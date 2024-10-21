Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

This season, Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.952 (he finished 20th in that tournament).

Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 6.078. He finished first in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Vegas' best performance this season was at the John Deere Classic, where his 2.094 mark ranked 18th in the field.

At the 3M Open in July 2024, Vegas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.979, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished first in that event.