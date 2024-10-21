PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Doug Ghim betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    Doug Ghim looks to improve upon his 66th-place finish in 2021's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club Oct. 23-26.

    The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Chiba, JPN
    • Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
    • Purse: $8.5M
    • Previous winner: Collin Morikawa

    At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    • Ghim has entered the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP once recently (in 2021), posting a score of 9-over and finishing 66th.
    • Collin Morikawa won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field) with a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th) and 27.5 putts per round (sixth).

    Ghim's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/20/20216671-71-74-73+9

    Ghim's recent performances

    • Ghim has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Ghim has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has finished with an average score of -12 those five times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Doug Ghim has averaged 316.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Ghim has an average of -0.866 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ghim is averaging 5.169 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Ghim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ghim owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.373 (25th) this season, while his average driving distance of 298.2 yards ranks 120th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ghim owns a 0.754 average that ranks fifth on TOUR. He ranks fifth with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ghim's -0.228 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 136th on TOUR this season, and his 29.61 putts-per-round average ranks 159th. He has broken par 25.25% of the time (56th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance120298.2316.2
    Greens in Regulation %572.22%78.61%
    Putts Per Round15929.6130.1
    Par Breakers5625.25%27.22%
    Bogey Avoidance912.19%10.00%

    Ghim's best finishes

    • Ghim has taken part in 25 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 25 tournaments, he had a 68% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
    • As of now, Ghim has collected 460 points, which ranks him 92nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Ghim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Ghim put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking seventh in the field at 4.451. In that tournament, he finished second.
    • Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.652 (he finished second in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim's best performance this season was in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.421. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ghim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.747, which ranked seventh in the field). In that tournament, he finished 16th.
    • Ghim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.288) in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.

    Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee250.3731.398
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green50.7544.326
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green980.0260.310
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting136-0.228-0.866
    Average Strokes Gained: Total180.9265.169

    Ghim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1568-65-70-67-18--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-68-4--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-67-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-68E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-69-69-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1369-70-75-66-853
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1265-68-71-68-1261
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta867-71-67-67-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1668-72-67-66-1149
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1671-70-66-71-10115
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6771-71-71-75+43
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-72+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-76+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4371-68-73-69-77
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2865-69-68-69-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
    May 16-19PGA Championship3569-68-70-69-824
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5069-71-70-73+37
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenW/D72+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-70-2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3466-69-71-66-1218
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-68-2--
    July 25-283M Open2470-64-73-68-931
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4168-66-68-72-614
    September 12-15Procore Championship4771-69-72-72-4--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3366-69-70-69-14--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2565-70-66-70-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open264-70-64-65-21--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

