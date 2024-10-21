PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Lee Hodges betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lee Hodges betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    Lee Hodges looks to improve upon his 21st-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club Oct. 23-26.

    Latest odds for Hodges at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Chiba, JPN
    • Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
    • Purse: $8.5M
    • Previous winner: Collin Morikawa

    At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    • Over his last two trips to the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Hodges has an average score of 4-under, with an average finish of 22nd.
    • In 2023, Hodges finished 21st (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
    • With a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field), a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.5 putts per round (sixth), Collin Morikawa brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Hodges' recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/18/20232170-72-68-70E
    10/12/20222373-64-67-69-7

    Hodges' recent performances

    • Hodges has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
    • Hodges has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He has an average score of 14-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Lee Hodges has averaged 309.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hodges is averaging -2.748 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Hodges is averaging -1.449 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Hodges' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hodges has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.098 this season, which ranks 121st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.1 yards) ranks 129th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hodges ranks 30th on TOUR with a mark of 0.363.
    • On the greens, Hodges' -0.302 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 152nd this season, and his 29.33 putts-per-round average ranks 138th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance129297.1309.3
    Greens in Regulation %8667.14%77.38%
    Putts Per Round13829.3331.0
    Par Breakers16721.15%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance8714.32%13.10%

    Hodges' best finishes

    • Hodges hasn't won any of the 28 tournaments he has played this season, though he has secured one top-10 finish.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 16 times.
    • Currently, Hodges sits 78th in the FedExCup standings with 596 points.

    Hodges' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.756.
    • Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.169 (he finished eighth in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges put up his best mark this season at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 3.515.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Hodges posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.803). That ranked 19th in the field.
    • Hodges delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.125) in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship. That ranked eighth in the field.

    Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee121-0.0980.805
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green300.3632.761
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green155-0.268-2.268
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting152-0.302-2.748
    Average Strokes Gained: Total138-0.304-1.449

    Hodges' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry5772-65-77-69-910
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-67-67-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC68-74-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5870-75-68-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2469-74-69-67-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-76+5--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1268-73-72-72-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3569-70-72-71-622
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2672-70-66-73-330
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC74-77+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5875-71-68-69-18
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-67--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2468-70-72-75+170
    May 16-19PGA Championship1271-65-67-69-12133
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1272-70-66-69-358
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4571-73-77-77+1015
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3168-69-68-65-1035
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic7766-67-73-74-42
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4667-68-68-70-78
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-76+7--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-73+2--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC74-75+5--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4867-70-67-73-11--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship866-65-70-67-16--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC68-77+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.