PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Collin Morikawa betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Collin Morikawa betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    Collin Morikawa competes in the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Oct. 23-26, as the previous winner, having won this tournament in 2023, finishing at 14-under on the par-70 course at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club.

    Latest odds for Morikawa at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Chiba, JPN
    • Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
    • Purse: $8.5M
    • Previous winner: Collin Morikawa

    At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    • Morikawa has entered the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP five times recently, with one win, an average finish of 25th, and an average score of 7-under.
    • Morikawa won the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in 2023, with a score of 14-under.
    • When Collin Morikawa won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 324.3 (15th in the field), 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.5 putts per round (sixth).

    Morikawa's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/18/2023164-73-66-63-14
    10/12/20224571-64-73-70-2
    10/20/2021771-68-67-69-5
    10/22/20205071-65-72-71-9
    10/23/20192271-64-69-70-6

    Morikawa's recent performances

    • Morikawa has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
    • Morikawa has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Morikawa has averaged 303.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Morikawa is averaging 0.904 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Morikawa is averaging 4.251 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Morikawa .

    Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings

    • Morikawa's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.435 ranks 16th on TOUR this season, and his 74.6% driving accuracy average ranks first.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Morikawa ranks 46th on TOUR with a mark of 0.283.
    • On the greens, Morikawa's 0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 61st this season, while he averages 27.73 putts per round (second).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance136296.0303.0
    Greens in Regulation %13565.04%50.56%
    Putts Per Round227.7327.3
    Par Breakers1926.89%21.39%
    Bogey Avoidance812.07%9.17%

    Morikawa's best finishes

    • Although Morikawa hasn't won any of the 22 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has collected seven top-five finishes and eight top-10 finishes.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 20 times (90.9%).
    • Currently, Morikawa has 2456 points, ranking him fourth in the FedExCup standings.

    Morikawa's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Morikawa produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking fifth in the field at 3.812.
    • Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Sentry, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.244 (he finished fifth in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Morikawa's best mark this season was at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.779.
    • At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Morikawa recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.089, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
    • Morikawa recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, which was held in June 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that tournament).

    Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160.4350.669
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green460.2830.132
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green40.4322.546
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting610.1650.904
    Average Strokes Gained: Total51.3154.251

    Morikawa's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge769-69-70-68-12--
    January 4-7The Sentry565-67-70-65-25250
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC67-75-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1467-70-69-10118
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1970-71-70-67-695
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC70-80+6--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4571-69-70-74-414
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7570-74-75-74+52
    April 11-14Masters Tournament371-70-69-74-4325
    April 18-21RBC Heritage965-66-68-72-13200
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2366-70-64-70-189
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1667-70-72-74-1110
    May 16-19PGA Championship466-65-67-71-15313
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge468-69-67-68-8135
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday268-74-68-71-7400
    June 13-16U.S. Open1470-74-66-72+2130
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1366-63-66-69-16140
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open465-66-66-69-14100
    July 18-20The Open Championship1673-70-72-71+2115
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition2470-68-70-70-6--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship2268-71-68-67-6140
    August 22-25BMW Championship2870-70-73-74-1118
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship266-63-67-66-220

    All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.