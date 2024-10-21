PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Ben Kohles betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Ben Kohles hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Ben Kohles hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

    Ben Kohles looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin when he tees off in Chiba, JPN, for the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP .

    Latest odds for Kohles at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Chiba, JPN
    • Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
    • Purse: $8.5M
    • Previous winner: Collin Morikawa

    At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    • In the past five years, this is Kohles' first time playing at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
    • When Collin Morikawa won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 324.3 (15th in the field), 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.5 putts per round (sixth).

    Kohles' recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Kohles has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
    • Kohles has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ben Kohles has averaged 305.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Kohles has an average of -2.992 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kohles has an average of -0.732 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kohles .

    Kohles' advanced stats and rankings

    • Kohles has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.004 this season (105th on TOUR). His average driving distance (291.6 yards) ranks 158th, while his 71% driving accuracy average ranks seventh.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kohles sports a 0.155 average that ranks 79th on TOUR. He ranks 30th with a 69.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kohles' -0.133 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 125th this season, while he averages 29.55 putts per round (152nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance158291.6305.5
    Greens in Regulation %3069.63%78.13%
    Putts Per Round15229.5531.3
    Par Breakers8024.37%25.69%
    Bogey Avoidance11614.96%13.54%

    Kohles' best finishes

    • Kohles has played 26 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 16 times.
    • Currently, Kohles has 531 points, ranking him 83rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Kohles' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the 3M Open, where his 3.251 mark ranked eighth in the field.
    • Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he put up a 4.408 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kohles' best mark this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.826.
    • At the 3M Open in July 2024, Kohles delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.200, which was his best so far this season. That ranked sixth in the field.
    • Kohles delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, a performance that ranked him second in the field.

    Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1050.0040.138
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green790.1553.072
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green163-0.324-0.951
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting125-0.133-2.992
    Average Strokes Gained: Total137-0.297-0.732

    Kohles' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM Classic566-67-67-63-19--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5266-69-71-67-77
    January 18-21The American Express4766-66-71-69-169
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-77+4--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-69+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaW/D76+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-77+4--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open669-66-63-73-1755
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-73+9--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC78-71+7--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7874-71-76-73+62
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2861-72-65-73-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson265-66-65-66-22300
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5871-71-73-78+99
    May 16-19PGA Championship2667-73-67-68-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-71+4--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5677-68-76-71+129
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2067-70-70-70-1141
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5271-65-72-67-96
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4671-64-68-70-78
    July 25-283M Open2470-70-65-70-931
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC66-71-3--
    September 12-15Procore Championship6469-68-77-76+2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1667-67-70-67-17--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4665-64-71-75-9--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-78+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.