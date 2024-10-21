PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Charley Hoffman betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Charley Hoffman betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    Charley Hoffman shot even-par and finished 28th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club Oct. 23-26 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Chiba, JPN
    • Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
    • Purse: $8.5M
    • Previous winner: Collin Morikawa

    At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    • Hoffman has played the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP once recently (in 2021), posting a score of even-par and finishing 28th.
    • Collin Morikawa won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field) with a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th) and 27.5 putts per round (sixth).

    Hoffman's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/20/20212871-72-70-67E

    Hoffman's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Hoffman has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Hoffman has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 9-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Charley Hoffman has averaged 312.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Hoffman is averaging -0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Hoffman is averaging 3.243 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Hoffman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoffman's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.105 ranks 78th on TOUR this season, and his 56.3% driving accuracy average ranks 151st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoffman owns a 0.254 mark (57th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Hoffman's -0.176 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 129th on TOUR this season, and his 28.77 putts-per-round average ranks 62nd. He has broken par 27.42% of the time (12th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance65304.8312.6
    Greens in Regulation %9966.49%71.60%
    Putts Per Round6228.7728.5
    Par Breakers1227.42%27.47%
    Bogey Avoidance12315.05%11.42%

    Hoffman's best finishes

    • While Hoffman has not won any of the 21 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has come away with two top-five finishes.
    • In those 21 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
    • With 550 points, Hoffman currently sits 81st in the FedExCup standings.

    Hoffman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he put up a 3.075 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 69th in that event.
    • Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the 3M Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.675 (he finished 59th in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoffman's best performance this season was at the Procore Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.989 (he finished 26th in that event).
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Hoffman delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.183 (his best mark this season), which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
    • Hoffman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.

    Hoffman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee780.1050.436
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green570.2542.622
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green860.0540.233
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting129-0.176-0.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Total860.2373.243

    Hoffman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-73-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4565-69-70-69-11--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1368-70-62-65-17--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4270-67-70-65-811
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-66-77-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5670-67-79-71-15
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open267-68-64-64-21300
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational5069-74-72-73+413
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-70E--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-74+5--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open6972-70-77-71+23
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship466-68-69-67-1873
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1165-68-65-70-2031
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5065-75-74-69+37
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-72+5--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC69-73-2--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open5770-67-70-67-65
    July 25-283M Open5973-67-76-65-35
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1264-68-70-67-1153
    September 12-15Procore Championship2668-71-72-69-8--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2868-70-67-68-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC66-74-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoffman as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

