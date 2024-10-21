Luke List betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
ST GEORGE, UTAH - OCTOBER 10: Luke List of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the Black Desert Championship 2024 at Black Desert Resort on October 10, 2024 in St George, Utah. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Luke List placed 29th in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in 2022, shooting a 5-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher Oct. 23-26 in Chiba, JPN, at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club .
The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
- Location: Chiba, JPN
- Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
- Purse: $8.5M
- Previous winner: Collin Morikawa
At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
- In his last two appearances at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, List has an average finish of 18th, and an average score of 5-under.
- List finished 29th (with a score of 5-under) in his most recent appearance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (in 2022).
- With a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field), a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.5 putts per round (sixth), Collin Morikawa brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.
List's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/12/2022
|29
|69-66-68-72
|-5
|10/20/2021
|7
|69-69-70-67
|-5
List's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, List has an average finish of 42nd.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- List has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 11-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Luke List has averaged 318.6 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, List is averaging 0.309 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, List is averaging -1.334 Strokes Gained: Total.
List's advanced stats and rankings
- List has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.047, which ranks 94th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.3 yards) ranks 59th, and his 60.1% driving accuracy average ranks 109th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, List owns a -0.087 average that ranks 118th on TOUR. He ranks 91st with a 67.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, List's -0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 103rd this season, and his 29.45 putts-per-round average ranks 147th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|59
|305.3
|318.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|91
|67.00%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|147
|29.45
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|109
|23.55%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|115
|14.93%
|13.89%
List's best finishes
- List has participated in 24 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-five.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 12 times (50%).
- With 601 points, List currently ranks 75th in the FedExCup standings.
List's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, List's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.585. He finished 41st in that tournament.
- List's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 6.128 mark ranked third in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List's best performance this season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he delivered a 2.338 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, List delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.658, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- List posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.284) in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.
List's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|94
|0.047
|-0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|118
|-0.087
|-1.232
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|158
|-0.307
|-0.352
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|103
|-0.041
|0.309
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|144
|-0.388
|-1.334
List's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|66-72-68-68
|-14
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|69-68-66-66
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|19
|67-68-66-65
|-16
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|22
|67-70-68-66
|-21
|85
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|67-68-72-69
|-4
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|70-68-74-74
|-2
|7
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|72-67-69
|-8
|60
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|2
|65-69-68-68
|-14
|375
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|56
|69-78-72-79
|+10
|10
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|75-75-71-74
|+7
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|63-69-62-75
|-19
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-69-66-68
|-14
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|70-70-73-72
|-3
|3
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|67-76
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|42
|70-67-70-69
|-12
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|41
|69-68-72-66
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
