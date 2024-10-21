PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Justin Lower betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Justin Lower of the United States hits a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 09, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Justin Lower looks to improve upon his 41st-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club Oct. 23-26.

    Latest odds for Lower at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Chiba, JPN
    • Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
    • Purse: $8.5M
    • Previous winner: Collin Morikawa

    At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    • Lower has entered the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 3-over and finishing 41st.
    • Collin Morikawa won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field) with a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th) and 27.5 putts per round (sixth).

    Lower's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/18/20234168-72-68-75+3

    Lower's recent performances

    • Lower has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Lower has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 12-under in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Justin Lower has averaged 304.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Lower is averaging 1.944 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Lower is averaging 3.113 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Lower's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lower has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.151 this season (129th on TOUR). His average driving distance (296.5 yards) ranks 134th, while his 59.2% driving accuracy average ranks 120th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lower ranks 67th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.202. Additionally, he ranks 34th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.48%.
    • On the greens, Lower's 0.350 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 33rd on TOUR this season, and his 29.07 putts-per-round average ranks 105th. He has broken par 25.23% of the time (57th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance134296.5304.9
    Greens in Regulation %3469.48%74.31%
    Putts Per Round10529.0729.6
    Par Breakers5725.23%27.78%
    Bogey Avoidance9114.39%12.85%

    Lower's best finishes

    • Lower has participated in 27 tournaments this season, and he has earned two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 19 times, a success rate of 70.4%.
    • Lower, who has 461 points, currently ranks 91st in the FedExCup standings.

    Lower's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Lower's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 2.135 mark ranked in the field.
    • Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.864 (he finished third in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 2.721 mark ranked seventh in the field.
    • At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Lower posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.965), which ranked eighth in the field.
    • Lower posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that event.

    Lower's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee129-0.151-0.282
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green670.2021.245
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green125-0.0810.206
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting330.3501.944
    Average Strokes Gained: Total700.3193.113

    Lower's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2365-68-73-65-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2067-67-67-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-68-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7470-68-70-71-12
    January 18-21The American Express3964-68-68-71-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4371-70-72-72-311
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5371-69-73-67-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta370-66-66-68-14145
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-70+1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3667-76-69-78+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipW/D77+6--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2872-67-69-67-530
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2566-77-71-70-430
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship466-64-71-69-1873
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2865-69-65-72-1405
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2466-69-66-68-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC67-74-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-75+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-73+4--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5072-73-74-70+912
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2568-70-68-72-1032
    July 4-7John Deere Classic7367-66-73-72-63
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open6764-72-71-71-23
    July 25-283M Open3367-68-74-67-822
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3366-70-65-71-821
    September 12-15Procore Championship770-67-68-71-12--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2869-69-70-65-15--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-69-4--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.