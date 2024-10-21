Charley Hoffman betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
1 Min Read
Charley Hoffman shot even-par and finished 28th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club Oct. 23-26 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
- Location: Chiba, JPN
- Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
- Purse: $8.5M
- Previous winner: Collin Morikawa
At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
- Hoffman has played the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP once recently (in 2021), posting a score of even-par and finishing 28th.
- Collin Morikawa won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field) with a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th) and 27.5 putts per round (sixth).
Hoffman's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/20/2021
|28
|71-72-70-67
|E
Hoffman's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Hoffman has finished in the top 20 once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five appearances, Hoffman has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 9-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Charley Hoffman has averaged 312.6 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Hoffman is averaging -0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Hoffman is averaging 3.243 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hoffman's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoffman's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.105 ranks 78th on TOUR this season, and his 56.3% driving accuracy average ranks 151st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoffman owns a 0.254 mark (57th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hoffman's -0.176 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 129th on TOUR this season, and his 28.77 putts-per-round average ranks 62nd. He has broken par 27.42% of the time (12th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|65
|304.8
|312.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|99
|66.49%
|71.60%
|Putts Per Round
|62
|28.77
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|12
|27.42%
|27.47%
|Bogey Avoidance
|123
|15.05%
|11.42%
Hoffman's best finishes
- While Hoffman has not won any of the 21 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has come away with two top-five finishes.
- In those 21 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
- With 550 points, Hoffman currently sits 81st in the FedExCup standings.
Hoffman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he put up a 3.075 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 69th in that event.
- Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the 3M Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.675 (he finished 59th in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoffman's best performance this season was at the Procore Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.989 (he finished 26th in that event).
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Hoffman delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.183 (his best mark this season), which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- Hoffman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
Hoffman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|78
|0.105
|0.436
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|57
|0.254
|2.622
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|86
|0.054
|0.233
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|129
|-0.176
|-0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|86
|0.237
|3.243
Hoffman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|65-69-70-69
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|68-70-62-65
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|70-67-70-65
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-66-77
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|70-67-79-71
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|2
|67-68-64-64
|-21
|300
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|50
|69-74-72-73
|+4
|13
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|69
|72-70-77-71
|+2
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|4
|66-68-69-67
|-18
|73
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|65-68-65-70
|-20
|31
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|65-75-74-69
|+3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|57
|70-67-70-67
|-6
|5
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|59
|73-67-76-65
|-3
|5
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|64-68-70-67
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|26
|68-71-72-69
|-8
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|68-70-67-68
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|66-74
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoffman as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.