Matt Kuchar betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

This season, Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.269 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

Kuchar put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 10.053.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kuchar put up his best performance this season at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.763.

At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Kuchar recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.411, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.