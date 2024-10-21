J.J. Spaun betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

Spaun has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Spaun has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.

He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, J.J. Spaun has averaged 314.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Spaun is averaging -0.504 Strokes Gained: Putting.