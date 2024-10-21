Chan Kim betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - APRIL 30: Chan Kim looks over a putt on the fourth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on April 30, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
Chan Kim finished 15th in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in 2021, shooting a 4-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher Oct. 23-26 in Chiba, JPN, at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club .
The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
- Location: Chiba, JPN
- Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
- Purse: $8.5M
- Previous winner: Collin Morikawa
At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
- In his last three appearances at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Kim has an average finish of 39th, and an average score of 4-under.
- Kim finished 15th (with a score of 4-under) in his most recent go-round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (in 2021).
- Collin Morikawa won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field) with a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th) and 27.5 putts per round (sixth).
Kim's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/20/2021
|15
|72-66-70-68
|-4
|10/22/2020
|60
|69-73-67-73
|-6
|10/23/2019
|41
|71-69-72-67
|-1
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Kim has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 11-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Chan Kim has averaged 313.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Kim is averaging -0.948 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of 2.684 in his past five tournaments.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.230 (51st) this season, while his average driving distance of 302.1 yards ranks 85th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim sports a 0.359 mark (32nd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Kim's -0.337 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 153rd on TOUR this season, and his 29.14 putts-per-round average ranks 112th. He has broken par 26.54% of the time (24th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|85
|302.1
|313.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|16
|70.69%
|75.62%
|Putts Per Round
|112
|29.14
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|24
|26.54%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|15
|12.35%
|11.11%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim has played 25 tournaments this season, and he has earned three top-10 finishes.
- In those 25 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
- With 452 points, Kim currently ranks 94th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 3.000 mark ranked 10th in the field.
- Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Wyndham Championship (August 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.322.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.115. He finished 33rd in that event.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.998). That ranked 11th in the field.
- Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.694) at the John Deere Classic, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked 12th in the field (he finished 12th in that event).
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|51
|0.230
|0.681
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|32
|0.359
|1.094
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|16
|0.323
|1.857
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|153
|-0.337
|-0.948
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|44
|0.575
|2.684
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-64
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|14
|64-67-68-67
|-22
|55
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-66
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|66-69-66-71
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|69-71-68-67
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|61
|72-68-65-77
|-6
|3
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|70-71-70-79
|+2
|6
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|71-71-76-70
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|71-67-70-71
|-1
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|70-72-72-69
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|6
|66-70-71-65
|-16
|55
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|65-69-68-69
|-144
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|66-68-69-74
|-7
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|12
|63-68-68-65
|-20
|58
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|10
|69-66-71-63
|-19
|35
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|69-66-67-67
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|26
|71-66-70-73
|-8
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|33
|67-67-70-70
|-14
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|46
|65-70-66-74
|-9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
