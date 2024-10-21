Justin Thomas betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

This season, Thomas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 28th in the field at 1.639. In that tournament, he finished 12th.

Thomas' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.167.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thomas delivered his best performance this season at the TOUR Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 3.119. In that event, he finished 14th.

At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Thomas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.666). That ranked 15th in the field.