Chandler Phillips betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
Chandler Phillips takes the course in the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Oct. 23-26. He is trying for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Shriners Children's Open.
The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
- Location: Chiba, JPN
- Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
- Purse: $8.5M
- Previous winner: Collin Morikawa
At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
- In the past five years, this is Phillips' first time playing at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
- With a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field), a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.5 putts per round (sixth), Collin Morikawa took him the title in this tournament in 2023.
Phillips' recent performances
- Phillips has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Phillips has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five tournaments.
- Chandler Phillips has averaged 304.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Phillips is averaging 0.334 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Phillips is averaging 2.113 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Phillips' advanced stats and rankings
- Phillips has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.043 this season, which ranks 111th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.6 yards) ranks 139th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Phillips ranks 83rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.142. Additionally, he ranks 145th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.63%.
- On the greens, Phillips' 0.248 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 49th on TOUR this season, and his 28.11 putts-per-round average ranks 14th. He has broken par 27.23% of the time (14th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|139
|295.6
|304.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|145
|64.63%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|14
|28.11
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|14
|27.23%
|26.74%
|Bogey Avoidance
|61
|13.77%
|12.15%
Phillips' best finishes
- Phillips has played 24 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 16 times, a success rate of 66.7%.
- Currently, Phillips ranks 97th in the FedExCup standings with 427 points.
Phillips' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Phillips delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Wyndham Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 3.032. In that event, he finished 38th.
- Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 5.033 (he finished third in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Phillips' best effort this season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.531 (he missed the cut in that event).
- At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Phillips delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.159), which ranked fourth in the field.
- Phillips delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024. That ranked third in the field.
Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|111
|-0.043
|1.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|83
|0.142
|-0.801
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|87
|0.049
|1.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|49
|0.248
|0.334
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|59
|0.396
|2.113
Phillips' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|70-66-70-68
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|70-70-63-66
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|76
|68-73-74-77
|+4
|2
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|69-69-69-68
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|W/D
|66
|-5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|3
|68-68-70-69
|-9
|163
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|74-67-67-70
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|55
|68-69-77-68
|-2
|10
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|65-71-63-70
|-19
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|50
|67-69-72-71
|-5
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|70-69-69-69
|-3
|58
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|10
|69-70-68-64
|-9
|68
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|68-72-73-72
|-3
|3
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|44
|64-68-70-71
|-11
|12
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|67-69-71-66
|-7
|17
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|70-70-69-70
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|33
|65-69-72-68
|-14
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
