Kevin Yu betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
When he takes the course Oct. 23-26, Kevin Yu will aim to build upon his last performance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. In 2023, he shot 6-over and finished 59th at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club.
The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
- Location: Chiba, JPN
- Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
- Purse: $8.5M
- Previous winner: Collin Morikawa
At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
- Yu has played the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP once of late, in 2023. He finished 59th, posting a score of 6-over.
- Collin Morikawa won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field) with a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th) and 27.5 putts per round (sixth).
Yu's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/18/2023
|59
|69-74-71-72
|+6
Yu's recent performances
- Yu has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Yu has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 10-under.
- Kevin Yu has averaged 312.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Yu has an average of 0.679 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Yu is averaging -0.718 Strokes Gained: Total.
Yu's advanced stats and rankings
- Yu owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.497 (15th) this season, while his average driving distance of 309.8 yards ranks 28th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yu owns a 0.360 mark (31st on TOUR).
- On the greens, Yu's -0.361 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 156th this season, and his 29.84 putts-per-round average ranks 166th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|28
|309.8
|312.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|11
|71.08%
|52.43%
|Putts Per Round
|166
|29.84
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|7
|28.13%
|22.57%
|Bogey Avoidance
|130
|15.43%
|12.85%
Yu's best finishes
- Yu has participated in 24 tournaments this season, collecting one win along with three top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 14 times (58.3%).
- As of now, Yu has collected 469 points, which ranks him 90th in the FedExCup standings.
Yu's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Yu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking second in the field at 6.130.
- Yu's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 6.349 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu produced his best effort this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking 14th in the field with a mark of 1.993.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Yu posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.671, which ranked second in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
- Yu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.519) in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
Yu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|15
|0.497
|-0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|31
|0.360
|-1.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|159
|-0.308
|-0.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|156
|-0.361
|0.679
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|91
|0.188
|-0.718
Yu's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|71-63-72-65
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|3
|66-66-66-63
|-27
|145
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|6
|64-74-73-67
|-10
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|72-68-73
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|66-67-70-69
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|72-73-74-67
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|64-70-62-75
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|67-69-66-67
|-15
|59
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|61
|69-69-72-75
|+5
|5
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|70-70-67-71
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|70-70-68-71
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|20
|68-63-69-67
|-17
|43
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|73
|69-71-75-73
|+4
|3
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|52
|73-69-72-74
|+4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|1
|66-66-66-67
|-37
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
