Eric Cole betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Eric Cole of the United States reacts after a putt on the sixth hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
After he placed second in this tournament in 2023, Eric Cole has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in Chiba, JPN, Oct. 23-26.
The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
- Location: Chiba, JPN
- Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
- Purse: $8.5M
- Previous winner: Collin Morikawa
At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
- Cole finished second (with a score of 8-under) in his lone appearance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in recent years (in 2023).
- With a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field), a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.5 putts per round (sixth), Collin Morikawa took him the title in this tournament in 2023.
Cole's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/18/2023
|2
|65-71-66-70
|-8
Cole's recent performances
- Cole has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Cole has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Eric Cole has averaged 299.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Cole is averaging -1.244 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Cole is averaging -0.581 Strokes Gained: Total.
Cole's advanced stats and rankings
- Cole owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.322 (153rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 298.6 yards ranks 115th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cole owns a 0.137 average that ranks 85th on TOUR. He ranks 171st with a 62.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cole's 0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 60th this season, while he averages 28.14 putts per round (15th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|115
|298.6
|299.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|171
|62.18%
|64.93%
|Putts Per Round
|15
|28.14
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|86
|24.30%
|23.26%
|Bogey Avoidance
|121
|15.04%
|12.50%
Cole's best finishes
- Cole has participated in 32 tournaments this season, coming away with four top-10 finishes.
- In those 32 events, he made the cut 21 times, a success rate of 65.6%.
- Cole, who has 948 points, currently ranks 54th in the FedExCup standings.
Cole's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 3.194 mark ranked 13th in the field.
- Cole's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 10.035 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole's best performance this season was at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where his 4.397 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Cole posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.361, which was his best so far this season. That ranked eighth in the field.
- Cole delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.694) in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic. That ranked seventh in the field.
Cole's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|153
|-0.322
|-1.586
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|85
|0.137
|1.401
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|50
|0.165
|0.847
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|60
|0.172
|-1.244
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|94
|0.152
|-0.581
Cole's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|3
|66-66-61-67
|-22
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|70-66-69-65
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|66-72-64-66
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|66-64-66-72
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|68-71-67
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|70-69-70-70
|-5
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|73-69-65-69
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|70-73-70-74
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|73-67-71-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|52
|73-72-81-73
|+11
|12
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|70-68-67-72
|-7
|27
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|69-69
|-6
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|68
|73-72-80-77
|+18
|6
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|45
|70-75-74-79
|+10
|15
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|69-75-66-65
|-5
|13
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|6
|66-68-70-69
|-15
|89
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|7
|62-68-64-69
|-21
|80
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|71-64-69-69
|-7
|8
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|72-73-72-73
|+6
|29
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|68-68-69-63
|-12
|80
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|18
|71-67-72-63
|-7
|184
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|46
|77-68-78-72
|+7
|41
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|66-67-69-69
|-17
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
