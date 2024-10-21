PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Matt Kuchar betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    After he placed 54th in this tournament in 2020, Matt Kuchar has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in Chiba, JPN, Oct. 23-26.

    Latest odds for Kuchar at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Chiba, JPN
    • Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
    • Purse: $8.5M
    • Previous winner: Collin Morikawa

    At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    • Kuchar has entered the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP once recently (in 2020), posting a score of 8-under and finishing 54th.
    • When Collin Morikawa won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 324.3 (15th in the field), 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.5 putts per round (sixth).

    Kuchar's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/22/20205470-69-70-71-8

    Kuchar's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Kuchar has finished in the top five once.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Kuchar has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has carded an average score of 13-under over his last five appearances.
    • Matt Kuchar has averaged 295.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Kuchar is averaging 1.589 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kuchar is averaging 6.025 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kuchar has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.223, which ranks 138th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (289.0 yards) ranks 168th, and his 64.7% driving accuracy average ranks 52nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kuchar ranks 130th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.190. Additionally, he ranks 136th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.99%.
    • On the greens, Kuchar has registered a 0.449 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 22nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 49th with a putts-per-round average of 28.65, and he ranks 161st by breaking par 21.43% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance168289.0295.6
    Greens in Regulation %13664.99%78.70%
    Putts Per Round4928.6529.5
    Par Breakers16121.43%26.54%
    Bogey Avoidance5113.58%8.33%

    Kuchar's best finishes

    • Kuchar has participated in 23 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-five finish.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 11 times.
    • Currently, Kuchar has 382 points, ranking him 105th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kuchar's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.269 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • Kuchar put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 10.053.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kuchar put up his best performance this season at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.763.
    • At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Kuchar recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.411, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Kuchar posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.922) at the 3M Open (July 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that event.

    Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee138-0.2230.494
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130-0.1902.586
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green270.2491.356
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting220.4491.589
    Average Strokes Gained: Total770.2846.025

    Kuchar's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship265-65-67-66-25--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5365-68-69-70-10--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-73+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC73-67-65-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3969-70-71-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-72+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-70+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4975-67-70-72E8
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3469-72-75-71+326
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1768-69-73-68-245
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3375-71-74-74+627
    June 13-16U.S. Open5072-71-75-71+912
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2570-68-71-69-1032
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    July 25-283M Open368-67-63-71-15163
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1264-64-70-71-1153
    September 12-15Procore Championship1370-64-72-73-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open1467-66-67-69-15--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.