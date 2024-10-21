1H AGO
Ben Griffin betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
Ben Griffin seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. He placed 64th at the par-70 Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in 2023.
The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
- Location: Chiba, JPN
- Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
- Purse: $8.5M
- Previous winner: Collin Morikawa
At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
- Griffin has played the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP once of late, in 2023. He finished 64th, posting a score of 7-over.
- When Collin Morikawa won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 324.3 (15th in the field), 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.5 putts per round (sixth).
Griffin's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/18/2023
|64
|70-73-70-74
|+7
Griffin's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Griffin has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Griffin has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Ben Griffin has averaged 307.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin is averaging 0.329 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin is averaging 2.839 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.181, which ranks 134th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.8 yards) ranks 130th, and his 57.3% driving accuracy average ranks 141st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin owns a 0.303 mark (37th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Griffin has registered a 0.255 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 51st with a putts-per-round average of 28.68, and he ranks 90th by breaking par 24.17% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|130
|296.8
|307.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|59
|67.98%
|72.53%
|Putts Per Round
|51
|28.68
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|90
|24.17%
|25.31%
|Bogey Avoidance
|11
|12.26%
|11.11%
Griffin's best finishes
- Griffin has played 31 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected two finishes in the top-five and four finishes in the top-10.
- In those 31 events, he made the cut 21 times.
- As of now, Griffin has compiled 867 points, which ranks him 56th in the FedExCup standings.
Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in July 2024 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.565. He finished 39th in that tournament.
- Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 8.210. He finished seventh in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best performance this season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.948 (he finished 37th in that tournament).
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Griffin delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.711 (his best mark this season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
- Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|134
|-0.181
|-0.803
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|37
|0.303
|1.656
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|24
|0.267
|1.656
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|47
|0.255
|0.329
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|37
|0.644
|2.839
Griffin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|68-70-67-66
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|71-63-69-69
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|67-67-69-61
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-62-70-69
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|9
|66-68-64-66
|-24
|78
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|74-67-72
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|72-67-68-69
|-8
|24
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|37
|72-69-66-75
|-2
|23
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|55
|71-68-71-70
|-8
|4
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-68-70-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|72-68-69-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|69-74-74-69
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|72-68-68-67
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-73
|-68
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|69-64-67-67
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|16
|67-68-69-68
|-12
|29
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|W/D
|73-65
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|2
|70-65-65-65
|-15
|300
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|67
|71-71-67-71
|E
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|67-71-71-70
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|5
|68-67-64-62
|-23
|105
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|39
|65-70-67-70
|-8
|14
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-74
|+11
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|65-70-63-70
|-12
|80
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|66-70-71-72
|-1
|27
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|37
|64-71-70-70
|-13
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|67-66-69-67
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
