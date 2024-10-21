Beau Hossler betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
Beau Hossler enters play Oct. 23-26 in the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club following a 23rd-place finish in the Shriners Children's Open his last time in competition.
The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
- Location: Chiba, JPN
- Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
- Purse: $8.5M
- Previous winner: Collin Morikawa
At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
- Over his last two trips to the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Hossler has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of ninth.
- In Hossler's most recent appearance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, in 2023, he finished second after posting a score of 8-under.
- When Collin Morikawa won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 324.3 (15th in the field), 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.5 putts per round (sixth).
Hossler's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/18/2023
|2
|68-65-69-70
|-8
|10/12/2022
|16
|68-68-66-70
|-8
Hossler's recent performances
- Hossler has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Hossler has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 20-under.
- Off the tee, Beau Hossler has averaged 319.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hossler is averaging 1.987 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Hossler is averaging 6.452 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hossler's advanced stats and rankings
- Hossler has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.082 this season (85th on TOUR). His average driving distance (303.6 yards) ranks 73rd, while his 57.9% driving accuracy average ranks 134th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hossler ranks 139th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.281, while he ranks 33rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.55%.
- On the greens, Hossler has registered a 0.492 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 57th with a putts-per-round average of 28.75, and he ranks 37th by breaking par 25.97% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|73
|303.6
|319.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|33
|69.55%
|79.32%
|Putts Per Round
|57
|28.75
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|37
|25.97%
|29.32%
|Bogey Avoidance
|14
|12.34%
|8.33%
Hossler's best finishes
- Hossler hasn't won any of the 25 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has earned two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 17 times (68%).
- As of now, Hossler has collected 521 points, which ranks him 85th in the FedExCup standings.
Hossler's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 3.162 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 4.251 mark ranked 14th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hossler's best effort this season was at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.371 (he finished 11th in that event).
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hossler recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.478 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
- Hossler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished second.
Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|85
|0.082
|1.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|139
|-0.281
|1.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|12
|0.377
|2.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|16
|0.492
|1.987
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|33
|0.670
|6.452
Hossler's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|66-72-67-65
|-18
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|69-70-64-69
|-16
|9
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|6
|68-70-72-68
|-10
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|69-67-70
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|72-66-72-68
|-6
|12
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|68-70-68-73
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|69-70-71-65
|-9
|27
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|66-73-71-70
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|78
|74-71-75-74
|+6
|2
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-70
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|67-68-73-66
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|64-69-69-67
|-15
|59
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|70-70-66-66
|-8
|51
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|71-69-66-73
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|65-67-68-76
|-8
|4
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|68-77
|+3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|60-70-71-68
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|65-64-68-68
|-41
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|66-67-66-70
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|70-69-66-66
|-13
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.