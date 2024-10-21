Brendon Todd betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

This season, Todd's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.448.

Todd's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 4.737 (he finished fifth in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd put up his best effort this season at the Procore Championship, ranking second in the field at 4.220. In that tournament, he finished 44th.

At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Todd recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.883, which was his best so far this season. That ranked second in the field.