Davis Riley betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI - OCTOBER 03: Davis Riley of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2024 at the Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2024 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Davis Riley finished 31st in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in 2023, shooting a 1-over on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher Oct. 23-26 in Chiba, JPN, at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club .
The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
- Location: Chiba, JPN
- Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
- Purse: $8.5M
- Previous winner: Collin Morikawa
At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
- Riley's average finish has been 49th, and his average score 2-over, over his last two appearances at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
- Riley finished 31st (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent go-round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (in 2023).
- When Collin Morikawa won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 324.3 (15th in the field), 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.5 putts per round (sixth).
Riley's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/18/2023
|31
|70-72-73-66
|+1
|10/12/2022
|67
|75-73-67-68
|+3
Riley's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Riley has an average finish of 42nd.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Riley hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 42nd.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 7-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Davis Riley has averaged 310.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Riley is averaging 2.935 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Riley is averaging 0.359 Strokes Gained: Total.
Riley's advanced stats and rankings
- Riley has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.389, which ranks 159th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.7 yards) ranks 72nd, and his 57.1% driving accuracy average ranks 142nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Riley ranks 161st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.429. Additionally, he ranks 148th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.51%.
- On the greens, Riley's 0.351 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 32nd this season, while he averages 28.64 putts per round (48th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|72
|303.7
|310.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|148
|64.51%
|64.58%
|Putts Per Round
|48
|28.64
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|59
|25.21%
|24.31%
|Bogey Avoidance
|139
|15.59%
|15.28%
Riley's best finishes
- Riley has played 24 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also earned .
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 54.2%.
- Currently, Riley ranks 72nd in the FedExCup standings with 647 points.
Riley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Riley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.669.
- Riley put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 7.849.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley put up his best performance this season at the 3M Open, ranking sixth in the field at 3.860. In that event, he finished 46th.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Riley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.914). That ranked fourth in the field.
- Riley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (17.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that tournament).
Riley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|159
|-0.389
|-1.408
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|161
|-0.429
|-1.869
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|115
|-0.040
|0.702
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|32
|0.351
|2.935
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|152
|-0.506
|0.359
Riley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|64-68-68-73
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|70-71-76-64
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|76-71
|+7
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-70-65
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|78
|71-71-78
|+4
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|62
|71-66-76-69
|-2
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|14
|65-71-71-65
|-8
|55
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|66-70-65-70
|-140
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|64-67-72-67
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|66
|69-71-73-71
|E
|2
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|1
|66-64-66-70
|-14
|500
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|71-71-67-66
|-5
|13
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|70-70-71-71
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|46
|70-70-70-69
|-5
|9
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|69-66-68-70
|-7
|17
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|75-65
|-4
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|41
|67-71-66-71
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
