Beau Hossler betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    Beau Hossler enters play Oct. 23-26 in the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club following a 23rd-place finish in the Shriners Children's Open his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Hossler at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Chiba, JPN
    • Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
    • Purse: $8.5M
    • Previous winner: Collin Morikawa

    At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    • Over his last two trips to the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Hossler has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of ninth.
    • In Hossler's most recent appearance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, in 2023, he finished second after posting a score of 8-under.
    • When Collin Morikawa won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 324.3 (15th in the field), 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.5 putts per round (sixth).

    Hossler's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/18/2023268-65-69-70-8
    10/12/20221668-68-66-70-8

    Hossler's recent performances

    • Hossler has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Hossler has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 20-under.
    • Off the tee, Beau Hossler has averaged 319.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hossler is averaging 1.987 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Hossler is averaging 6.452 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Hossler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hossler has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.082 this season (85th on TOUR). His average driving distance (303.6 yards) ranks 73rd, while his 57.9% driving accuracy average ranks 134th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hossler ranks 139th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.281, while he ranks 33rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.55%.
    • On the greens, Hossler has registered a 0.492 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 57th with a putts-per-round average of 28.75, and he ranks 37th by breaking par 25.97% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance73303.6319.9
    Greens in Regulation %3369.55%79.32%
    Putts Per Round5728.7529.2
    Par Breakers3725.97%29.32%
    Bogey Avoidance1412.34%8.33%

    Hossler's best finishes

    • Hossler hasn't won any of the 25 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has earned two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 17 times (68%).
    • As of now, Hossler has collected 521 points, which ranks him 85th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hossler's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 3.162 mark ranked seventh in the field.
    • Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 4.251 mark ranked 14th in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hossler's best effort this season was at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.371 (he finished 11th in that event).
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hossler recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.478 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
    • Hossler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished second.

    Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee850.0821.383
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green139-0.2811.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green120.3772.019
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160.4921.987
    Average Strokes Gained: Total330.6706.452

    Hossler's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1566-72-67-65-18--
    January 18-21The American Express4769-70-64-69-169
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open668-70-72-68-1092
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1469-67-70-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4172-66-72-68-612
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2468-70-68-73-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2869-70-71-65-927
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC69-75+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5766-73-71-70E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7874-71-75-74+62
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-70-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5267-68-73-66-106
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic464-69-69-67-1559
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1470-70-66-66-851
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-76+10--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3171-69-66-73-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6165-67-68-76-84
    July 25-283M OpenMC68-77+3--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1260-70-71-68-1153
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship265-64-68-68-41--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1166-67-66-70-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2370-69-66-66-13--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.