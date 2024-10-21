PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Kurt Kitayama betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kurt Kitayama betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    In his last tournament at the Shriners Children's Open, Kurt Kitayama posted a ninth-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP trying to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Kitayama at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Chiba, JPN
    • Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
    • Purse: $8.5M
    • Previous winner: Collin Morikawa

    At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    • Kitayama's average finish has been 23rd, and his average score 4-under, over his last two appearances at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
    • In 2023, Kitayama finished 16th (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
    • With a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field), a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.5 putts per round (sixth), Collin Morikawa brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Kitayama's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/18/20231671-70-64-73-2
    10/12/20222969-71-70-65-5

    Kitayama's recent performances

    • Kitayama has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Kitayama has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 9-under.
    • Kurt Kitayama has averaged 317.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Kitayama is averaging -2.801 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kitayama is averaging 6.289 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kitayama has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.428 this season, which ranks 17th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (308.9 yards) ranks 35th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kitayama ranks ninth on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.575. Additionally, he ranks 51st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.44%.
    • On the greens, Kitayama has registered a -0.467 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 166th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 126th with a putts-per-round average of 29.23, and he ranks 143rd by breaking par 22.30% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance35308.9317.3
    Greens in Regulation %5168.44%76.54%
    Putts Per Round12629.2330.1
    Par Breakers14322.30%23.46%
    Bogey Avoidance2912.89%9.88%

    Kitayama's best finishes

    • Kitayama has participated in 22 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected three finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 22 tournaments, he had a 81.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
    • Currently, Kitayama sits 74th in the FedExCup standings with 603 points.

    Kitayama's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kitayama posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking sixth in the field at 3.939. In that tournament, he finished eighth.
    • Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 10.504.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kitayama's best performance this season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.452.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Kitayama delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.480, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
    • Kitayama posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.922) in July 2024 at the 3M Open. That ranked sixth in the field.

    Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170.4281.758
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green90.5755.959
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green680.1031.374
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting166-0.467-2.801
    Average Strokes Gained: Total390.6386.289

    Kitayama's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry2972-64-71-66-1948
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2470-62-68-70-1033
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3969-74-67-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open868-67-67-69-1378
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3970-69-69-75-120
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC78-73+7--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1970-71-71-67-990
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3673-68-66-70-316
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3571-73-82-68+624
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3370-71-66-70-727
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2366-70-64-70-1409
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3470-75-70-72+326
    May 16-19PGA Championship2668-70-70-67-950
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-80+12--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC73-74+7--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3164-70-70-66-1035
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3467-69-70-65-920
    July 18-20The Open Championship4177-69-74-71+719
    July 25-283M Open666-69-70-66-1392
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-70-3--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2565-70-64-72-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open966-68-65-69-16--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.