Harry Hall betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
SUTTON COLDFIELD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 01: Harry Hall of England tees off on the fourth hole during Day Four of the Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo at The Belfry on September 01, 2024 in Sutton Coldfield, England. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Harry Hall hits the links in the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Oct. 23-26 after a ninth-place finish in the Shriners Children's Open in his last competition.
The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
- Location: Chiba, JPN
- Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
- Purse: $8.5M
- Previous winner: Collin Morikawa
At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
- Hall finished 21st (with a score of even-par) in his lone appearance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in recent years (in 2023).
- With a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field), a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.50 putts per round (sixth), Collin Morikawa captured the title in this tournament in 2023.
Hall's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/18/2023
|21
|69-74-66-71
|E
Hall's recent performances
- Hall has finished atop the leaderboard once while also posting two top-10 finishes over his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Hall has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has an average score of 15-under across his last five events.
- Harry Hall has averaged 315.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hall is averaging 2.799 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hall is averaging 6.057 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hall's advanced stats and rankings
- Hall has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.242 this season (144th on TOUR). His average driving distance (302.1 yards) ranks 85th, while his 55.8% driving accuracy average ranks 156th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hall ranks 70th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.194. Additionally, he ranks 112th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.05%.
- On the greens, Hall's 0.247 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 51st on TOUR this season, and his 28.06 putts-per-round average ranks 12th. He has broken par 28.24% of the time (sixth).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|85
|302.1
|315.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|112
|66.05%
|69.14%
|Putts Per Round
|12
|28.06
|27.6
|Par Breakers
|6
|28.24%
|31.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|101
|14.66%
|12.04%
Hall's best finishes
- Hall has taken part in 23 tournaments this season, collecting one win and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 16 times, a success rate of 69.6%.
- As of now, Hall has compiled 517 points, which ranks him 87th in the FedExCup standings.
Hall's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hall produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking 19th in the field at 1.728.
- Hall produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the ISCO Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 7.548. In that event, he finished first.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall's best effort this season was at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.889.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, Hall posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.676), which ranked seventh in the field.
- Hall posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.128) at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
Hall's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|144
|-0.242
|-1.292
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.194
|2.398
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|5
|0.430
|2.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|51
|0.247
|2.799
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|40
|0.629
|6.057
Hall's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|68-68-70-66
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|75-68-65
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|70-70-67-71
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|69-71-71-65
|-8
|21
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|49
|69-71-68-71
|-9
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|73-69-76-70
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|28
|69-71-67-68
|-5
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|73-71-75-70
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|64-69-65-73
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-66
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|72-67-68-70
|-7
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|69-71-71-67
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|71-69-67-72
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|12
|63-66-70-65
|-20
|58
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|1
|66-67-64-69
|-23
|300
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|72-67-69-67
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|35
|65-69-64-74
|-12
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|9
|64-72-65-67
|-16
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
