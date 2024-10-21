Luke List betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

This season, List's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.585. He finished 41st in that tournament.

List's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 6.128 mark ranked third in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List's best performance this season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he delivered a 2.338 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, List delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.658, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.