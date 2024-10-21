Doug Ghim betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

This season, Ghim put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking seventh in the field at 4.451. In that tournament, he finished second.

Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.652 (he finished second in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim's best performance this season was in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.421. He finished 33rd in that tournament.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ghim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.747, which ranked seventh in the field). In that tournament, he finished 16th.