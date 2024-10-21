Mark Hubbard betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
Mark Hubbard shot 1-over and took 31st the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club Oct. 23-26 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
- Location: Chiba, JPN
- Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
- Purse: $8.5M
- Previous winner: Collin Morikawa
At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
- Over his last three trips to the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Hubbard has an average score of 3-under, with an average finish of 46th.
- In 2023, Hubbard finished 31st (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
- With a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field), a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.5 putts per round (sixth), Collin Morikawa brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.
Hubbard's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/18/2023
|31
|70-76-69-66
|+1
|10/12/2022
|66
|71-71-69-71
|+2
|10/22/2020
|41
|67-70-71-69
|-11
Hubbard's recent performances
- Hubbard has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Hubbard has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Mark Hubbard has averaged 306.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hubbard has an average of -1.426 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hubbard has an average of -0.743 in his past five tournaments.
Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings
- Hubbard owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.044 (95th) this season, while his average driving distance of 295.7 yards ranks 138th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hubbard ranks 48th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.275, while he ranks 79th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.31%.
- On the greens, Hubbard's 0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 90th this season, and his 28.80 putts-per-round average ranks 67th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|138
|295.7
|306.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|79
|67.31%
|70.49%
|Putts Per Round
|67
|28.80
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|67
|24.84%
|25.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|81
|14.18%
|15.28%
Hubbard's best finishes
- Hubbard has taken part in 26 tournaments this season, and he has earned two top-five finishes.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 22 times (84.6%).
- Currently, Hubbard ranks 65th in the FedExCup standings with 737 points.
Hubbard's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.133. He finished 25th in that tournament.
- Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he delivered a 8.379 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 20th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.501.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Hubbard recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.794, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished fourth in that event).
- Hubbard recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.288) in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, which ranked 14th in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|95
|0.044
|0.744
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|48
|0.275
|0.982
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|108
|-0.021
|-1.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|90
|0.023
|-1.426
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|69
|0.321
|-0.743
Hubbard's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|68-65-68-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|70-67-70-67
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|70-66-66-70
|-16
|9
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|69-72-71-69
|-7
|41
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|4
|69-68-65
|-14
|313
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|70-70-72-68
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|48
|69-65-73-72
|-5
|9
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|64
|68-72-73-70
|-1
|4
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|68-73-72-68
|-7
|38
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|69-68-72-67
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|73-68-71-72
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|69-70-70-70
|-9
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|3
|61-70-64-69
|-142
|105
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|71-65-67-71
|-10
|6
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|65-68-73-69
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|65
|71-71-71-74
|+7
|4
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|70-68-70-70
|-2
|11
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|50
|74-69-70-76
|+9
|12
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|71-69-69-72
|-7
|7
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|32
|68-68-69-66
|-13
|24
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|72-72-68-70
|+2
|18
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|67-77
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|63
|69-66-74-71
|-8
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|14
|64-69-68-68
|-15
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.