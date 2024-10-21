Eric Cole betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

Cole has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.

Cole has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Eric Cole has averaged 299.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

Cole is averaging -1.244 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.