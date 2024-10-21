Beau Hossler betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

Hossler has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Hossler has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.

In his last five events, his average score has been 20-under.

Off the tee, Beau Hossler has averaged 319.9 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Hossler is averaging 1.987 Strokes Gained: Putting.