Chad Ramey betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Chad Ramey of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
In his last time out at the Shriners Children's Open, Chad Ramey carded a 23rd-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP looking to improve on that finish.
The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
- Location: Chiba, JPN
- Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
- Purse: $8.5M
- Previous winner: Collin Morikawa
At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
- Ramey has entered the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP once of late, in 2022. He finished 69th, posting a score of 4-over.
- When Collin Morikawa won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 324.3 (15th in the field), 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.5 putts per round (sixth).
Ramey's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/12/2022
|69
|74-67-69-74
|+4
Ramey's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Ramey has an average finish of 39th.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Ramey has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Chad Ramey has averaged 301.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Ramey is averaging 2.192 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Ramey is averaging 1.498 Strokes Gained: Total.
Ramey's advanced stats and rankings
- Ramey has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.158 this season (130th on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.8 yards) ranks 137th, while his 64% driving accuracy average ranks 59th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ramey sports a -0.327 mark (144th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Ramey's 0.443 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 23rd this season, and his 28.91 putts-per-round average ranks 80th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|137
|295.8
|301.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|74
|67.55%
|72.55%
|Putts Per Round
|80
|28.91
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|38
|25.93%
|25.16%
|Bogey Avoidance
|134
|15.54%
|12.75%
Ramey's best finishes
- Ramey has played 25 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-five finish.
- In those 25 tournaments, he had a 52% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
- Ramey, who has 367 points, currently sits 110th in the FedExCup standings.
Ramey's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.314. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he produced a 5.096 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 45th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey produced his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.729. In that tournament, he finished 33rd.
- At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Ramey recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.071), which ranked second in the field.
- Ramey recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked 17th in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.
Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|130
|-0.158
|-1.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|144
|-0.327
|-0.553
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|96
|0.031
|0.910
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|23
|0.443
|2.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|112
|-0.011
|1.498
Ramey's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-65-71
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|78
|71-67-79-77
|+6
|2
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|73-67-67-69
|-8
|21
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|64-72-70-70
|-8
|19
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|69-66-68-70
|-7
|48
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|74-64-72-72
|-6
|5
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|2
|66-69-65-63
|-25
|163
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|24
|68-70-66-70
|-6
|36
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|45
|67-69-69-71
|-12
|6
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|68-69-68-70
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|52
|65-64-73-74
|-4
|6
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|58
|71-70-76-69
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|W/D
|73
|+1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|21
|69-66-64-71
|-14
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|65-69-67-70
|-13
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
