1H AGO

Eric Cole betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Eric Cole of the United States reacts after a putt on the sixth hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    After he placed second in this tournament in 2023, Eric Cole has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in Chiba, JPN, Oct. 23-26.

    Latest odds for Cole at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Chiba, JPN
    • Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
    • Purse: $8.5M
    • Previous winner: Collin Morikawa

    At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    • Cole finished second (with a score of 8-under) in his lone appearance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in recent years (in 2023).
    • With a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field), a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.5 putts per round (sixth), Collin Morikawa took him the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Cole's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/18/2023265-71-66-70-8

    Cole's recent performances

    • Cole has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
    • Cole has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Eric Cole has averaged 299.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Cole is averaging -1.244 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Cole is averaging -0.581 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Cole .

    Cole's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cole owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.322 (153rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 298.6 yards ranks 115th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cole owns a 0.137 average that ranks 85th on TOUR. He ranks 171st with a 62.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cole's 0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 60th this season, while he averages 28.14 putts per round (15th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance115298.6299.4
    Greens in Regulation %17162.18%64.93%
    Putts Per Round1528.1428.3
    Par Breakers8624.30%23.26%
    Bogey Avoidance12115.04%12.50%

    Cole's best finishes

    • Cole has participated in 32 tournaments this season, coming away with four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 32 events, he made the cut 21 times, a success rate of 65.6%.
    • Cole, who has 948 points, currently ranks 54th in the FedExCup standings.

    Cole's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 3.194 mark ranked 13th in the field.
    • Cole's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 10.035 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole's best performance this season was at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where his 4.397 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Cole posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.361, which was his best so far this season. That ranked eighth in the field.
    • Cole delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.694) in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic. That ranked seventh in the field.

    Cole's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee153-0.322-1.586
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green850.1371.401
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green500.1650.847
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting600.172-1.244
    Average Strokes Gained: Total940.152-0.581

    Cole's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM Classic366-66-61-67-22--
    January 4-7The Sentry1470-66-69-65-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1366-72-64-66-1255
    January 18-21The American Express2166-64-66-72-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-74+4--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1468-71-67-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4970-69-70-70-58
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1073-69-65-69-8150
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC78-71+7--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2170-73-70-74-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3373-67-71-71-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-74+4--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5273-72-81-73+1112
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3370-68-67-72-727
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC69-69-6--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6873-72-80-77+186
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-71E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-70+4--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4570-75-74-79+1015
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC73-73+6--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4869-75-66-65-513
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic666-68-70-69-1589
    July 4-7John Deere Classic762-68-64-69-2180
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4671-64-69-69-78
    July 18-20The Open Championship3172-73-72-73+629
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship768-68-69-63-1280
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1871-67-72-63-7184
    August 22-25BMW Championship4677-68-78-72+741
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1666-67-69-69-17--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-73E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.