Ben Griffin betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

This season, Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in July 2024 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.565. He finished 39th in that tournament.

Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 8.210. He finished seventh in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best performance this season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.948 (he finished 37th in that tournament).

At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Griffin delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.711 (his best mark this season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.