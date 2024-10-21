Adam Svensson betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

This season, Svensson put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking 11th in the field at 3.425. In that event, he finished 51st.

Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.894. He finished 25th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson put up his best performance this season at the 3M Open, ranking fifth in the field at 4.027. In that tournament, he finished 37th.

At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Svensson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.881, which ranked him third in the field. He finished seventh in that event.