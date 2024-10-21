Kensei Hirata betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
1 Min Read
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
After he finished sixth in this tournament in 2023, Kensei Hirata has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in Chiba, JPN, Oct. 23-26.
The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
- Location: Chiba, JPN
- Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
- Purse: $8.5M
- Previous winner: Collin Morikawa
At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
- Hirata has played the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 6-under and finishing sixth.
- Collin Morikawa won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field) with a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th) and 27.5 putts per round (sixth).
Hirata's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/18/2023
|6
|71-69-68-66
|-6
Hirata's recent performances
- Hirata has finished in the top 10 in one of his last four events.
- He has made one cut over his last four tournaments.
- Hirata has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last four tournaments.
- He posted a final score of -6 relative to par in his only made cut in his last four events.
- Kensei Hirata has averaged 297.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hirata is averaging -0.408 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Hirata is averaging -0.674 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hirata's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|300.0
|297.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|67.36%
|68.33%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.75
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.83%
|20.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.06%
|17.22%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hirata's best finishes
- Hirata participated in three tournaments last season, earning one top-10 finishes.
- In those three events, he made the cut one time.
Hirata's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.106
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.407
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.408
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.674
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hirata's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|66-74
|-4
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hirata as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.