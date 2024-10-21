Ben Kohles betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Ben Kohles hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
Ben Kohles looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin when he tees off in Chiba, JPN, for the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP .
The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
- Location: Chiba, JPN
- Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
- Purse: $8.5M
- Previous winner: Collin Morikawa
At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
- In the past five years, this is Kohles' first time playing at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
- When Collin Morikawa won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 324.3 (15th in the field), 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.5 putts per round (sixth).
Kohles' recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Kohles has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Kohles has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Ben Kohles has averaged 305.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Kohles has an average of -2.992 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kohles has an average of -0.732 in his past five tournaments.
Kohles' advanced stats and rankings
- Kohles has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.004 this season (105th on TOUR). His average driving distance (291.6 yards) ranks 158th, while his 71% driving accuracy average ranks seventh.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kohles sports a 0.155 average that ranks 79th on TOUR. He ranks 30th with a 69.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kohles' -0.133 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 125th this season, while he averages 29.55 putts per round (152nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|158
|291.6
|305.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|30
|69.63%
|78.13%
|Putts Per Round
|152
|29.55
|31.3
|Par Breakers
|80
|24.37%
|25.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|116
|14.96%
|13.54%
Kohles' best finishes
- Kohles has played 26 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 16 times.
- Currently, Kohles has 531 points, ranking him 83rd in the FedExCup standings.
Kohles' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the 3M Open, where his 3.251 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he put up a 4.408 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kohles' best mark this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.826.
- At the 3M Open in July 2024, Kohles delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.200, which was his best so far this season. That ranked sixth in the field.
- Kohles delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, a performance that ranked him second in the field.
Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|105
|0.004
|0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|79
|0.155
|3.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|163
|-0.324
|-0.951
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|125
|-0.133
|-2.992
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|137
|-0.297
|-0.732
Kohles' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|5
|66-67-67-63
|-19
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|66-69-71-67
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|66-66-71-69
|-16
|9
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|76
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|69-66-63-73
|-17
|55
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|78
|74-71-76-73
|+6
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|61-72-65-73
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|2
|65-66-65-66
|-22
|300
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|58
|71-71-73-78
|+9
|9
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|67-73-67-68
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|77-68-76-71
|+12
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|20
|67-70-70-70
|-11
|41
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|71-65-72-67
|-9
|6
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|71-64-68-70
|-7
|8
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|70-70-65-70
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|66-71
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|64
|69-68-77-76
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-67-70-67
|-17
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|46
|65-64-71-75
|-9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-78
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.