Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
Jhonattan Vegas enters play in the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP from Oct. 23-26 after a 52nd-place finish at the Shriners Children's Open.
Latest odds for Vegas at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
- Location: Chiba, JPN
- Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
- Purse: $8.5M
- Previous winner: Collin Morikawa
At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
- Vegas finished 54th (with a score of 6-over) in his lone appearance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in recent years (in 2021).
- With a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field), a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.5 putts per round (sixth), Collin Morikawa brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.
Vegas' recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/20/2021
|54
|67-72-73-74
|+6
Vegas' recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Vegas has an average finish of 42nd.
- Over his last five events, Vegas has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five appearances.
- Jhonattan Vegas has averaged 322.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Vegas has an average of -0.668 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Vegas is averaging 0.901 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Vegas' advanced stats and rankings
- Vegas has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.612, which ranks eighth on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (314.6 yards) ranks eighth, and his 60.4% driving accuracy average ranks 108th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Vegas has a 0.399 average that ranks 26th on TOUR. He ranks third with a 72.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Vegas has registered a -0.340 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 154th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 154th with a putts-per-round average of 29.56, and he ranks 34th by breaking par 26.08% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|8
|314.6
|322.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|3
|72.58%
|70.83%
|Putts Per Round
|154
|29.56
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|34
|26.08%
|23.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|39
|13.17%
|12.78%
Vegas' best finishes
- Vegas has taken part in 20 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also secured .
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 13 times.
- As of now, Vegas has accumulated 685 points, which ranks him 69th in the FedExCup standings.
Vegas' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.952 (he finished 20th in that tournament).
- Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 6.078. He finished first in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Vegas' best performance this season was at the John Deere Classic, where his 2.094 mark ranked 18th in the field.
- At the 3M Open in July 2024, Vegas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.979, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished first in that event.
- Vegas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.922) in July 2024 at the 3M Open, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
Vegas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|8
|0.612
|1.748
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|26
|0.399
|0.621
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|139
|-0.181
|-0.800
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|154
|-0.340
|-0.668
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|51
|0.490
|0.901
Vegas' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-70-66
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|78-65
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|67-68-69-71
|-9
|37
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|71-68-69-75
|-1
|5
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|71-70-71-65
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|68-70-69-70
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-76
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|27
|70-69-69-67
|-5
|29
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|67-69-69-73
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|20
|68-64-67-68
|-17
|43
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|1
|68-66-63-70
|-17
|500
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|61
|70-66-72-70
|-2
|5
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|40
|69-73-65-70
|-3
|54
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|32
|71-70-70-70
|-7
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|23
|68-69-69-66
|-16
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|52
|69-68-65-77
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.