Justin Lower betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Justin Lower of the United States hits a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 09, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Justin Lower looks to improve upon his 41st-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club Oct. 23-26.
The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
- Location: Chiba, JPN
- Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
- Purse: $8.5M
- Previous winner: Collin Morikawa
At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
- Lower has entered the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 3-over and finishing 41st.
- Collin Morikawa won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field) with a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th) and 27.5 putts per round (sixth).
Lower's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/18/2023
|41
|68-72-68-75
|+3
Lower's recent performances
- Lower has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Lower has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of 12-under in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Justin Lower has averaged 304.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Lower is averaging 1.944 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Lower is averaging 3.113 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lower's advanced stats and rankings
- Lower has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.151 this season (129th on TOUR). His average driving distance (296.5 yards) ranks 134th, while his 59.2% driving accuracy average ranks 120th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lower ranks 67th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.202. Additionally, he ranks 34th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.48%.
- On the greens, Lower's 0.350 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 33rd on TOUR this season, and his 29.07 putts-per-round average ranks 105th. He has broken par 25.23% of the time (57th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|134
|296.5
|304.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|34
|69.48%
|74.31%
|Putts Per Round
|105
|29.07
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|57
|25.23%
|27.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|91
|14.39%
|12.85%
Lower's best finishes
- Lower has participated in 27 tournaments this season, and he has earned two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 19 times, a success rate of 70.4%.
- Lower, who has 461 points, currently ranks 91st in the FedExCup standings.
Lower's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Lower's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 2.135 mark ranked in the field.
- Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.864 (he finished third in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 2.721 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Lower posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.965), which ranked eighth in the field.
- Lower posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that event.
Lower's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|129
|-0.151
|-0.282
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|67
|0.202
|1.245
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|125
|-0.081
|0.206
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|33
|0.350
|1.944
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|70
|0.319
|3.113
Lower's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|65-68-73-65
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|67-67-67-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|70-68-70-71
|-1
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|64-68-68-71
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|71-70-72-72
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|71-69-73-67
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|70-66-66-68
|-14
|145
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|67-76-69-78
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|77
|+6
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|28
|72-67-69-67
|-5
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|66-77-71-70
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|4
|66-64-71-69
|-18
|73
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|65-69-65-72
|-140
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|66-69-66-68
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|50
|72-73-74-70
|+9
|12
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|68-70-68-72
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|73
|67-66-73-72
|-6
|3
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|67
|64-72-71-71
|-2
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|33
|67-68-74-67
|-8
|22
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|66-70-65-71
|-8
|21
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|7
|70-67-68-71
|-12
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|69-69-70-65
|-15
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.