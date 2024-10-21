PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

J.J. Spaun betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

J.J. Spaun betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    J.J. Spaun looks for a better result in the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP after he finished sixth shooting 6-under in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Spaun at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Chiba, JPN
    • Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
    • Purse: $8.5M
    • Previous winner: Collin Morikawa

    At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    • Over his last two trips to the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Spaun has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 16th.
    • In 2023, Spaun finished sixth (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent appearance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
    • With a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field), a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.5 putts per round (sixth), Collin Morikawa brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Spaun's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/18/2023669-68-69-68-6
    10/12/20222571-67-69-67-6

    Spaun's recent performances

    • Spaun has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Spaun has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, J.J. Spaun has averaged 314.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Spaun is averaging -0.504 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Spaun has an average of 3.898 in his past five tournaments.
    Spaun's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spaun has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.028 this season (109th on TOUR). His average driving distance (302.1 yards) ranks 85th, while his 60.5% driving accuracy average ranks 104th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Spaun ranks 17th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.473. Additionally, he ranks 18th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.56%.
    • On the greens, Spaun has delivered a -0.080 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 114th on TOUR, while he ranks 144th with a putts-per-round average of 29.40. He has broken par 23.41% of the time (113th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance85302.1314.0
    Greens in Regulation %1870.56%77.45%
    Putts Per Round14429.4030.1
    Par Breakers11323.41%23.20%
    Bogey Avoidance3913.17%9.48%

    Spaun's best finishes

    • Spaun hasn't won any of the 24 tournaments he has played this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 24 tournaments, he had a 54.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
    • Currently, Spaun has 419 points, ranking him 98th in the FedExCup standings.

    Spaun's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.434 (he finished 51st in that event).
    • Spaun put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 6.206.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.662 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Spaun recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.533). That ranked 11th in the field.
    • Spaun posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.902) in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that event.

    Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee109-0.0281.792
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170.4731.890
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green990.0130.719
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting114-0.080-0.504
    Average Strokes Gained: Total620.3783.898

    Spaun's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship6769-70-73-66-10--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1368-70-64-63-17--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-77+4--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5473-73-66-410
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-68E--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC76-69+3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6472-71-70-75E7
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3668-69-71-69-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5173-72-75-68E7
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-75-5--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-70-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2671-67-69-67-1019
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-71+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-72+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1067-69-69-69-1462
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2365-67-65-71-1637
    July 11-14ISCO Championship4569-67-70-70-126
    July 25-283M Open970-68-65-69-1275
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship368-67-66-64-15163
    September 12-15Procore Championship2669-65-74-72-8--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipW/D75+3--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2569-64-69-69-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open3465-69-66-73-11--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.