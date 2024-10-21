Charley Hoffman betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

This season Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he put up a 3.075 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 69th in that event.

Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the 3M Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.675 (he finished 59th in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoffman's best performance this season was at the Procore Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.989 (he finished 26th in that event).

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Hoffman delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.183 (his best mark this season), which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.