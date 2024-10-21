PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Luke List betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ST GEORGE, UTAH - OCTOBER 10: Luke List of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the Black Desert Championship 2024 at Black Desert Resort on October 10, 2024 in St George, Utah. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Luke List placed 29th in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in 2022, shooting a 5-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher Oct. 23-26 in Chiba, JPN, at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club .

    Latest odds for List at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Chiba, JPN
    • Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
    • Purse: $8.5M
    • Previous winner: Collin Morikawa

    At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    • In his last two appearances at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, List has an average finish of 18th, and an average score of 5-under.
    • List finished 29th (with a score of 5-under) in his most recent appearance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (in 2022).
    • With a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field), a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.5 putts per round (sixth), Collin Morikawa brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.

    List's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/12/20222969-66-68-72-5
    10/20/2021769-69-70-67-5

    List's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, List has an average finish of 42nd.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • List has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 11-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Luke List has averaged 318.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, List is averaging 0.309 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, List is averaging -1.334 Strokes Gained: Total.
    List's advanced stats and rankings

    • List has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.047, which ranks 94th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.3 yards) ranks 59th, and his 60.1% driving accuracy average ranks 109th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, List owns a -0.087 average that ranks 118th on TOUR. He ranks 91st with a 67.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, List's -0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 103rd this season, and his 29.45 putts-per-round average ranks 147th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance59305.3318.6
    Greens in Regulation %9167.00%69.44%
    Putts Per Round14729.4529.9
    Par Breakers10923.55%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance11514.93%13.89%

    List's best finishes

    • List has participated in 24 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-five.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 12 times (50%).
    • With 601 points, List currently ranks 75th in the FedExCup standings.

    List's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, List's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.585. He finished 41st in that tournament.
    • List's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 6.128 mark ranked third in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List's best performance this season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he delivered a 2.338 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, List delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.658, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • List posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.284) in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.

    List's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee940.047-0.060
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green118-0.087-1.232
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green158-0.307-0.352
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting103-0.0410.309
    Average Strokes Gained: Total144-0.388-1.334

    List's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4566-72-68-68-14--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2069-68-66-66-15--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1967-68-66-65-16--
    January 4-7The Sentry2267-70-68-66-2185
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6667-68-72-69-44
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5070-68-74-74-27
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2672-67-69-860
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-69-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational265-69-68-68-14375
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-72E--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5669-78-72-79+1010
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC69-75E--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-74+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3875-75-71-74+720
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1963-69-62-75-1916
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3067-69-66-68-1421
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC69-77+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-74+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6770-70-73-72-33
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-72+1--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-69-1--
    July 25-283M OpenMC67-76+1--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-74+3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4270-67-70-69-12--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC68-74E--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open4169-68-72-66-9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.