|0.158
|-1.210
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|31
|0.232
|0.314
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|110
|-0.073
|-1.407
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|120
|-0.096
|-5.866
Homa's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|13
|69-73-71-69
|-6
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|67-69-68-66
|-22
|113
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|70-70-71-69
|-8
|53
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|66
|69-73-72
|-2
|6
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|16
|73-65-70-69
|-7
|115
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|71-69-71-73
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|68-75-74-71
|E
|7
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|68-74-72-70
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|3
|67-71-73-73
|-4
|325
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|55
|71-70-66-75
|-2
|10
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|69-70-72-69
|-4
|213
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|35
|68-70-69-69
|-8
|24
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|78-69
|+7
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|22
|71-73-72-76
|+4
|80
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|61
|70-71-70-66
|-3
|8
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|70
|67-70-73-69
|-1
|3
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|43
|76-72-70-74
|+8
|16
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|70
|69-78-74-70
|+11
|12
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|33
|74-75-73-67
|+1
|82
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
