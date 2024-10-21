David Skinns betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
David Skinns will appear Oct. 23-26 in Chiba, JPN, at the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. In his last tournament he took 66th in the Shriners Children's Open, shooting 3-over at TPC Summerlin.
The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
- Location: Chiba, JPN
- Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
- Purse: $8.5M
- Previous winner: Collin Morikawa
At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
- In the past five years, this is Skinns' first time playing at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
- When Collin Morikawa won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 324.3 (15th in the field), 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.5 putts per round (sixth).
Skinns' recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Skinns has an average finish of 49th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Skinns has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -5 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, David Skinns has averaged 316.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Skinns is averaging -0.601 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Skinns is averaging -2.018 Strokes Gained: Total.
Skinns' advanced stats and rankings
- Skinns owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.179 (133rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 305.5 yards ranks 56th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Skinns ranks 29th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.377, while he ranks 22nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.34%.
- On the greens, Skinns' -0.028 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 100th this season, while he averages 29.37 putts per round (143rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|56
|305.5
|316.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|22
|70.34%
|71.53%
|Putts Per Round
|143
|29.37
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|99
|23.94%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|47
|13.40%
|11.46%
Skinns' best finishes
- Skinns has played 24 tournaments this season, collecting one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 54.2%.
- With 376 points, Skinns currently sits 107th in the FedExCup standings.
Skinns' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.211. He finished 21st in that event.
- Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.986. He finished 17th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Skinns' best mark this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.215.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Skinns recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.299 (his best mark this season), which ranked second in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
- Skinns posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|133
|-0.179
|-2.492
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|29
|0.377
|1.384
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|131
|-0.115
|-0.310
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|100
|-0.028
|-0.601
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|106
|0.054
|-2.018
Skinns' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-67-68
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|65-69-66-71
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|67
|68-72-75-68
|-5
|2
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|75
|75-67-74-78
|+10
|2
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|67-69-65-69
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|63-69-65-71
|-141
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|65-69-70-68
|-12
|9
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|71-68-68-66
|-11
|25
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-71
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|21
|62-71-73-67
|-7
|41
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|71-66-67-72
|-12
|49
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|68-70-71-66
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|44
|69-71-69-74
|-5
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|37
|60-71-75-69
|-13
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|66
|68-71-72-76
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
