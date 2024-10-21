PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Chandler Phillips betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Chandler Phillips takes the course in the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Oct. 23-26. He is trying for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Shriners Children's Open.

    Latest odds for Phillips at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Chiba, JPN
    • Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
    • Purse: $8.5M
    • Previous winner: Collin Morikawa

    At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    • In the past five years, this is Phillips' first time playing at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
    • With a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field), a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.5 putts per round (sixth), Collin Morikawa took him the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Phillips' recent performances

    • Phillips has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Phillips has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Chandler Phillips has averaged 304.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Phillips is averaging 0.334 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Phillips is averaging 2.113 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Phillips' advanced stats and rankings

    • Phillips has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.043 this season, which ranks 111th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.6 yards) ranks 139th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Phillips ranks 83rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.142. Additionally, he ranks 145th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.63%.
    • On the greens, Phillips' 0.248 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 49th on TOUR this season, and his 28.11 putts-per-round average ranks 14th. He has broken par 27.23% of the time (14th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance139295.6304.7
    Greens in Regulation %14564.63%69.44%
    Putts Per Round1428.1128.5
    Par Breakers1427.23%26.74%
    Bogey Avoidance6113.77%12.15%

    Phillips' best finishes

    • Phillips has played 24 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 16 times, a success rate of 66.7%.
    • Currently, Phillips ranks 97th in the FedExCup standings with 427 points.

    Phillips' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Phillips delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Wyndham Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 3.032. In that event, he finished 38th.
    • Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 5.033 (he finished third in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Phillips' best effort this season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.531 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Phillips delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.159), which ranked fourth in the field.
    • Phillips delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024. That ranked third in the field.

    Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee111-0.0431.263
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green830.142-0.801
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green870.0491.315
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting490.2480.334
    Average Strokes Gained: Total590.3962.113

    Phillips' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5770-66-70-68-65
    January 18-21The American Express2570-70-63-66-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7668-73-74-77+42
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2469-69-69-68-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesW/D66-5--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC75-72+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship368-68-70-69-9163
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4574-67-67-70-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-76+3--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5568-69-77-68-210
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1965-71-63-70-1916
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-72+2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5067-69-72-71-55
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1270-69-69-69-358
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1069-70-68-64-968
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6768-72-73-72-33
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4464-68-70-71-1112
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-68-2--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-71E--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3867-69-71-66-717
    September 12-15Procore Championship1370-70-69-70-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3365-69-72-68-14--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC67-73-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC68-72-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

