C.T. Pan betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI - OCTOBER 03: C.T. Pan of Taiwan plays his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2024 at the Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2024 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
When he takes the course Oct. 23-26, C.T. Pan will aim to build upon his last performance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. In 2022, he shot even-par and finished 59th at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club.
The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
- Location: Chiba, JPN
- Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
- Purse: $8.5M
- Previous winner: Collin Morikawa
At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
- Pan's average finish has been 58th, and his average score 3-over, over his last three appearances at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
- Pan finished 59th (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (in 2022).
- With a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field), a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.5 putts per round (sixth), Collin Morikawa captured the title in this tournament in 2023.
Pan's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/12/2022
|59
|71-67-69-73
|E
|10/20/2021
|57
|76-73-70-68
|+7
|10/23/2019
|59
|68-75-71-69
|+3
Pan's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Pan has not finished in the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Pan has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He finished with a score of 13-under in his only recent appearance.
- In terms of driving distance, C.T. Pan has averaged 304.4 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Pan is averaging 0.295 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Pan is averaging 0.342 Strokes Gained: Total.
Pan's advanced stats and rankings
- Pan has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.054, which ranks 114th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.1 yards) ranks 143rd, and his 63.8% driving accuracy average ranks 62nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pan has a 0.085 average that ranks 92nd on TOUR. He ranks 77th with a 67.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pan has registered a 0.020 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 94th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 108th with a putts-per-round average of 29.09, and he ranks 87th by breaking par 24.24% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|143
|295.1
|304.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|77
|67.37%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|108
|29.09
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|87
|24.24%
|25.56%
|Bogey Avoidance
|126
|15.15%
|11.67%
Pan's best finishes
- Pan has participated in 22 tournaments this season, securing two top-five finishes.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 11 times.
- Currently, Pan has 455 points, ranking him 93rd in the FedExCup standings.
Pan's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Pan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 2.157 mark ranked 16th in the field.
- Pan's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 5.709 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 42nd in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pan posted his best effort this season at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 5.577.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Pan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.656, which ranked 11th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 28th.
- Pan posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.694) at the John Deere Classic, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that event).
Pan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|114
|-0.054
|-0.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|92
|0.085
|-0.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|9
|0.389
|0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|94
|0.020
|0.295
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|55
|0.439
|0.342
Pan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|W/D
|42
|+6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|71-67-67-65
|-14
|145
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|66-68-70-71
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|51
|71-70-78-74
|+5
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|42
|69-68-70-76
|-5
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|71-72-73-72
|E
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|64-70-62-75
|-138
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|W/D
|72
|+1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|69-70-68-74
|+1
|16
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|70-70-68-69
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|2
|65-63-68-64
|-24
|208
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-72
|+9
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|18
|69-65-72-70
|-8
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|67
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|W/D
|74
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|67-72-68-64
|-13
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Pan as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
