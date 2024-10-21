Max Greyserman betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
Max Greyserman hits the links Oct. 23-26 in the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club following a 28th-place finish in the BMW Championship his last time in competition.
The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
- Location: Chiba, JPN
- Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
- Purse: $8.5M
- Previous winner: Collin Morikawa
At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
- Greyserman is playing at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP for the first time in the past five years.
- When Collin Morikawa won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 324.3 (15th in the field), 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.50 putts per round (sixth).
Greyserman's recent performances
- Greyserman has finished in the top five in two of his last five tournaments.
- Greyserman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including two finishes within three strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -10 those five times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Max Greyserman has averaged 318.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Greyserman has an average of 5.127 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Greyserman has an average of 5.788 in his past five tournaments.
Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings
- Greyserman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.161, which ranks 66th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (312.2 yards) ranks 18th, and his 58% driving accuracy average ranks 133rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Greyserman ranks 110th on TOUR with a mark of -0.034.
- On the greens, Greyserman has registered a 0.625 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him fifth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 39th with a putts-per-round average of 28.55, and he ranks 33rd by breaking par 26.09% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|18
|312.2
|318.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|79
|67.31%
|70.56%
|Putts Per Round
|39
|28.55
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|33
|26.09%
|26.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|71
|13.93%
|7.78%
Greyserman's best finishes
- Greyserman has participated in 23 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected three finishes in the top-five and four finishes in the top-10.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 16 times.
- Currently, Greyserman has 1041 points, placing him 46th in the FedExCup standings.
Greyserman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he put up a 6.662 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 26th in that event.
- Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 3.614. He finished second in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Greyserman's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.608 (he finished seventh in that tournament).
- At the 3M Open in July 2024, Greyserman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.396, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
- Greyserman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.922) in July 2024 at the 3M Open, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|66
|0.161
|0.845
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|110
|-0.034
|-0.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|120
|-0.051
|0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|5
|0.625
|5.127
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|30
|0.702
|5.788
Greyserman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|67-68-66-73
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|70
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|70-66-69-73
|-6
|9
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|65-69-70-70
|-14
|30
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|69-71-72-70
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|67-69-67-67
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|40
|71-65-72-72
|-8
|9
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|64-69-63-69
|-144
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-75
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|71-68-66-72
|-7
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|71-74-72-68
|+5
|85
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|69-70-68-72
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|26
|66-66-68-69
|-15
|32
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|21
|67-66-69-67
|-11
|39
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|2
|70-68-67-63
|-16
|300
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|2
|69-60-66-69
|-16
|300
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|75-68-70-63
|-4
|80
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|28
|78-72-66-71
|-1
|118
All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
