Justin Thomas betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
1 Min Read
After he placed second in this tournament in 2020, Justin Thomas has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in Chiba, JPN, Oct. 23-26.
The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
- Location: Chiba, JPN
- Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
- Purse: $8.5M
- Previous winner: Collin Morikawa
At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
- Over his last two trips to the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Thomas has an average score of 15-under, with an average finish of 10th.
- In Thomas' most recent appearance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, in 2020, he finished second after posting a score of 22-under.
- With a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field), a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.5 putts per round (sixth), Collin Morikawa brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.
Thomas' recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/22/2020
|2
|65-65-67-69
|-22
|10/23/2019
|17
|70-69-69-65
|-7
Thomas' recent performances
- Thomas has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Thomas has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 3-under.
- Justin Thomas has averaged 314.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Thomas is averaging -2.485 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Thomas is averaging -0.105 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thomas' advanced stats and rankings
- Thomas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.092 this season (82nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (309.8 yards) ranks 28th, while his 57.8% driving accuracy average ranks 135th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Thomas owns a 0.541 mark (11th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Thomas has registered a -0.499 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 167th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 34th with a putts-per-round average of 28.49, and he ranks 65th by breaking par 24.96% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|28
|309.8
|314.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|142
|64.73%
|64.17%
|Putts Per Round
|34
|28.49
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|65
|24.96%
|22.50%
|Bogey Avoidance
|77
|14.02%
|13.89%
Thomas' best finishes
- Thomas has taken part in 19 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned three finishes in the top-five and five finishes in the top-10.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 15 times (78.9%).
- Thomas, who has 1445 points, currently ranks 19th in the FedExCup standings.
Thomas' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Thomas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 28th in the field at 1.639. In that tournament, he finished 12th.
- Thomas' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.167.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thomas delivered his best performance this season at the TOUR Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 3.119. In that event, he finished 14th.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Thomas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.666). That ranked 15th in the field.
- Thomas recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.514) at the Travelers Championship in June 2024. That ranked fifth in the field.
Thomas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|82
|0.092
|-0.544
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|11
|0.541
|1.514
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|3
|0.439
|1.410
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|167
|-0.499
|-2.485
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|45
|0.574
|-0.105
Thomas' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|3
|70-67-68-67
|-16
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|3
|65-67-61-68
|-27
|145
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|68-67-68
|-13
|238
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|69-65-70-68
|-12
|61
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|69-71-72-73
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|64
|68-69-79-71
|+3
|4
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|72-79
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|69-68-68-65
|-14
|263
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|21
|68-71-73-72
|E
|90
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|8
|69-67-67-68
|-13
|191
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|71-77-74-72
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-74
|+11
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|5
|68-63-65-66
|-18
|263
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|62
|62-72-71-71
|-4
|4
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|68-78-67-77
|+6
|29
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|30
|67-70-71-67
|-5
|106
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|39
|76-72-74-68
|+2
|66
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|14
|66-69-70-65
|-14
|0
All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.