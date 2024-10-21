Maverick McNealy betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
When he takes the course Oct. 23-26, Maverick McNealy will look to build upon his last performance in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. In 2022, he shot 9-under and placed 12th at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club.
The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
- Location: Chiba, JPN
- Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
- Purse: $8.5M
- Previous winner: Collin Morikawa
At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
- Over his last two trips to the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, McNealy has an average score of 5-under, with an average finish of 19th.
- McNealy finished 12th (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent go-round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (in 2022).
- When Collin Morikawa won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 324.3 (15th in the field), 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.5 putts per round (sixth).
McNealy's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/12/2022
|12
|67-69-64-71
|-9
|10/20/2021
|25
|73-69-72-65
|-1
McNealy's recent performances
- McNealy has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, McNealy has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Maverick McNealy has averaged 309.0 yards in his past five starts.
- McNealy is averaging 0.238 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, McNealy has an average of 1.281 in his past five tournaments.
McNealy's advanced stats and rankings
- McNealy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.387, which ranks 22nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.2 yards) ranks 61st, and his 59.5% driving accuracy average ranks 117th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McNealy ranks 124th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.132, while he ranks 95th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.81%.
- On the greens, McNealy has registered a 0.334 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 35th on TOUR, while he ranks 17th with a putts-per-round average of 28.20. He has broken par 25.11% of the time (62nd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|61
|305.2
|309.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|95
|66.81%
|71.88%
|Putts Per Round
|17
|28.20
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|62
|25.11%
|23.26%
|Bogey Avoidance
|36
|13.15%
|11.46%
McNealy's best finishes
- McNealy hasn't won any of the 24 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has secured one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 75%.
- With 808 points, McNealy currently sits 59th in the FedExCup standings.
McNealy's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.453. He finished 16th in that tournament.
- McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he posted a 2.924 mark, which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 41st in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McNealy's best effort this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 7.898 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, McNealy posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.271, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
- McNealy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.922) in July 2024 at the 3M Open, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|22
|0.387
|1.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|124
|-0.132
|-0.722
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|10
|0.386
|0.560
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|35
|0.334
|0.238
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|14
|0.976
|1.281
McNealy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|68-67-71-67
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|68-69-69-68
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-66-71
|-6
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-70-72-75
|-4
|17
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|72-69-69
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|6
|65-67-71-67
|-14
|95
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|70-70-67-66
|-11
|54
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|70-70-67-70
|-7
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|9
|67-68-68-72
|-13
|188
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-71-71-72
|-1
|10
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|71-74-74-70
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-69
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|67-67-68-69
|-13
|12
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|23
|66-72-69-67
|-10
|80
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|70-72-70-66
|-2
|45
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|7
|74-65-66-65
|-10
|85
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|73-66-71-70
|-8
|10
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-81
|+10
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|3
|70-66-63-70
|-15
|163
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|67-68-69-71
|-5
|10
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|12
|70-68-69-64
|-9
|237
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|16
|69-70-67-64
|-14
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
