PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Carson Young betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Carson Young plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Carson Young plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    In his last tournament, Carson Young missed the cut at the Shriners Children's Open. He'll be after better results Oct. 23-26 in Chiba, JPN, at the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    Latest odds for Young at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Chiba, JPN
    • Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
    • Purse: $8.5M
    • Previous winner: Collin Morikawa

    At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    • This is Young's first time playing at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in the past five years.
    • When Collin Morikawa won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 324.3 (15th in the field), 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.5 putts per round (sixth).

    Young's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Young has finished in the top 20 once.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five appearances, Young has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 13-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Carson Young has averaged 307.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Young is averaging 0.120 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Young has an average of 0.751 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Young .

    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    • Young has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.361, which ranks 27th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.1 yards) ranks 121st, and his 69.5% driving accuracy average ranks 13th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young ranks 82nd on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.144, while he ranks 48th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.81%.
    • On the greens, Young's 0.066 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 81st this season, and his 29.21 putts-per-round average ranks 122nd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance121298.1307.0
    Greens in Regulation %4868.81%72.22%
    Putts Per Round12229.2129.8
    Par Breakers4225.71%23.41%
    Bogey Avoidance12715.16%11.90%

    Young's best finishes

    • Young has participated in 25 tournaments this season, collecting one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 25 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
    • As of now, Young has collected 346 points, which ranks him 113th in the FedExCup standings.

    Young's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the 3M Open, where his 4.016 mark ranked third in the field.
    • Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.975. He finished fifth in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 1.690 mark ranked 23rd in the field.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Young posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.503 (his best mark this season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished 32nd in that tournament.
    • Young posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.694) in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee270.3611.049
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green820.1440.588
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green164-0.333-1.006
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting810.0660.120
    Average Strokes Gained: Total850.2380.751

    Young's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship969-64-68-67-20--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7168-70-70-68-6--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-70-1--
    January 18-21The American Express1770-64-68-65-2148
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5670-69-72-76-15
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4171-67-72-68-612
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta871-67-68-66-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5668-71-69-72-46
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5471-70-73-71+16
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-75+8--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-70+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC77-69+2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-2--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3067-69-68-66-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3269-69-67-70-914
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-75+7--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1468-69-67-68-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-69-1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic567-65-66-63-23105
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    July 25-283M Open7168-72-76-69+13
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4870-68-69-70-11--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1165-67-69-68-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC67-74-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.