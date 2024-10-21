Lee Hodges betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
Lee Hodges looks to improve upon his 21st-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club Oct. 23-26.
The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
- Location: Chiba, JPN
- Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
- Purse: $8.5M
- Previous winner: Collin Morikawa
At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
- Over his last two trips to the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Hodges has an average score of 4-under, with an average finish of 22nd.
- In 2023, Hodges finished 21st (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
- With a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field), a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.5 putts per round (sixth), Collin Morikawa brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.
Hodges' recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/18/2023
|21
|70-72-68-70
|E
|10/12/2022
|23
|73-64-67-69
|-7
Hodges' recent performances
- Hodges has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Hodges has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has an average score of 14-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Lee Hodges has averaged 309.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hodges is averaging -2.748 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Hodges is averaging -1.449 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hodges' advanced stats and rankings
- Hodges has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.098 this season, which ranks 121st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.1 yards) ranks 129th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hodges ranks 30th on TOUR with a mark of 0.363.
- On the greens, Hodges' -0.302 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 152nd this season, and his 29.33 putts-per-round average ranks 138th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|129
|297.1
|309.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|86
|67.14%
|77.38%
|Putts Per Round
|138
|29.33
|31.0
|Par Breakers
|167
|21.15%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|87
|14.32%
|13.10%
Hodges' best finishes
- Hodges hasn't won any of the 28 tournaments he has played this season, though he has secured one top-10 finish.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 16 times.
- Currently, Hodges sits 78th in the FedExCup standings with 596 points.
Hodges' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.756.
- Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.169 (he finished eighth in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges put up his best mark this season at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 3.515.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Hodges posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.803). That ranked 19th in the field.
- Hodges delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.125) in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship. That ranked eighth in the field.
Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|121
|-0.098
|0.805
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|30
|0.363
|2.761
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|155
|-0.268
|-2.268
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|152
|-0.302
|-2.748
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|138
|-0.304
|-1.449
Hodges' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|57
|72-65-77-69
|-9
|10
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-67-67
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-74
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|70-75-68
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|69-74-69-67
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|68-73-72-72
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|69-70-72-71
|-6
|22
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|72-70-66-73
|-3
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|75-71-68-69
|-1
|8
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-67
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|24
|68-70-72-75
|+1
|70
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|71-65-67-69
|-12
|133
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|72-70-66-69
|-3
|58
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|45
|71-73-77-77
|+10
|15
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|68-69-68-65
|-10
|35
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|77
|66-67-73-74
|-4
|2
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|67-68-68-70
|-7
|8
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|48
|67-70-67-73
|-11
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|8
|66-65-70-67
|-16
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-77
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.