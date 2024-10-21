Chan Kim betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

Kim has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.

He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.

Over his last five events, Kim has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 11-under.

In terms of driving distance, Chan Kim has averaged 313.7 yards in his past five starts.

Kim is averaging -0.948 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.