Ben Silverman betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 15: Ben Silverman of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2024 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    In his last time out at the Shriners Children's Open, Ben Silverman carded a 59th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP trying to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Silverman at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Chiba, JPN
    • Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
    • Purse: $8.5M
    • Previous winner: Collin Morikawa

    At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    • This is Silverman's first time competing at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in the past five years.
    • Collin Morikawa won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field) with a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th) and 27.5 putts per round (sixth).

    Silverman's recent performances

    • Silverman has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Silverman has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ben Silverman has averaged 308.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Silverman is averaging 3.132 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Silverman is averaging 2.434 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Silverman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Silverman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.094, which ranks 80th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.1 yards) ranks 147th, and his 63.2% driving accuracy average ranks 71st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Silverman owns a -0.022 average that ranks 109th on TOUR. He ranks 28th with a 69.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Silverman's 0.640 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks fourth this season, and his 28.92 putts-per-round average ranks 83rd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance147294.1308.3
    Greens in Regulation %2869.74%72.22%
    Putts Per Round8328.9229.3
    Par Breakers9524.02%24.69%
    Bogey Avoidance612.01%12.65%

    Silverman's best finishes

    • Silverman has participated in 23 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 16 times.
    • Currently, Silverman sits 109th in the FedExCup standings with 373 points.

    Silverman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Silverman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the ISCO Championship, where his 3.741 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • Silverman posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking 10th in the field at 4.458. In that tournament, he finished 17th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Silverman's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 3.817 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 18th in that event.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Silverman delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.924, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Silverman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.009) in September 2024 at the Procore Championship, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.

    Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee800.0941.144
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green109-0.022-1.519
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green770.069-0.323
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting40.6403.132
    Average Strokes Gained: Total220.7812.434

    Silverman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1867-68-64-70-1144
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-67-70-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5669-72-75-71-15
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1370-68-63-72-1154
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1668-71-66-68-1149
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4271-67-72-68-107
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-73+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3670-68-69-70-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open8171-72-79-73+72
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-74-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1666-71-65-70-1229
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3269-73-67-71E22
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3568-71-70-68-318
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1767-70-67-72-1249
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1866-68-67-65-1848
    July 11-14ISCO Championship3167-68-67-72-1414
    July 25-283M Open5368-68-71-73-46
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-69-3--
    September 12-15Procore Championship468-71-65-71-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open5964-71-75-71-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.