Collin Morikawa betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

This season, Morikawa produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking fifth in the field at 3.812.

Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Sentry, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.244 (he finished fifth in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Morikawa's best mark this season was at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.779.

At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Morikawa recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.089, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished fourth in that event.