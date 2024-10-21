PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    Hideki Matsuyama seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. He placed 51st at the par-70 Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in 2023.

    The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Chiba, JPN
    • Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
    • Purse: $8.5M
    • Previous winner: Collin Morikawa

    At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    • Matsuyama has played the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP five times recently, with one win, an average finish of 24th, and an average score of 8-under.
    • Matsuyama last participated in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in 2023, finishing 51st with a score of 5-over.
    • When Collin Morikawa won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 324.3 (15th in the field), 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.5 putts per round (sixth).

    Matsuyama's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/18/20235169-76-68-72+5
    10/12/20224071-69-66-71-3
    10/20/2021164-68-68-65-15
    10/22/20202870-71-68-66-13
    10/23/2019265-67-65-67-16

    Matsuyama's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Matsuyama has one win, two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Matsuyama has finished within three shots of the leader twice and carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five events.
    • Hideki Matsuyama has averaged 311.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Matsuyama has an average of 2.269 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Matsuyama is averaging 5.737 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings

    • Matsuyama has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.349, which ranks 29th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.8 yards) ranks 104th, and his 63.3% driving accuracy average ranks 69th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Matsuyama sports a 0.492 average that ranks 15th on TOUR. He ranks 96th with a 66.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Matsuyama's -0.082 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 116th this season, and his 28.41 putts-per-round average ranks 26th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance104299.8311.9
    Greens in Regulation %9666.59%51.31%
    Putts Per Round2628.4128.1
    Par Breakers7824.44%25.16%
    Bogey Avoidance2412.62%11.76%

    Matsuyama's best finishes

    • Matsuyama has taken part in 20 tournaments this season, coming away with two wins along with three top-five finishes and eight top-10 finishes.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut 18 times.
    • As of now, Matsuyama has accumulated 1899 points, which ranks him eighth in the FedExCup standings.

    Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Matsuyama put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking second in the field at 4.658. In that event, he finished sixth.
    • Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 6.436.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Matsuyama's best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he posted a 5.833 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished first in that event.
    • At the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, Matsuyama posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.201, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished first.
    • Matsuyama delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.284) at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee290.3491.376
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150.4923.640
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green10.618-1.547
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting116-0.0822.269
    Average Strokes Gained: Total41.3775.737

    Matsuyama's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry5871-68-76-69-89
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-68-67-66-921
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1366-71-76-67-853
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7175-71-70E5
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2269-68-68-70-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational169-68-68-62-17700
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1267-70-72-76-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship669-69-68-67-15263
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open773-70-66-71-885
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3876-74-71-74+720
    May 16-19PGA Championship3570-65-70-71-824
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday873-70-74-70-1191
    June 13-16U.S. Open672-66-70-70-2275
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2366-69-69-64-1278
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-67-2--
    July 18-20The Open Championship6675-72-75-74+126
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition363-68-71-65-17--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship165-64-64-70-170
    August 22-25BMW ChampionshipW/D67-5--
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship970-70-68-67-90

    All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.