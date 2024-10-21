PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Ben Griffin betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Ben Griffin seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. He placed 64th at the par-70 Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in 2023.

    Latest odds for Griffin at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Chiba, JPN
    • Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
    • Purse: $8.5M
    • Previous winner: Collin Morikawa

    At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    • Griffin has played the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP once of late, in 2023. He finished 64th, posting a score of 7-over.
    • When Collin Morikawa won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 324.3 (15th in the field), 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.5 putts per round (sixth).

    Griffin's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/18/20236470-73-70-74+7

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Griffin has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
    • Griffin has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Ben Griffin has averaged 307.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin is averaging 0.329 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin is averaging 2.839 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.181, which ranks 134th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.8 yards) ranks 130th, and his 57.3% driving accuracy average ranks 141st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin owns a 0.303 mark (37th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Griffin has registered a 0.255 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 51st with a putts-per-round average of 28.68, and he ranks 90th by breaking par 24.17% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance130296.8307.2
    Greens in Regulation %5967.98%72.53%
    Putts Per Round5128.6828.9
    Par Breakers9024.17%25.31%
    Bogey Avoidance1112.26%11.11%

    Griffin's best finishes

    • Griffin has played 31 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected two finishes in the top-five and four finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 31 events, he made the cut 21 times.
    • As of now, Griffin has compiled 867 points, which ranks him 56th in the FedExCup standings.

    Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in July 2024 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.565. He finished 39th in that tournament.
    • Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 8.210. He finished seventh in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best performance this season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.948 (he finished 37th in that tournament).
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Griffin delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.711 (his best mark this season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
    • Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee134-0.181-0.803
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green370.3031.656
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green240.2671.656
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting470.2550.329
    Average Strokes Gained: Total370.6442.839

    Griffin's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2368-70-67-66-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3771-63-69-69-12--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic867-67-69-61-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-62-70-69-921
    January 18-21The American Express966-68-64-66-2478
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-71-1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5874-67-72-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2872-67-68-69-824
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3772-69-66-75-223
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open5571-68-71-70-84
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1771-68-70-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3672-68-69-68-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3969-74-74-69-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1472-68-68-67-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-73-68--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1369-64-67-67-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1667-68-69-68-1229
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipW/D73-65+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-72+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open270-65-65-65-15300
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-73+5--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6771-71-67-71E7
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3167-71-71-70-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic568-67-64-62-23105
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3965-70-67-70-814
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC79-74+11--
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-73+1--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship765-70-63-70-1280
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5066-70-71-72-127
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3764-71-70-70-13--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1167-66-69-67-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-71-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.