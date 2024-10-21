Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

This season, Matsuyama put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking second in the field at 4.658. In that event, he finished sixth.

Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 6.436.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Matsuyama's best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he posted a 5.833 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished first in that event.

At the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, Matsuyama posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.201, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished first.