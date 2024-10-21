Brendon Todd betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
1 Min Read
Brendon Todd shot 8-over and finished 62nd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club Oct. 23-26 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
- Location: Chiba, JPN
- Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
- Purse: $8.5M
- Previous winner: Collin Morikawa
At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
- In his last two appearances at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Todd has an average finish of 55th, and an average score of 1-under.
- Todd last participated in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in 2021, finishing 62nd with a score of 8-over.
- With a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field), a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.5 putts per round (sixth), Collin Morikawa brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.
Todd's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/20/2021
|62
|72-78-71-67
|+8
|10/22/2020
|47
|69-69-70-70
|-10
Todd's recent performances
- Todd has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Todd has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -4 those four times he's made the cut.
- Brendon Todd has averaged 290.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Todd is averaging 2.720 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Todd is averaging 1.640 Strokes Gained: Total.
Todd's advanced stats and rankings
- Todd has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.382 this season (158th on TOUR). His average driving distance (281.0 yards) ranks 177th, while his 69.4% driving accuracy average ranks 14th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Todd ranks 141st on TOUR with a mark of -0.296.
- On the greens, Todd's 0.404 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 27th this season, and his 28.34 putts-per-round average ranks 21st.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|177
|281.0
|290.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|154
|63.98%
|65.12%
|Putts Per Round
|21
|28.34
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|162
|21.29%
|23.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|84
|14.23%
|15.12%
Todd's best finishes
- Todd has taken part in 25 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 25 tournaments, he had a 80% success rate in terms of making the cut (20 cuts made).
- Currently, Todd has 720 points, placing him 66th in the FedExCup standings.
Todd's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Todd's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.448.
- Todd's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 4.737 (he finished fifth in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd put up his best effort this season at the Procore Championship, ranking second in the field at 4.220. In that tournament, he finished 44th.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Todd recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.883, which was his best so far this season. That ranked second in the field.
- Todd delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.694) at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
Todd's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|158
|-0.382
|0.554
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|141
|-0.296
|-3.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|15
|0.336
|1.517
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|27
|0.404
|2.720
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|105
|0.063
|1.640
Todd's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|65-66-70-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|68-66-68-66
|-14
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|67-64-73-70
|-18
|27
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|66-69-68-68
|-9
|21
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|70-73-70
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|70-68-69-68
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|68-71-69-72
|-4
|38
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|6
|74-67-72-70
|-5
|263
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|67-69-70-76
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|5
|66-72-70-71
|-9
|105
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|69-70-68-76
|-1
|8
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|60
|72-71-75-76
|+10
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|78
|70-70-74-79
|+9
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|68-70-71-74
|+3
|7
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|67
|74-71-74-75
|+14
|6
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|36
|69-65-67-70
|-9
|23
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|12
|66-65-69-64
|-20
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|65-69-71-68
|-7
|8
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|73-73-70-74
|+6
|29
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|64-68-71-66
|-11
|53
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|22
|66-69-69-70
|-6
|140
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|44
|70-70-73-70
|-5
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.