Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
Hideki Matsuyama seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. He placed 51st at the par-70 Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in 2023.
The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
- Location: Chiba, JPN
- Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
- Purse: $8.5M
- Previous winner: Collin Morikawa
At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
- Matsuyama has played the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP five times recently, with one win, an average finish of 24th, and an average score of 8-under.
- Matsuyama last participated in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in 2023, finishing 51st with a score of 5-over.
- When Collin Morikawa won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 324.3 (15th in the field), 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.5 putts per round (sixth).
Matsuyama's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/18/2023
|51
|69-76-68-72
|+5
|10/12/2022
|40
|71-69-66-71
|-3
|10/20/2021
|1
|64-68-68-65
|-15
|10/22/2020
|28
|70-71-68-66
|-13
|10/23/2019
|2
|65-67-65-67
|-16
Matsuyama's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Matsuyama has one win, two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Matsuyama has finished within three shots of the leader twice and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five events.
- Hideki Matsuyama has averaged 311.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Matsuyama has an average of 2.269 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Matsuyama is averaging 5.737 Strokes Gained: Total.
Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings
- Matsuyama has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.349, which ranks 29th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.8 yards) ranks 104th, and his 63.3% driving accuracy average ranks 69th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Matsuyama sports a 0.492 average that ranks 15th on TOUR. He ranks 96th with a 66.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Matsuyama's -0.082 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 116th this season, and his 28.41 putts-per-round average ranks 26th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|104
|299.8
|311.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|96
|66.59%
|51.31%
|Putts Per Round
|26
|28.41
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|78
|24.44%
|25.16%
|Bogey Avoidance
|24
|12.62%
|11.76%
Matsuyama's best finishes
- Matsuyama has taken part in 20 tournaments this season, coming away with two wins along with three top-five finishes and eight top-10 finishes.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 18 times.
- As of now, Matsuyama has accumulated 1899 points, which ranks him eighth in the FedExCup standings.
Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Matsuyama put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking second in the field at 4.658. In that event, he finished sixth.
- Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 6.436.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Matsuyama's best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he posted a 5.833 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished first in that event.
- At the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, Matsuyama posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.201, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished first.
- Matsuyama delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.284) at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.349
|1.376
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|15
|0.492
|3.640
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|1
|0.618
|-1.547
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|116
|-0.082
|2.269
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|4
|1.377
|5.737
Matsuyama's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|58
|71-68-76-69
|-8
|9
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-68-67-66
|-9
|21
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|66-71-76-67
|-8
|53
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|75-71-70
|E
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|69-68-68-70
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|1
|69-68-68-62
|-17
|700
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|67-70-72-76
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|69-69-68-67
|-15
|263
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|7
|73-70-66-71
|-8
|85
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|76-74-71-74
|+7
|20
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|35
|70-65-70-71
|-8
|24
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|8
|73-70-74-70
|-1
|191
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|6
|72-66-70-70
|-2
|275
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|23
|66-69-69-64
|-12
|78
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|66
|75-72-75-74
|+12
|6
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|3
|63-68-71-65
|-17
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|1
|65-64-64-70
|-17
|0
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|W/D
|67
|-5
|--
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|9
|70-70-68-67
|-9
|0
All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
