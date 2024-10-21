Davis Riley betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

This season, Riley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.669.

Riley put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 7.849.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley put up his best performance this season at the 3M Open, ranking sixth in the field at 3.860. In that event, he finished 46th.

At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Riley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.914). That ranked fourth in the field.