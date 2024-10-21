Andrew Novak betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

This season, Novak put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking third in the field at 4.790.

Novak's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 5.420.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak put up his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking third in the field at 5.151. In that event, he finished eighth.

At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Novak posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.125, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished seventh in that event).