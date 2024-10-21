PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Chad Ramey betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Chad Ramey of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Chad Ramey of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    In his last time out at the Shriners Children's Open, Chad Ramey carded a 23rd-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP looking to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Ramey at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Chiba, JPN
    • Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
    • Purse: $8.5M
    • Previous winner: Collin Morikawa

    At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    • Ramey has entered the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP once of late, in 2022. He finished 69th, posting a score of 4-over.
    • When Collin Morikawa won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 324.3 (15th in the field), 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.5 putts per round (sixth).

    Ramey's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/12/20226974-67-69-74+4

    Ramey's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Ramey has an average finish of 39th.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Ramey has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Chad Ramey has averaged 301.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Ramey is averaging 2.192 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Ramey is averaging 1.498 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Ramey .

    Ramey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ramey has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.158 this season (130th on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.8 yards) ranks 137th, while his 64% driving accuracy average ranks 59th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ramey sports a -0.327 mark (144th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Ramey's 0.443 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 23rd this season, and his 28.91 putts-per-round average ranks 80th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance137295.8301.8
    Greens in Regulation %7467.55%72.55%
    Putts Per Round8028.9129.2
    Par Breakers3825.93%25.16%
    Bogey Avoidance13415.54%12.75%

    Ramey's best finishes

    • Ramey has played 25 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-five finish.
    • In those 25 tournaments, he had a 52% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
    • Ramey, who has 367 points, currently sits 110th in the FedExCup standings.

    Ramey's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.314. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he produced a 5.096 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 45th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey produced his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.729. In that tournament, he finished 33rd.
    • At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Ramey recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.071), which ranked second in the field.
    • Ramey recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked 17th in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.

    Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130-0.158-1.051
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green144-0.327-0.553
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green960.0310.910
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting230.4432.192
    Average Strokes Gained: Total112-0.0111.498

    Ramey's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-69-1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-65-71-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7871-67-79-77+62
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-71E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3373-67-67-69-821
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3564-72-70-70-819
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1769-66-68-70-748
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5074-64-72-72-65
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans266-69-65-63-25163
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-74+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-71+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2468-70-66-70-636
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC69-75E--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC66-73-3--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship4567-69-69-71-126
    July 25-283M Open2468-69-68-70-931
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5265-64-73-74-46
    September 12-15Procore Championship5871-70-76-69-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipW/D73+1--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2169-66-64-71-14--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2365-69-67-70-13--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.