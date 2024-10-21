PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Maverick McNealy betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    When he takes the course Oct. 23-26, Maverick McNealy will look to build upon his last performance in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. In 2022, he shot 9-under and placed 12th at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club.

    The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Chiba, JPN
    • Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
    • Purse: $8.5M
    • Previous winner: Collin Morikawa

    At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    • Over his last two trips to the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, McNealy has an average score of 5-under, with an average finish of 19th.
    • McNealy finished 12th (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent go-round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (in 2022).
    • When Collin Morikawa won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 324.3 (15th in the field), 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.5 putts per round (sixth).

    McNealy's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/12/20221267-69-64-71-9
    10/20/20212573-69-72-65-1

    McNealy's recent performances

    • McNealy has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
    • Over his last five tournaments, McNealy has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Maverick McNealy has averaged 309.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • McNealy is averaging 0.238 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, McNealy has an average of 1.281 in his past five tournaments.
    McNealy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McNealy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.387, which ranks 22nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.2 yards) ranks 61st, and his 59.5% driving accuracy average ranks 117th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McNealy ranks 124th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.132, while he ranks 95th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.81%.
    • On the greens, McNealy has registered a 0.334 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 35th on TOUR, while he ranks 17th with a putts-per-round average of 28.20. He has broken par 25.11% of the time (62nd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance61305.2309.0
    Greens in Regulation %9566.81%71.88%
    Putts Per Round1728.2029.4
    Par Breakers6225.11%23.26%
    Bogey Avoidance3613.15%11.46%

    McNealy's best finishes

    • McNealy hasn't won any of the 24 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has secured one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 75%.
    • With 808 points, McNealy currently sits 59th in the FedExCup standings.

    McNealy's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.453. He finished 16th in that tournament.
    • McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he posted a 2.924 mark, which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 41st in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McNealy's best effort this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 7.898 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, McNealy posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.271, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
    • McNealy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.922) in July 2024 at the 3M Open, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.

    McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee220.3871.204
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green124-0.132-0.722
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green100.3860.560
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting350.3340.238
    Average Strokes Gained: Total140.9761.281

    McNealy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-68-2--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5868-67-71-67-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5768-69-69-68-65
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC73-66-71-6--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3767-70-72-75-417
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3972-69-69-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open665-67-71-67-1495
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1370-70-67-66-1154
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4170-70-67-70-713
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship967-68-68-72-13188
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4569-71-71-72-110
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5871-74-74-70+14
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-69--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4167-67-68-69-1312
    May 16-19PGA Championship2366-72-69-67-1080
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1770-72-70-66-245
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open774-65-66-65-1085
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic4473-66-71-70-810
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC67-75E--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC71-81+10--
    July 25-283M Open370-66-63-70-15163
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4567-68-69-71-510
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1270-68-69-64-9237
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC75-73+4--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-71-4--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open1669-70-67-64-14--

    All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.