1H AGO

Justin Thomas betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Justin Thomas betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    After he placed second in this tournament in 2020, Justin Thomas has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in Chiba, JPN, Oct. 23-26.

    The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Chiba, JPN
    • Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
    • Purse: $8.5M
    • Previous winner: Collin Morikawa

    At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    • Over his last two trips to the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Thomas has an average score of 15-under, with an average finish of 10th.
    • In Thomas' most recent appearance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, in 2020, he finished second after posting a score of 22-under.
    • With a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field), a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.5 putts per round (sixth), Collin Morikawa brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Thomas' recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/22/2020265-65-67-69-22
    10/23/20191770-69-69-65-7

    Thomas' recent performances

    • Thomas has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five appearances, Thomas has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 3-under.
    • Justin Thomas has averaged 314.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Thomas is averaging -2.485 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Thomas is averaging -0.105 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Thomas .

    Thomas' advanced stats and rankings

    • Thomas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.092 this season (82nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (309.8 yards) ranks 28th, while his 57.8% driving accuracy average ranks 135th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Thomas owns a 0.541 mark (11th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Thomas has registered a -0.499 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 167th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 34th with a putts-per-round average of 28.49, and he ranks 65th by breaking par 24.96% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance28309.8314.6
    Greens in Regulation %14264.73%64.17%
    Putts Per Round3428.4928.1
    Par Breakers6524.96%22.50%
    Bogey Avoidance7714.02%13.89%

    Thomas' best finishes

    • Thomas has taken part in 19 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned three finishes in the top-five and five finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 15 times (78.9%).
    • Thomas, who has 1445 points, currently ranks 19th in the FedExCup standings.

    Thomas' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Thomas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 28th in the field at 1.639. In that tournament, he finished 12th.
    • Thomas' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.167.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thomas delivered his best performance this season at the TOUR Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 3.119. In that event, he finished 14th.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Thomas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.666). That ranked 15th in the field.
    • Thomas recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.514) at the Travelers Championship in June 2024. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Thomas' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee820.092-0.544
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110.5411.514
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green30.4391.410
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting167-0.499-2.485
    Average Strokes Gained: Total450.574-0.105

    Thomas' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge370-67-68-67-16--
    January 18-21The American Express365-67-61-68-27145
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am668-67-68-13238
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1269-65-70-68-1261
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-73+3--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1269-71-72-73-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6468-69-79-71+34
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC72-79+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage569-68-68-65-14263
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2168-71-73-72E90
    May 16-19PGA Championship869-67-67-68-13191
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3371-77-74-72+627
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC77-74+11--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship568-63-65-66-18263
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open6262-72-71-71-44
    July 18-20The Open Championship3168-78-67-77+629
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3067-70-71-67-5106
    August 22-25BMW Championship3976-72-74-68+266
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship1466-69-70-65-140

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.