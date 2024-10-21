Kevin Yu betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

This season, Yu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking second in the field at 6.130.

Yu's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 6.349 mark ranked sixth in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu produced his best effort this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking 14th in the field with a mark of 1.993.

At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Yu posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.671, which ranked second in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.