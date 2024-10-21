Chris Gotterup betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

This season Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 4.461 mark ranked fifth in the field.

Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he delivered a 7.018 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gotterup's best effort this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.577 (he finished first in that tournament).

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Gotterup recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.489), which ranked third in the field.