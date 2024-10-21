Ben Silverman betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

This season Silverman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the ISCO Championship, where his 3.741 mark ranked fifth in the field.

Silverman posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking 10th in the field at 4.458. In that tournament, he finished 17th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Silverman's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 3.817 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 18th in that event.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Silverman delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.924, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.