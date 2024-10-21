PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Andrew Novak betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 03: Andrew Novak of the United States chips on the seventh hole during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Andrew Novak finished 51st in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in 2023, shooting a 5-over on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher Oct. 23-26 in Chiba, JPN, at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club .

    Latest odds for Novak at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Chiba, JPN
    • Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
    • Purse: $8.5M
    • Previous winner: Collin Morikawa

    At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    • Novak has entered the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP once of late, in 2023. He finished 51st, posting a score of 5-over.
    • With a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field), a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.5 putts per round (sixth), Collin Morikawa brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Novak's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/18/20235167-74-72-72+5

    Novak's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Novak has an average finish of 33rd.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Novak has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Andrew Novak has averaged 305.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Novak has an average of -1.357 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Novak is averaging 2.229 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Novak's advanced stats and rankings

    • Novak has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.172 this season (63rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.1 yards) ranks 102nd, while his 58.8% driving accuracy average ranks 124th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Novak ranks 20th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.455, while he ranks 17th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.58%.
    • On the greens, Novak has registered a 0.040 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 86th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 90th with a putts-per-round average of 28.94, and he ranks 70th by breaking par 24.73% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance102300.1305.8
    Greens in Regulation %1770.58%75.19%
    Putts Per Round9028.9429.9
    Par Breakers7024.73%23.70%
    Bogey Avoidance1612.36%10.74%

    Novak's best finishes

    • Novak has not won any of the 23 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has earned four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 16 times, a success rate of 69.6%.
    • With 518 points, Novak currently ranks 86th in the FedExCup standings.

    Novak's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Novak put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking third in the field at 4.790.
    • Novak's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 5.420.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak put up his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking third in the field at 5.151. In that event, he finished eighth.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Novak posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.125, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished seventh in that event).
    • Novak delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.694) at the John Deere Classic (which ranked him seventh in the field). In that tournament, he finished seventh.

    Novak's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee630.1721.170
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green200.4552.161
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green590.1390.255
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting860.040-1.357
    Average Strokes Gained: Total210.8072.229

    Novak's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4567-70-67-69-11--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7369-69-69-70-5--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-70+2--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-72-72E--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-71-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open865-65-69-72-1378
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta866-68-69-69-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches965-69-70-68-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1771-71-70-68-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5368-71-73-67-16
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5873-71-70-75+14
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2362-69-68-71-1399
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3068-67-66-69-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5472-66-72-70-44
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-70+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1466-67-70-69-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2071-66-70-70-1141
    July 4-7John Deere Classic767-64-68-64-2180
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open7066-71-72-70-13
    July 25-283M Open2465-70-71-69-931
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5268-67-72-69-46
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2370-66-68-68-16--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipW/D69-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC68-72-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.