Chad Ramey betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

This season, Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.314. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he produced a 5.096 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 45th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey produced his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.729. In that tournament, he finished 33rd.

At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Ramey recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.071), which ranked second in the field.