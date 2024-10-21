PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Chris Gotterup betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Chris Gotterup enters play Oct. 23-26 in the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club following a 45th-place finish in the Shriners Children's Open, which was his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Gotterup at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Chiba, JPN
    • Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
    • Purse: $8.5M
    • Previous winner: Collin Morikawa

    At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    • Gotterup is playing at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP for the first time in the past five years.
    • With a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field), a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.5 putts per round (sixth), Collin Morikawa captured the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Gotterup's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Gotterup has an average finish of 42nd.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Gotterup has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Chris Gotterup has averaged 326.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Gotterup is averaging 0.631 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Gotterup has an average of 1.108 in his past five tournaments.
    Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gotterup's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.266 ranks 43rd on TOUR this season, and his 49.8% driving accuracy average ranks 176th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Gotterup ranks 159th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.428. Additionally, he ranks 63rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.91%.
    • On the greens, Gotterup's 0.031 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 88th this season, and his 29.22 putts-per-round average ranks 125th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance5316.6326.8
    Greens in Regulation %6367.91%73.26%
    Putts Per Round12529.2229.1
    Par Breakers10523.80%23.96%
    Bogey Avoidance10914.84%14.24%

    Gotterup's best finishes

    • Gotterup has taken part in 25 tournaments this season, coming away with one win .
    • In those 25 tournaments, he had a 48% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
    • As of now, Gotterup has accumulated 452 points, which ranks him 94th in the FedExCup standings.

    Gotterup's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 4.461 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he delivered a 7.018 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gotterup's best effort this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.577 (he finished first in that tournament).
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Gotterup recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.489), which ranked third in the field.
    • Gotterup delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (17.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee430.2661.848
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green159-0.428-1.031
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green620.135-0.341
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting880.0310.631
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1110.0041.108

    Gotterup's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-68-4--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC77-68-66-5--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5068-71-75-72-27
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-73+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaW/D69-2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3570-69-70-67-819
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC68-73-3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6168-73-75-70+25
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5767-74-70-69E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC76-73+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1164-72-63-69-13931
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2467-69-65-68-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic166-64-65-67-22300
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-70+6--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC73-76+5--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6175-65-68-69-38
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6771-69-68-77-33
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC66-73-3--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC66-77+3--
    July 25-283M Open5969-69-71-72-35
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2265-69-69-67-1037
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC74-68-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-70-3--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open4571-67-71-67-8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.