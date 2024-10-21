Mark Hubbard betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

This season, Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.133. He finished 25th in that tournament.

Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he delivered a 8.379 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 20th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.501.

At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Hubbard recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.794, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished fourth in that event).