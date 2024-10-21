Kurt Kitayama betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

Kitayama has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five events.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Over his last five tournaments, Kitayama has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 9-under.

Kurt Kitayama has averaged 317.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Kitayama is averaging -2.801 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.