Brendon Todd betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    Brendon Todd shot 8-over and finished 62nd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club Oct. 23-26 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    Latest odds for Todd at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Chiba, JPN
    • Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
    • Purse: $8.5M
    • Previous winner: Collin Morikawa

    At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    • In his last two appearances at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Todd has an average finish of 55th, and an average score of 1-under.
    • Todd last participated in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in 2021, finishing 62nd with a score of 8-over.
    • With a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field), a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.5 putts per round (sixth), Collin Morikawa brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Todd's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/20/20216272-78-71-67+8
    10/22/20204769-69-70-70-10

    Todd's recent performances

    • Todd has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Todd has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -4 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Brendon Todd has averaged 290.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Todd is averaging 2.720 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Todd is averaging 1.640 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Todd's advanced stats and rankings

    • Todd has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.382 this season (158th on TOUR). His average driving distance (281.0 yards) ranks 177th, while his 69.4% driving accuracy average ranks 14th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Todd ranks 141st on TOUR with a mark of -0.296.
    • On the greens, Todd's 0.404 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 27th this season, and his 28.34 putts-per-round average ranks 21st.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance177281.0290.6
    Greens in Regulation %15463.98%65.12%
    Putts Per Round2128.3428.6
    Par Breakers16221.29%23.15%
    Bogey Avoidance8414.23%15.12%

    Todd's best finishes

    • Todd has taken part in 25 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 25 tournaments, he had a 80% success rate in terms of making the cut (20 cuts made).
    • Currently, Todd has 720 points, placing him 66th in the FedExCup standings.

    Todd's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Todd's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.448.
    • Todd's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 4.737 (he finished fifth in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd put up his best effort this season at the Procore Championship, ranking second in the field at 4.220. In that tournament, he finished 44th.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Todd recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.883, which was his best so far this season. That ranked second in the field.
    • Todd delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.694) at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 12th in that event.

    Todd's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee158-0.3820.554
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green141-0.296-3.151
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green150.3361.517
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting270.4042.720
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1050.0631.640

    Todd's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2065-66-70-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2868-66-68-66-14--
    January 4-7The Sentry3367-64-73-70-1827
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3066-69-68-68-921
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5870-73-70-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2270-68-69-68-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3168-71-69-72-438
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard674-67-72-70-5263
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3367-69-70-76-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open566-72-70-71-9105
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5869-70-68-76-18
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6072-71-75-76+108
    May 16-19PGA Championship7870-70-74-79+95
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5068-70-71-74+37
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-75+6--
    June 13-16U.S. Open6774-71-74-75+146
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3669-65-67-70-923
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-72-1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1266-65-69-64-2058
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4665-69-71-68-78
    July 18-20The Open Championship3173-73-70-74+629
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1264-68-71-66-1153
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship2266-69-69-70-6140
    September 12-15Procore Championship4470-70-73-70-5--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC70-74+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.