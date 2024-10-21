PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Davis Riley betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI - OCTOBER 03: Davis Riley of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2024 at the Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2024 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Davis Riley finished 31st in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in 2023, shooting a 1-over on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher Oct. 23-26 in Chiba, JPN, at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club .

    Latest odds for Riley at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Chiba, JPN
    • Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
    • Purse: $8.5M
    • Previous winner: Collin Morikawa

    At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    • Riley's average finish has been 49th, and his average score 2-over, over his last two appearances at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
    • Riley finished 31st (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent go-round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (in 2023).
    • When Collin Morikawa won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 324.3 (15th in the field), 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.5 putts per round (sixth).

    Riley's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/18/20233170-72-73-66+1
    10/12/20226775-73-67-68+3

    Riley's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Riley has an average finish of 42nd.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
    • Riley hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 42nd.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 7-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Davis Riley has averaged 310.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Riley is averaging 2.935 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Riley is averaging 0.359 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Riley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Riley has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.389, which ranks 159th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.7 yards) ranks 72nd, and his 57.1% driving accuracy average ranks 142nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Riley ranks 161st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.429. Additionally, he ranks 148th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.51%.
    • On the greens, Riley's 0.351 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 32nd this season, while he averages 28.64 putts per round (48th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance72303.7310.0
    Greens in Regulation %14864.51%64.58%
    Putts Per Round4828.6428.1
    Par Breakers5925.21%24.31%
    Bogey Avoidance13915.59%15.28%

    Riley's best finishes

    • Riley has played 24 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also earned .
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 54.2%.
    • Currently, Riley ranks 72nd in the FedExCup standings with 647 points.

    Riley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Riley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.669.
    • Riley put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 7.849.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley put up his best performance this season at the 3M Open, ranking sixth in the field at 3.860. In that event, he finished 46th.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Riley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.914). That ranked fourth in the field.
    • Riley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (17.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that tournament).

    Riley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee159-0.389-1.408
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green161-0.429-1.869
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green115-0.0400.702
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting320.3512.935
    Average Strokes Gained: Total152-0.5060.359

    Riley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4564-68-68-73-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry5270-71-76-64-1111
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC76-71+7--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-70-65-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-74+3--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7871-71-78+45
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-69E--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6271-66-76-69-25
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1465-71-71-65-855
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-75+6--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2866-70-65-70-1405
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3064-67-72-67-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6669-71-73-71E2
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge166-64-66-70-14500
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-76+7--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4871-71-67-66-513
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5770-70-71-71-65
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC73-74+5--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--
    July 25-283M Open4670-70-70-69-59
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3869-66-68-70-717
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC75-65-4--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open4167-71-66-71-9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.