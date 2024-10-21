Max Greyserman betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

This season Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he put up a 6.662 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 26th in that event.

Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 3.614. He finished second in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Greyserman's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.608 (he finished seventh in that tournament).

At the 3M Open in July 2024, Greyserman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.396, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.