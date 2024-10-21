PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Chan Kim betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - APRIL 30: Chan Kim looks over a putt on the fourth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on April 30, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

    Chan Kim finished 15th in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in 2021, shooting a 4-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher Oct. 23-26 in Chiba, JPN, at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club .

    The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Chiba, JPN
    • Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
    • Purse: $8.5M
    • Previous winner: Collin Morikawa

    At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    • In his last three appearances at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Kim has an average finish of 39th, and an average score of 4-under.
    • Kim finished 15th (with a score of 4-under) in his most recent go-round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (in 2021).
    • Collin Morikawa won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field) with a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th) and 27.5 putts per round (sixth).

    Kim's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/20/20211572-66-70-68-4
    10/22/20206069-73-67-73-6
    10/23/20194171-69-72-67-1

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five events, Kim has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 11-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Chan Kim has averaged 313.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Kim is averaging -0.948 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of 2.684 in his past five tournaments.
    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.230 (51st) this season, while his average driving distance of 302.1 yards ranks 85th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim sports a 0.359 mark (32nd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Kim's -0.337 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 153rd on TOUR this season, and his 29.14 putts-per-round average ranks 112th. He has broken par 26.54% of the time (24th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance85302.1313.7
    Greens in Regulation %1670.69%75.62%
    Putts Per Round11229.1429.7
    Par Breakers2426.54%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance1512.35%11.11%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim has played 25 tournaments this season, and he has earned three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 25 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
    • With 452 points, Kim currently ranks 94th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 3.000 mark ranked 10th in the field.
    • Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Wyndham Championship (August 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.322.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.115. He finished 33rd in that event.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.998). That ranked 11th in the field.
    • Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.694) at the John Deere Classic, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked 12th in the field (he finished 12th in that event).

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee510.2300.681
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green320.3591.094
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green160.3231.857
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting153-0.337-0.948
    Average Strokes Gained: Total440.5752.684

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-64-1--
    January 18-21The American Express1464-67-68-67-2255
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-66-2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta866-69-66-71-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2869-71-68-67-927
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open6172-68-65-77-63
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6870-71-70-79+26
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6771-71-76-70+43
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5371-67-70-71-16
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1470-72-72-69-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship666-70-71-65-1655
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2865-69-68-69-1445
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-72-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4066-68-69-74-78
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-70+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-69+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-71-3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1263-68-68-65-2058
    July 11-14ISCO Championship1069-66-71-63-1935
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-72E--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1269-66-67-67-1153
    September 12-15Procore Championship2671-66-70-73-8--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3367-67-70-70-14--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4665-70-66-74-9--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC71-72+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

