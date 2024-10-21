PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Adam Svensson betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Svensson betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    Adam Svensson finished 41st in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in 2023, shooting a 3-over on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher Oct. 23-26 in Chiba, JPN, at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club .

    Latest odds for Svensson at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Chiba, JPN
    • Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
    • Purse: $8.5M
    • Previous winner: Collin Morikawa

    At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    • In his last two appearances at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Svensson has an average finish of 50th, and an average score of 2-over.
    • Svensson finished 41st (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent appearance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (in 2023).
    • With a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field), a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.5 putts per round (sixth), Collin Morikawa captured the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Svensson's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/18/20234173-75-70-65+3
    10/12/20225974-68-68-70E

    Svensson's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Svensson has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five events, Svensson has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.
    • Adam Svensson has averaged 301.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Svensson is averaging 0.612 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Svensson is averaging 3.381 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Svensson .

    Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Svensson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.019 this season (99th on TOUR). His average driving distance (298.3 yards) ranks 118th, while his 64.2% driving accuracy average ranks 56th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Svensson ranks 28th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.380. Additionally, he ranks 87th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.13%.
    • On the greens, Svensson's -0.453 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 164th on TOUR this season, and his 29.20 putts-per-round average ranks 118th. He has broken par 20.41% of the time (176th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance118298.3301.7
    Greens in Regulation %8767.13%73.26%
    Putts Per Round11829.2029.3
    Par Breakers17620.41%26.39%
    Bogey Avoidance6913.86%11.81%

    Svensson's best finishes

    • Svensson has taken part in 28 tournaments this season, and he has earned two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 20 times, a success rate of 71.4%.
    • Svensson, who has 601 points, currently ranks 75th in the FedExCup standings.

    Svensson's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Svensson put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking 11th in the field at 3.425. In that event, he finished 51st.
    • Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.894. He finished 25th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson put up his best performance this season at the 3M Open, ranking fifth in the field at 4.027. In that tournament, he finished 37th.
    • At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Svensson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.881, which ranked him third in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
    • Svensson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.902) in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship, which ranked seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.

    Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee990.019-0.697
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green280.3801.733
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green390.1931.733
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting164-0.4530.612
    Average Strokes Gained: Total950.1393.381

    Svensson's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4571-67-69-67-14--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic568-66-67-62-19--
    January 4-7The Sentry3370-68-68-68-1827
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3071-67-64-69-921
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-74+5--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4770-73-68-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-70-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1067-72-67-70-8150
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-75+3--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-80+15--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4966-72-69-77E8
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5766-73-68-73E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5169-75-77-67E7
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4472-66-70-72-416
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4772-70-73-76+714
    May 16-19PGA Championship4370-69-70-69-615
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2470-71-68-70-132
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5172-68-69-70-17
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2772-73-76-72+553
    June 13-16U.S. Open5673-70-74-75+129
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1671-64-63-68-14113
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-72E--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3464-67-72-69-1218
    July 25-283M Open3767-69-66-75-716
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship768-65-66-69-1280
    September 12-15Procore Championship1371-69-71-68-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2560-69-71-71-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC67-73-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.