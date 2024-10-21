PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Gary Woodland betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Gary Woodland betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    Gary Woodland enters play Oct. 23-26 in the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club after a ninth-place finish in the Shriners Children's Open, which was his last competition.

    Latest odds for Woodland at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Chiba, JPN
    • Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
    • Purse: $8.5M
    • Previous winner: Collin Morikawa

    At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    • Woodland has played the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP once recently (in 2019), posting a score of 12-under and finishing fifth.
    • With a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field), a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.5 putts per round (sixth), Collin Morikawa captured the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Woodland's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/23/2019564-66-68-70-12

    Woodland's recent performances

    • Woodland has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Woodland has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 12-under in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Gary Woodland has averaged 323.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Woodland is averaging -1.932 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Woodland is averaging 4.011 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Woodland's advanced stats and rankings

    • Woodland has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.085, which ranks 84th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (313.2 yards) ranks 14th, and his 56.1% driving accuracy average ranks 155th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Woodland sports a 0.301 mark (39th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Woodland's -0.275 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 147th this season, while he averages 29.58 putts per round (156th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance14313.2323.0
    Greens in Regulation %10766.14%77.78%
    Putts Per Round15629.5830.4
    Par Breakers15621.70%23.15%
    Bogey Avoidance14815.92%7.72%

    Woodland's best finishes

    • Woodland has taken part in 24 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 14 times (58.3%).
    • As of now, Woodland has collected 174 points, which ranks him 155th in the FedExCup standings.

    Woodland's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Procore Championship, where his 3.026 mark ranked in the field.
    • Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.792 (he finished 21st in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Woodland delivered his best performance this season at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking ninth in the field at 2.818. In that tournament, he finished 67th.
    • At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Woodland recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.331, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 38th in that event).
    • Woodland delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.288) in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open. That ranked ninth in the field.

    Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee840.0851.763
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green390.3014.585
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green160-0.315-0.404
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting147-0.275-1.932
    Average Strokes Gained: Total129-0.2034.011

    Woodland's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-71+2--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-71-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC79-67+4--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3970-72-70-71-120
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship7270-73-74-74+36
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-74+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2169-70-69-66-637
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC76-81+13--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6473-75-66-71+17
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-4--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3870-76-75-67+421
    May 16-19PGA Championship6071-69-71-69-48
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge4572-64-70-76+210
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5170-70-70-69-17
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC72-78+10--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-76+2--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open6767-69-72-70-23
    July 18-20The Open Championship5076-68-72-77+911
    July 25-283M Open3766-69-74-68-716
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2868-67-67-69-928
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1664-68-70-69-17--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open966-68-65-69-16--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.