Ben Kohles betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

This season Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the 3M Open, where his 3.251 mark ranked eighth in the field.

Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he put up a 4.408 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kohles' best mark this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.826.

At the 3M Open in July 2024, Kohles delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.200, which was his best so far this season. That ranked sixth in the field.