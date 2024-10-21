Chris Gotterup betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
1 Min Read
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Chris Gotterup enters play Oct. 23-26 in the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club following a 45th-place finish in the Shriners Children's Open, which was his last tournament.
The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
- Location: Chiba, JPN
- Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
- Purse: $8.5M
- Previous winner: Collin Morikawa
At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
- Gotterup is playing at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP for the first time in the past five years.
- With a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field), a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.5 putts per round (sixth), Collin Morikawa captured the title in this tournament in 2023.
Gotterup's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Gotterup has an average finish of 42nd.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Gotterup has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Chris Gotterup has averaged 326.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Gotterup is averaging 0.631 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Gotterup has an average of 1.108 in his past five tournaments.
Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings
- Gotterup's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.266 ranks 43rd on TOUR this season, and his 49.8% driving accuracy average ranks 176th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Gotterup ranks 159th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.428. Additionally, he ranks 63rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.91%.
- On the greens, Gotterup's 0.031 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 88th this season, and his 29.22 putts-per-round average ranks 125th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|5
|316.6
|326.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|63
|67.91%
|73.26%
|Putts Per Round
|125
|29.22
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|105
|23.80%
|23.96%
|Bogey Avoidance
|109
|14.84%
|14.24%
Gotterup's best finishes
- Gotterup has taken part in 25 tournaments this season, coming away with one win .
- In those 25 tournaments, he had a 48% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
- As of now, Gotterup has accumulated 452 points, which ranks him 94th in the FedExCup standings.
Gotterup's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 4.461 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he delivered a 7.018 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gotterup's best effort this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.577 (he finished first in that tournament).
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Gotterup recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.489), which ranked third in the field.
- Gotterup delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (17.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|43
|0.266
|1.848
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|159
|-0.428
|-1.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|62
|0.135
|-0.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|88
|0.031
|0.631
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|111
|0.004
|1.108
Gotterup's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|77-68-66
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|68-71-75-72
|-2
|7
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|69
|-2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|70-69-70-67
|-8
|19
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|61
|68-73-75-70
|+2
|5
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|67-74-70-69
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|64-72-63-69
|-139
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|67-69-65-68
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|1
|66-64-65-67
|-22
|300
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-70
|+6
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|61
|75-65-68-69
|-3
|8
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|71-69-68-77
|-3
|3
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|66-77
|+3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|59
|69-69-71-72
|-3
|5
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|65-69-69-67
|-10
|37
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|45
|71-67-71-67
|-8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.