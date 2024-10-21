Chandler Phillips betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

This season, Phillips delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Wyndham Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 3.032. In that event, he finished 38th.

Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 5.033 (he finished third in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Phillips' best effort this season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.531 (he missed the cut in that event).

At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Phillips delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.159), which ranked fourth in the field.