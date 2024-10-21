Justin Lower betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

This season Lower's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 2.135 mark ranked in the field.

Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.864 (he finished third in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 2.721 mark ranked seventh in the field.

At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Lower posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.965), which ranked eighth in the field.