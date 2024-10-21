PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Kevin Yu betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    When he takes the course Oct. 23-26, Kevin Yu will aim to build upon his last performance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. In 2023, he shot 6-over and finished 59th at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club.

    The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Chiba, JPN
    • Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
    • Purse: $8.5M
    • Previous winner: Collin Morikawa

    At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    • Yu has played the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP once of late, in 2023. He finished 59th, posting a score of 6-over.
    • Collin Morikawa won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field) with a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th) and 27.5 putts per round (sixth).

    Yu's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/18/20235969-74-71-72+6

    Yu's recent performances

    • Yu has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
    • Yu has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 10-under.
    • Kevin Yu has averaged 312.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Yu has an average of 0.679 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Yu is averaging -0.718 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Yu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Yu owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.497 (15th) this season, while his average driving distance of 309.8 yards ranks 28th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yu owns a 0.360 mark (31st on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Yu's -0.361 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 156th this season, and his 29.84 putts-per-round average ranks 166th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance28309.8312.6
    Greens in Regulation %1171.08%52.43%
    Putts Per Round16629.8429.5
    Par Breakers728.13%22.57%
    Bogey Avoidance13015.43%12.85%

    Yu's best finishes

    • Yu has participated in 24 tournaments this season, collecting one win along with three top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 14 times (58.3%).
    • As of now, Yu has collected 469 points, which ranks him 90th in the FedExCup standings.

    Yu's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Yu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking second in the field at 6.130.
    • Yu's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 6.349 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu produced his best effort this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking 14th in the field with a mark of 1.993.
    • At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Yu posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.671, which ranked second in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
    • Yu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.519) in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

    Yu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150.497-0.023
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green310.360-1.088
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green159-0.308-0.287
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting156-0.3610.679
    Average Strokes Gained: Total910.188-0.718

    Yu's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3071-63-72-65-13--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-72-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-71-1--
    January 18-21The American Express366-66-66-63-27145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open664-74-73-67-1092
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5872-68-73-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC69-73E--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC75-75+8--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches966-67-70-69-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3972-73-74-67-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2864-70-62-75-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic467-69-66-67-1559
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6169-69-72-75+55
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4270-70-67-71-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3170-70-68-71-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2068-63-69-67-1743
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-69+2--
    July 25-283M Open7369-71-75-73+43
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition5273-69-72-74+4--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-71+3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship166-66-66-67-37--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC72-71+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.