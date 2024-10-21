Maverick McNealy betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

This season, McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.453. He finished 16th in that tournament.

McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he posted a 2.924 mark, which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 41st in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McNealy's best effort this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 7.898 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished ninth in that event.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, McNealy posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.271, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.