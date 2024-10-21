1H AGO
J.J. Spaun betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
J.J. Spaun looks for a better result in the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP after he finished sixth shooting 6-under in this tournament in 2023.
The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
- Location: Chiba, JPN
- Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
- Purse: $8.5M
- Previous winner: Collin Morikawa
At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
- Over his last two trips to the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Spaun has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 16th.
- In 2023, Spaun finished sixth (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent appearance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
- With a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field), a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.5 putts per round (sixth), Collin Morikawa brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.
Spaun's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/18/2023
|6
|69-68-69-68
|-6
|10/12/2022
|25
|71-67-69-67
|-6
Spaun's recent performances
- Spaun has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Spaun has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, J.J. Spaun has averaged 314.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Spaun is averaging -0.504 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Spaun has an average of 3.898 in his past five tournaments.
Spaun's advanced stats and rankings
- Spaun has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.028 this season (109th on TOUR). His average driving distance (302.1 yards) ranks 85th, while his 60.5% driving accuracy average ranks 104th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Spaun ranks 17th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.473. Additionally, he ranks 18th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.56%.
- On the greens, Spaun has delivered a -0.080 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 114th on TOUR, while he ranks 144th with a putts-per-round average of 29.40. He has broken par 23.41% of the time (113th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|85
|302.1
|314.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|18
|70.56%
|77.45%
|Putts Per Round
|144
|29.40
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|113
|23.41%
|23.20%
|Bogey Avoidance
|39
|13.17%
|9.48%
Spaun's best finishes
- Spaun hasn't won any of the 24 tournaments he has played this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 24 tournaments, he had a 54.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
- Currently, Spaun has 419 points, ranking him 98th in the FedExCup standings.
Spaun's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.434 (he finished 51st in that event).
- Spaun put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 6.206.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.662 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Spaun recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.533). That ranked 11th in the field.
- Spaun posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.902) in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that event.
Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|109
|-0.028
|1.792
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|17
|0.473
|1.890
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|99
|0.013
|0.719
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|114
|-0.080
|-0.504
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|62
|0.378
|3.898
Spaun's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|67
|69-70-73-66
|-10
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|68-70-64-63
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|73-73-66
|-4
|10
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|72-71-70-75
|E
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|68-69-71-69
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|73-72-75-68
|E
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-75
|-5
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|71-67-69-67
|-10
|19
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|67-69-69-69
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|23
|65-67-65-71
|-16
|37
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|45
|69-67-70-70
|-12
|6
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|9
|70-68-65-69
|-12
|75
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|3
|68-67-66-64
|-15
|163
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|26
|69-65-74-72
|-8
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|W/D
|75
|+3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|69-64-69-69
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|34
|65-69-66-73
|-11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
