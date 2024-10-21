Lee Hodges betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

This season, Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.756.

Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.169 (he finished eighth in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges put up his best mark this season at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 3.515.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Hodges posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.803). That ranked 19th in the field.