Andrew Novak betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 03: Andrew Novak of the United States chips on the seventh hole during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Andrew Novak finished 51st in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in 2023, shooting a 5-over on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher Oct. 23-26 in Chiba, JPN, at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club .
The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
- Location: Chiba, JPN
- Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
- Purse: $8.5M
- Previous winner: Collin Morikawa
At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
- Novak has entered the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP once of late, in 2023. He finished 51st, posting a score of 5-over.
- With a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field), a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.5 putts per round (sixth), Collin Morikawa brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.
Novak's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/18/2023
|51
|67-74-72-72
|+5
Novak's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Novak has an average finish of 33rd.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Novak has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Andrew Novak has averaged 305.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Novak has an average of -1.357 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Novak is averaging 2.229 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Novak's advanced stats and rankings
- Novak has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.172 this season (63rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.1 yards) ranks 102nd, while his 58.8% driving accuracy average ranks 124th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Novak ranks 20th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.455, while he ranks 17th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.58%.
- On the greens, Novak has registered a 0.040 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 86th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 90th with a putts-per-round average of 28.94, and he ranks 70th by breaking par 24.73% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|102
|300.1
|305.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|17
|70.58%
|75.19%
|Putts Per Round
|90
|28.94
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|70
|24.73%
|23.70%
|Bogey Avoidance
|16
|12.36%
|10.74%
Novak's best finishes
- Novak has not won any of the 23 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has earned four top-10 finishes.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 16 times, a success rate of 69.6%.
- With 518 points, Novak currently ranks 86th in the FedExCup standings.
Novak's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Novak put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking third in the field at 4.790.
- Novak's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 5.420.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak put up his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking third in the field at 5.151. In that event, he finished eighth.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Novak posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.125, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished seventh in that event).
- Novak delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.694) at the John Deere Classic (which ranked him seventh in the field). In that tournament, he finished seventh.
Novak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|63
|0.172
|1.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|20
|0.455
|2.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|59
|0.139
|0.255
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|86
|0.040
|-1.357
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|21
|0.807
|2.229
Novak's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|67-70-67-69
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|73
|69-69-69-70
|-5
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-72-72
|E
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|65-65-69-72
|-13
|78
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|66-68-69-69
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|65-69-70-68
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-71-70-68
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|68-71-73-67
|-1
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|73-71-70-75
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|62-69-68-71
|-139
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|68-67-66-69
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|54
|72-66-72-70
|-4
|4
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|66-67-70-69
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|20
|71-66-70-70
|-11
|41
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|7
|67-64-68-64
|-21
|80
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|70
|66-71-72-70
|-1
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|65-70-71-69
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|52
|68-67-72-69
|-4
|6
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|23
|70-66-68-68
|-16
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|W/D
|69
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
