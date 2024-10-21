PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Mark Hubbard betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    Mark Hubbard shot 1-over and took 31st the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club Oct. 23-26 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Chiba, JPN
    • Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
    • Purse: $8.5M
    • Previous winner: Collin Morikawa

    At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    • Over his last three trips to the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Hubbard has an average score of 3-under, with an average finish of 46th.
    • In 2023, Hubbard finished 31st (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
    • With a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field), a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.5 putts per round (sixth), Collin Morikawa brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Hubbard's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/18/20233170-76-69-66+1
    10/12/20226671-71-69-71+2
    10/22/20204167-70-71-69-11

    Hubbard's recent performances

    • Hubbard has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Hubbard has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Mark Hubbard has averaged 306.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hubbard has an average of -1.426 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hubbard has an average of -0.743 in his past five tournaments.
    Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hubbard owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.044 (95th) this season, while his average driving distance of 295.7 yards ranks 138th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hubbard ranks 48th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.275, while he ranks 79th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.31%.
    • On the greens, Hubbard's 0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 90th this season, and his 28.80 putts-per-round average ranks 67th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance138295.7306.3
    Greens in Regulation %7967.31%70.49%
    Putts Per Round6728.8029.2
    Par Breakers6724.84%25.69%
    Bogey Avoidance8114.18%15.28%

    Hubbard's best finishes

    • Hubbard has taken part in 26 tournaments this season, and he has earned two top-five finishes.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 22 times (84.6%).
    • Currently, Hubbard ranks 65th in the FedExCup standings with 737 points.

    Hubbard's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.133. He finished 25th in that tournament.
    • Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he delivered a 8.379 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 20th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.501.
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Hubbard recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.794, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished fourth in that event).
    • Hubbard recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.288) in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, which ranked 14th in the field. He finished 14th in that event.

    Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee950.0440.744
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green480.2750.982
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green108-0.021-1.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting900.023-1.426
    Average Strokes Gained: Total690.321-0.743

    Hubbard's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2068-65-68-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-70-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5770-67-70-67-65
    January 18-21The American Express4770-66-66-70-169
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2069-72-71-69-741
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am469-68-65-14313
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5370-70-72-68-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta4869-65-73-72-59
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6468-72-73-70-14
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3168-73-72-68-738
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3169-68-72-67-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2573-68-71-72-430
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3669-70-70-70-912
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans361-70-64-69-142105
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5271-65-67-71-106
    May 16-19PGA Championship2665-68-73-69-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6571-71-71-74+74
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4270-68-70-70-211
    June 13-16U.S. Open5074-69-70-76+912
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5271-69-69-72-77
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3268-68-69-66-1324
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-70+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-69-3--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6172-72-68-70+218
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC67-77E--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship6369-66-74-71-8--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC71-69-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open1464-69-68-68-15--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.