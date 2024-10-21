Andrew Putnam betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 14: Andrew Putnam of the United States hits his tee shot on the fifth hole tee box during the third round of the Procore Championship 2024 at Silverado Resort on September 14, 2024 in Napa, California. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
When he hits the links Oct. 23-26, Andrew Putnam will try to improve upon his last performance in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. In 2022, he shot 14-under and finished second at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club.
The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
- Location: Chiba, JPN
- Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
- Purse: $8.5M
- Previous winner: Collin Morikawa
At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
- Putnam's average finish has been 33rd, and his average score 3-under, over his last three appearances at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
- In 2022, Putnam finished second (with a score of 14-under) in his most recent appearance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
- With a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field), a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.5 putts per round (sixth), Collin Morikawa captured the title in this tournament in 2023.
Putnam's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/12/2022
|2
|68-62-68-68
|-14
|10/20/2021
|39
|73-69-71-69
|+2
|10/23/2019
|59
|68-72-73-70
|+3
Putnam's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Putnam has finished in the top 20 twice.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Putnam has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Andrew Putnam has averaged 286.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Putnam has an average of -0.001 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Putnam is averaging 2.944 Strokes Gained: Total.
Putnam's advanced stats and rankings
- Putnam has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.490, which ranks 166th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (282.5 yards) ranks 175th, and his 65.6% driving accuracy average ranks 39th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Putnam ranks 69th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.195. Additionally, he ranks 39th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.17%.
- On the greens, Putnam has registered a 0.317 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 38th on TOUR, while he ranks 83rd with a putts-per-round average of 28.92. He has broken par 23.16% of the time (122nd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|175
|282.5
|286.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|39
|69.17%
|80.56%
|Putts Per Round
|83
|28.92
|30.9
|Par Breakers
|122
|23.16%
|21.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|5
|11.89%
|10.42%
Putnam's best finishes
- Putnam hasn't won any of the 23 tournaments he has played this season, though he has come away with two top-10 finishes.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 16 times.
- Currently, Putnam has 625 points, placing him 73rd in the FedExCup standings.
Putnam's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Putnam posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 27th in the field at 1.453. In that event, he finished 10th.
- Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the 3M Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 6.666 (he finished 19th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Putnam's best performance this season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.066 (he finished 16th in that event).
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Putnam recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.301 (his best mark this season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
- Putnam recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024. That ranked 10th in the field.
Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|166
|-0.490
|-1.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|69
|0.195
|2.602
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|22
|0.270
|1.419
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|38
|0.317
|-0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|76
|0.292
|2.944
Putnam's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|5
|68-69-67-62
|-22
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|40
|74-71-67-64
|-16
|20
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|68-65-70-64
|-13
|70
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|66-68-69-69
|-16
|9
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|72-69-69
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|71-70-71-72
|E
|16
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|71-71-72-70
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|53
|69-74-72-70
|-3
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|72-70-71-70
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|70-69-69-67
|-9
|88
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-75
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|70-71-72-73
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|68-72-72-67
|-5
|10
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|45
|77-71-72-78
|+10
|15
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|44
|71-71-66-66
|-6
|16
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|19
|67-66-75-66
|-10
|43
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|44
|68-72-71-72
|-5
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|16
|69-70-67-64
|-14
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.