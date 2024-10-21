Matt Kuchar betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
After he placed 54th in this tournament in 2020, Matt Kuchar has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in Chiba, JPN, Oct. 23-26.
The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
- Location: Chiba, JPN
- Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
- Purse: $8.5M
- Previous winner: Collin Morikawa
At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
- Kuchar has entered the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP once recently (in 2020), posting a score of 8-under and finishing 54th.
- When Collin Morikawa won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 324.3 (15th in the field), 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.5 putts per round (sixth).
Kuchar's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/22/2020
|54
|70-69-70-71
|-8
Kuchar's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Kuchar has finished in the top five once.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Kuchar has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has carded an average score of 13-under over his last five appearances.
- Matt Kuchar has averaged 295.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kuchar is averaging 1.589 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kuchar is averaging 6.025 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings
- Kuchar has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.223, which ranks 138th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (289.0 yards) ranks 168th, and his 64.7% driving accuracy average ranks 52nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kuchar ranks 130th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.190. Additionally, he ranks 136th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.99%.
- On the greens, Kuchar has registered a 0.449 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 22nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 49th with a putts-per-round average of 28.65, and he ranks 161st by breaking par 21.43% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|168
|289.0
|295.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|136
|64.99%
|78.70%
|Putts Per Round
|49
|28.65
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|161
|21.43%
|26.54%
|Bogey Avoidance
|51
|13.58%
|8.33%
Kuchar's best finishes
- Kuchar has participated in 23 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-five finish.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 11 times.
- Currently, Kuchar has 382 points, ranking him 105th in the FedExCup standings.
Kuchar's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.269 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Kuchar put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 10.053.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kuchar put up his best performance this season at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.763.
- At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Kuchar recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.411, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Kuchar posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.922) at the 3M Open (July 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that event.
Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|138
|-0.223
|0.494
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|130
|-0.190
|2.586
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|27
|0.249
|1.356
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|22
|0.449
|1.589
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|77
|0.284
|6.025
Kuchar's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|2
|65-65-67-66
|-25
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|53
|65-68-69-70
|-10
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-67-65
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|69-70-71
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|75-67-70-72
|E
|8
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|69-72-75-71
|+3
|26
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|68-69-73-68
|-2
|45
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|75-71-74-74
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|50
|72-71-75-71
|+9
|12
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|70-68-71-69
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|3
|68-67-63-71
|-15
|163
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|64-64-70-71
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|70-64-72-73
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|14
|67-66-67-69
|-15
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.