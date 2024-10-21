Carson Young betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

Over his last five appearances, Young has finished in the top 20 once.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Over his last five appearances, Young has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has an average score relative to par of 13-under in his last five tournaments.

Carson Young has averaged 307.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Young is averaging 0.120 Strokes Gained: Putting.