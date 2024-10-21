Andrew Putnam betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

This season, Putnam posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 27th in the field at 1.453. In that event, he finished 10th.

Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the 3M Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 6.666 (he finished 19th in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Putnam's best performance this season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.066 (he finished 16th in that event).

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Putnam recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.301 (his best mark this season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished 10th in that event.