Harry Hall betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

Hall has finished atop the leaderboard once while also posting two top-10 finishes over his last five events.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five events, Hall has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.

He has an average score of 15-under across his last five events.

Harry Hall has averaged 315.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Hall is averaging 2.799 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.