C.T. Pan betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

This season Pan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 2.157 mark ranked 16th in the field.

Pan's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 5.709 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 42nd in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pan posted his best effort this season at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 5.577.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Pan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.656, which ranked 11th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 28th.