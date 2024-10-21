Ben Silverman betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 15: Ben Silverman of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2024 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
In his last time out at the Shriners Children's Open, Ben Silverman carded a 59th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP trying to improve on that finish.
The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
- Location: Chiba, JPN
- Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
- Purse: $8.5M
- Previous winner: Collin Morikawa
At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
- This is Silverman's first time competing at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in the past five years.
- Collin Morikawa won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field) with a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th) and 27.5 putts per round (sixth).
Silverman's recent performances
- Silverman has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Silverman has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Ben Silverman has averaged 308.3 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Silverman is averaging 3.132 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Silverman is averaging 2.434 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Silverman's advanced stats and rankings
- Silverman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.094, which ranks 80th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.1 yards) ranks 147th, and his 63.2% driving accuracy average ranks 71st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Silverman owns a -0.022 average that ranks 109th on TOUR. He ranks 28th with a 69.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Silverman's 0.640 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks fourth this season, and his 28.92 putts-per-round average ranks 83rd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|147
|294.1
|308.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|28
|69.74%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|83
|28.92
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|95
|24.02%
|24.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|6
|12.01%
|12.65%
Silverman's best finishes
- Silverman has participated in 23 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 16 times.
- Currently, Silverman sits 109th in the FedExCup standings with 373 points.
Silverman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Silverman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the ISCO Championship, where his 3.741 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- Silverman posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking 10th in the field at 4.458. In that tournament, he finished 17th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Silverman's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 3.817 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 18th in that event.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Silverman delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.924, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Silverman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.009) in September 2024 at the Procore Championship, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|80
|0.094
|1.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|109
|-0.022
|-1.519
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|77
|0.069
|-0.323
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|4
|0.640
|3.132
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|22
|0.781
|2.434
Silverman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|67-68-64-70
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-67-70
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|69-72-75-71
|-1
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|70-68-63-72
|-11
|54
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|68-71-66-68
|-11
|49
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|71-67-72-68
|-10
|7
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|70-68-69-70
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|81
|71-72-79-73
|+7
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-74
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|16
|66-71-65-70
|-12
|29
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|69-73-67-71
|E
|22
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|68-71-70-68
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|67-70-67-72
|-12
|49
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|18
|66-68-67-65
|-18
|48
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|31
|67-68-67-72
|-14
|14
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|53
|68-68-71-73
|-4
|6
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|4
|68-71-65-71
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|59
|64-71-75-71
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
