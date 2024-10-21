Carson Young betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Carson Young plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
In his last tournament, Carson Young missed the cut at the Shriners Children's Open. He'll be after better results Oct. 23-26 in Chiba, JPN, at the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
- Location: Chiba, JPN
- Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
- Purse: $8.5M
- Previous winner: Collin Morikawa
At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
- This is Young's first time playing at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in the past five years.
- When Collin Morikawa won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 324.3 (15th in the field), 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.5 putts per round (sixth).
Young's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Young has finished in the top 20 once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Over his last five appearances, Young has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 13-under in his last five tournaments.
- Carson Young has averaged 307.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Young is averaging 0.120 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Young has an average of 0.751 in his past five tournaments.
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.361, which ranks 27th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.1 yards) ranks 121st, and his 69.5% driving accuracy average ranks 13th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young ranks 82nd on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.144, while he ranks 48th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.81%.
- On the greens, Young's 0.066 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 81st this season, and his 29.21 putts-per-round average ranks 122nd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|121
|298.1
|307.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|48
|68.81%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|122
|29.21
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|42
|25.71%
|23.41%
|Bogey Avoidance
|127
|15.16%
|11.90%
Young's best finishes
- Young has participated in 25 tournaments this season, collecting one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 25 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
- As of now, Young has collected 346 points, which ranks him 113th in the FedExCup standings.
Young's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the 3M Open, where his 4.016 mark ranked third in the field.
- Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.975. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 1.690 mark ranked 23rd in the field.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Young posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.503 (his best mark this season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished 32nd in that tournament.
- Young posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.694) in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic. That ranked fifth in the field.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|27
|0.361
|1.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|82
|0.144
|0.588
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|164
|-0.333
|-1.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|81
|0.066
|0.120
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|85
|0.238
|0.751
Young's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|9
|69-64-68-67
|-20
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|71
|68-70-70-68
|-6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|70-64-68-65
|-21
|48
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|70-69-72-76
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|71-67-72-68
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|71-67-68-66
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|68-71-69-72
|-4
|6
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|71-70-73-71
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-2
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-69-68-66
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|32
|69-69-67-70
|-9
|14
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|68-69-67-68
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|5
|67-65-66-63
|-23
|105
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|71
|68-72-76-69
|+1
|3
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|48
|70-68-69-70
|-11
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|65-67-69-68
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
