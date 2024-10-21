PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Harry Hall betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SUTTON COLDFIELD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 01: Harry Hall of England tees off on the fourth hole during Day Four of the Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo at The Belfry on September 01, 2024 in Sutton Coldfield, England. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

SUTTON COLDFIELD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 01: Harry Hall of England tees off on the fourth hole during Day Four of the Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo at The Belfry on September 01, 2024 in Sutton Coldfield, England. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Harry Hall hits the links in the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Oct. 23-26 after a ninth-place finish in the Shriners Children's Open in his last competition.

    Latest odds for Hall at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Chiba, JPN
    • Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
    • Purse: $8.5M
    • Previous winner: Collin Morikawa

    At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    • Hall finished 21st (with a score of even-par) in his lone appearance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in recent years (in 2023).
    • With a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field), a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.50 putts per round (sixth), Collin Morikawa captured the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Hall's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/18/20232169-74-66-71E

    Hall's recent performances

    • Hall has finished atop the leaderboard once while also posting two top-10 finishes over his last five events.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Hall has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 15-under across his last five events.
    • Harry Hall has averaged 315.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hall is averaging 2.799 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hall is averaging 6.057 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Hall .

    Hall's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hall has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.242 this season (144th on TOUR). His average driving distance (302.1 yards) ranks 85th, while his 55.8% driving accuracy average ranks 156th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hall ranks 70th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.194. Additionally, he ranks 112th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.05%.
    • On the greens, Hall's 0.247 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 51st on TOUR this season, and his 28.06 putts-per-round average ranks 12th. He has broken par 28.24% of the time (sixth).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance85302.1315.7
    Greens in Regulation %11266.05%69.14%
    Putts Per Round1228.0627.6
    Par Breakers628.24%31.79%
    Bogey Avoidance10114.66%12.04%

    Hall's best finishes

    • Hall has taken part in 23 tournaments this season, collecting one win and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 16 times, a success rate of 69.6%.
    • As of now, Hall has compiled 517 points, which ranks him 87th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hall's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hall produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking 19th in the field at 1.728.
    • Hall produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the ISCO Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 7.548. In that event, he finished first.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall's best effort this season was at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.889.
    • At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, Hall posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.676), which ranked seventh in the field.
    • Hall posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.128) at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.

    Hall's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee144-0.242-1.292
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green700.1942.398
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green50.4302.153
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting510.2472.799
    Average Strokes Gained: Total400.6296.057

    Hall's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC69-69-4--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4268-68-70-66-811
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC75-68-65-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-68-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4170-70-67-71-612
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3369-71-71-65-821
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-73-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4969-71-68-71-95
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-74+7--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6773-69-76-70+43
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2869-71-67-68-530
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5873-71-75-70+14
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2864-69-65-73-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-66-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4072-67-68-70-78
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-73+8--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4269-71-71-67-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3171-69-67-72-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1263-66-70-65-2058
    July 11-14ISCO Championship166-67-64-69-23300
    July 25-283M Open2472-67-69-67-931
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-69-1--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship3565-69-64-74-12--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open964-72-65-67-16--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.