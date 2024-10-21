Collin Morikawa betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
Collin Morikawa competes in the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Oct. 23-26, as the previous winner, having won this tournament in 2023, finishing at 14-under on the par-70 course at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club.
The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
- Location: Chiba, JPN
- Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
- Purse: $8.5M
- Previous winner: Collin Morikawa
At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
- Morikawa has entered the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP five times recently, with one win, an average finish of 25th, and an average score of 7-under.
- Morikawa won the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in 2023, with a score of 14-under.
- When Collin Morikawa won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 324.3 (15th in the field), 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.5 putts per round (sixth).
Morikawa's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/18/2023
|1
|64-73-66-63
|-14
|10/12/2022
|45
|71-64-73-70
|-2
|10/20/2021
|7
|71-68-67-69
|-5
|10/22/2020
|50
|71-65-72-71
|-9
|10/23/2019
|22
|71-64-69-70
|-6
Morikawa's recent performances
- Morikawa has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
- Morikawa has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Morikawa has averaged 303.0 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Morikawa is averaging 0.904 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Morikawa is averaging 4.251 Strokes Gained: Total.
Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings
- Morikawa's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.435 ranks 16th on TOUR this season, and his 74.6% driving accuracy average ranks first.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Morikawa ranks 46th on TOUR with a mark of 0.283.
- On the greens, Morikawa's 0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 61st this season, while he averages 27.73 putts per round (second).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|136
|296.0
|303.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|135
|65.04%
|50.56%
|Putts Per Round
|2
|27.73
|27.3
|Par Breakers
|19
|26.89%
|21.39%
|Bogey Avoidance
|8
|12.07%
|9.17%
Morikawa's best finishes
- Although Morikawa hasn't won any of the 22 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has collected seven top-five finishes and eight top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 20 times (90.9%).
- Currently, Morikawa has 2456 points, ranking him fourth in the FedExCup standings.
Morikawa's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Morikawa produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking fifth in the field at 3.812.
- Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Sentry, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.244 (he finished fifth in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Morikawa's best mark this season was at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.779.
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Morikawa recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.089, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
- Morikawa recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, which was held in June 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that tournament).
Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|16
|0.435
|0.669
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|46
|0.283
|0.132
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|4
|0.432
|2.546
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|61
|0.165
|0.904
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|5
|1.315
|4.251
Morikawa's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|7
|69-69-70-68
|-12
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|65-67-70-65
|-25
|250
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|67-75
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|67-70-69
|-10
|118
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|70-71-70-67
|-6
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|70-80
|+6
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|71-69-70-74
|-4
|14
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|75
|70-74-75-74
|+5
|2
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|3
|71-70-69-74
|-4
|325
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|9
|65-66-68-72
|-13
|200
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|66-70-64-70
|-18
|9
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|67-70-72-74
|-1
|110
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|4
|66-65-67-71
|-15
|313
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|4
|68-69-67-68
|-8
|135
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|2
|68-74-68-71
|-7
|400
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|14
|70-74-66-72
|+2
|130
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|13
|66-63-66-69
|-16
|140
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|4
|65-66-66-69
|-14
|100
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|16
|73-70-72-71
|+2
|115
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|24
|70-68-70-70
|-6
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|22
|68-71-68-67
|-6
|140
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|28
|70-70-73-74
|-1
|118
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|2
|66-63-67-66
|-22
|0
All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.