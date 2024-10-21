Doug Ghim betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
Doug Ghim looks to improve upon his 66th-place finish in 2021's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club Oct. 23-26.
The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
- Location: Chiba, JPN
- Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
- Purse: $8.5M
- Previous winner: Collin Morikawa
At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
- Ghim has entered the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP once recently (in 2021), posting a score of 9-over and finishing 66th.
- Collin Morikawa won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field) with a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th) and 27.5 putts per round (sixth).
Ghim's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/20/2021
|66
|71-71-74-73
|+9
Ghim's recent performances
- Ghim has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Ghim has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -12 those five times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Doug Ghim has averaged 316.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Ghim has an average of -0.866 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ghim is averaging 5.169 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ghim's advanced stats and rankings
- Ghim owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.373 (25th) this season, while his average driving distance of 298.2 yards ranks 120th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ghim owns a 0.754 average that ranks fifth on TOUR. He ranks fifth with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ghim's -0.228 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 136th on TOUR this season, and his 29.61 putts-per-round average ranks 159th. He has broken par 25.25% of the time (56th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|120
|298.2
|316.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|5
|72.22%
|78.61%
|Putts Per Round
|159
|29.61
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|56
|25.25%
|27.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|9
|12.19%
|10.00%
Ghim's best finishes
- Ghim has taken part in 25 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 25 tournaments, he had a 68% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
- As of now, Ghim has collected 460 points, which ranks him 92nd in the FedExCup standings.
Ghim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Ghim put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking seventh in the field at 4.451. In that tournament, he finished second.
- Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.652 (he finished second in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim's best performance this season was in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.421. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ghim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.747, which ranked seventh in the field). In that tournament, he finished 16th.
- Ghim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.288) in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.
Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|25
|0.373
|1.398
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|5
|0.754
|4.326
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|98
|0.026
|0.310
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|136
|-0.228
|-0.866
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|18
|0.926
|5.169
Ghim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|68-65-70-67
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-69
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|69-70-75-66
|-8
|53
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|65-68-71-68
|-12
|61
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|67-71-67-67
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|68-72-67-66
|-11
|49
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|16
|71-70-66-71
|-10
|115
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|71-71-71-75
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|71-68-73-69
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|65-69-68-69
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|35
|69-68-70-69
|-8
|24
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|69-71-70-73
|+3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|W/D
|72
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|66-69-71-66
|-12
|18
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|70-64-73-68
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|41
|68-66-68-72
|-6
|14
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|47
|71-69-72-72
|-4
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|33
|66-69-70-69
|-14
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|65-70-66-70
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|2
|64-70-64-65
|-21
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
