Gary Woodland betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

This season Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Procore Championship, where his 3.026 mark ranked in the field.

Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.792 (he finished 21st in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Woodland delivered his best performance this season at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking ninth in the field at 2.818. In that tournament, he finished 67th.

At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Woodland recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.331, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 38th in that event).