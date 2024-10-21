Adam Svensson betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
Adam Svensson finished 41st in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in 2023, shooting a 3-over on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher Oct. 23-26 in Chiba, JPN, at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club .
The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
- Location: Chiba, JPN
- Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
- Purse: $8.5M
- Previous winner: Collin Morikawa
At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
- In his last two appearances at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Svensson has an average finish of 50th, and an average score of 2-over.
- Svensson finished 41st (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent appearance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (in 2023).
- With a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field), a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.5 putts per round (sixth), Collin Morikawa captured the title in this tournament in 2023.
Svensson's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/18/2023
|41
|73-75-70-65
|+3
|10/12/2022
|59
|74-68-68-70
|E
Svensson's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Svensson has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Svensson has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.
- Adam Svensson has averaged 301.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Svensson is averaging 0.612 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Svensson is averaging 3.381 Strokes Gained: Total.
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.019 this season (99th on TOUR). His average driving distance (298.3 yards) ranks 118th, while his 64.2% driving accuracy average ranks 56th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Svensson ranks 28th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.380. Additionally, he ranks 87th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.13%.
- On the greens, Svensson's -0.453 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 164th on TOUR this season, and his 29.20 putts-per-round average ranks 118th. He has broken par 20.41% of the time (176th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|118
|298.3
|301.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|87
|67.13%
|73.26%
|Putts Per Round
|118
|29.20
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|176
|20.41%
|26.39%
|Bogey Avoidance
|69
|13.86%
|11.81%
Svensson's best finishes
- Svensson has taken part in 28 tournaments this season, and he has earned two top-10 finishes.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 20 times, a success rate of 71.4%.
- Svensson, who has 601 points, currently ranks 75th in the FedExCup standings.
Svensson's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Svensson put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking 11th in the field at 3.425. In that event, he finished 51st.
- Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.894. He finished 25th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson put up his best performance this season at the 3M Open, ranking fifth in the field at 4.027. In that tournament, he finished 37th.
- At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Svensson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.881, which ranked him third in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
- Svensson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.902) in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship, which ranked seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|99
|0.019
|-0.697
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|28
|0.380
|1.733
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|39
|0.193
|1.733
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|164
|-0.453
|0.612
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|95
|0.139
|3.381
Svensson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|71-67-69-67
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|5
|68-66-67-62
|-19
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|70-68-68-68
|-18
|27
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|71-67-64-69
|-9
|21
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|70-73-68
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|67-72-67-70
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-80
|+15
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|66-72-69-77
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|66-73-68-73
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|69-75-77-67
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|72-66-70-72
|-4
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|72-70-73-76
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|70-69-70-69
|-6
|15
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|70-71-68-70
|-1
|32
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|72-68-69-70
|-1
|7
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|72-73-76-72
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|73-70-74-75
|+12
|9
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|16
|71-64-63-68
|-14
|113
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|64-67-72-69
|-12
|18
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|67-69-66-75
|-7
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|68-65-66-69
|-12
|80
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|71-69-71-68
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|60-69-71-71
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
