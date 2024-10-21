Kurt Kitayama betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
1 Min Read
In his last tournament at the Shriners Children's Open, Kurt Kitayama posted a ninth-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP trying to improve on that finish.
The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
- Location: Chiba, JPN
- Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
- Purse: $8.5M
- Previous winner: Collin Morikawa
At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
- Kitayama's average finish has been 23rd, and his average score 4-under, over his last two appearances at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
- In 2023, Kitayama finished 16th (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
- With a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field), a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.5 putts per round (sixth), Collin Morikawa brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.
Kitayama's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/18/2023
|16
|71-70-64-73
|-2
|10/12/2022
|29
|69-71-70-65
|-5
Kitayama's recent performances
- Kitayama has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Kitayama has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 9-under.
- Kurt Kitayama has averaged 317.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kitayama is averaging -2.801 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kitayama is averaging 6.289 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings
- Kitayama has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.428 this season, which ranks 17th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (308.9 yards) ranks 35th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kitayama ranks ninth on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.575. Additionally, he ranks 51st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.44%.
- On the greens, Kitayama has registered a -0.467 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 166th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 126th with a putts-per-round average of 29.23, and he ranks 143rd by breaking par 22.30% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|35
|308.9
|317.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|51
|68.44%
|76.54%
|Putts Per Round
|126
|29.23
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|143
|22.30%
|23.46%
|Bogey Avoidance
|29
|12.89%
|9.88%
Kitayama's best finishes
- Kitayama has participated in 22 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected three finishes in the top-10.
- In those 22 tournaments, he had a 81.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
- Currently, Kitayama sits 74th in the FedExCup standings with 603 points.
Kitayama's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kitayama posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking sixth in the field at 3.939. In that tournament, he finished eighth.
- Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 10.504.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kitayama's best performance this season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.452.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Kitayama delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.480, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
- Kitayama posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.922) in July 2024 at the 3M Open. That ranked sixth in the field.
Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|17
|0.428
|1.758
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|9
|0.575
|5.959
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|68
|0.103
|1.374
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|166
|-0.467
|-2.801
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|39
|0.638
|6.289
Kitayama's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|72-64-71-66
|-19
|48
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|70-62-68-70
|-10
|33
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|69-74-67
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|68-67-67-69
|-13
|78
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-69-69-75
|-1
|20
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|78-73
|+7
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|70-71-71-67
|-9
|90
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|73-68-66-70
|-3
|16
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|35
|71-73-82-68
|+6
|24
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|70-71-66-70
|-7
|27
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|66-70-64-70
|-140
|9
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|70-75-70-72
|+3
|26
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|68-70-70-67
|-9
|50
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-80
|+12
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|64-70-70-66
|-10
|35
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|34
|67-69-70-65
|-9
|20
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|41
|77-69-74-71
|+7
|19
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|6
|66-69-70-66
|-13
|92
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-70
|-3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|65-70-64-72
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|9
|66-68-65-69
|-16
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.