Gary Woodland betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
1 Min Read
Gary Woodland enters play Oct. 23-26 in the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club after a ninth-place finish in the Shriners Children's Open, which was his last competition.
The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
- Location: Chiba, JPN
- Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
- Purse: $8.5M
- Previous winner: Collin Morikawa
At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
- Woodland has played the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP once recently (in 2019), posting a score of 12-under and finishing fifth.
- With a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field), a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.5 putts per round (sixth), Collin Morikawa captured the title in this tournament in 2023.
Woodland's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/23/2019
|5
|64-66-68-70
|-12
Woodland's recent performances
- Woodland has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Woodland has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 12-under in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Gary Woodland has averaged 323.0 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Woodland is averaging -1.932 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Woodland is averaging 4.011 Strokes Gained: Total.
Woodland's advanced stats and rankings
- Woodland has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.085, which ranks 84th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (313.2 yards) ranks 14th, and his 56.1% driving accuracy average ranks 155th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Woodland sports a 0.301 mark (39th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Woodland's -0.275 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 147th this season, while he averages 29.58 putts per round (156th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|14
|313.2
|323.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|107
|66.14%
|77.78%
|Putts Per Round
|156
|29.58
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|156
|21.70%
|23.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|148
|15.92%
|7.72%
Woodland's best finishes
- Woodland has taken part in 24 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 14 times (58.3%).
- As of now, Woodland has collected 174 points, which ranks him 155th in the FedExCup standings.
Woodland's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Procore Championship, where his 3.026 mark ranked in the field.
- Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.792 (he finished 21st in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Woodland delivered his best performance this season at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking ninth in the field at 2.818. In that tournament, he finished 67th.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Woodland recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.331, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 38th in that event).
- Woodland delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.288) in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open. That ranked ninth in the field.
Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|84
|0.085
|1.763
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|39
|0.301
|4.585
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|160
|-0.315
|-0.404
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|147
|-0.275
|-1.932
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|129
|-0.203
|4.011
Woodland's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|79-67
|+4
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-72-70-71
|-1
|20
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|72
|70-73-74-74
|+3
|6
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|69-70-69-66
|-6
|37
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-81
|+13
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|64
|73-75-66-71
|+1
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|70-76-75-67
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|60
|71-69-71-69
|-4
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|72-64-70-76
|+2
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|70-70-70-69
|-1
|7
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-78
|+10
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|67
|67-69-72-70
|-2
|3
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|50
|76-68-72-77
|+9
|11
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|66-69-74-68
|-7
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|28
|68-67-67-69
|-9
|28
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|64-68-70-69
|-17
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|9
|66-68-65-69
|-16
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.