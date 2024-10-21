Adam Schenk betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
1 Min Read
JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI - OCTOBER 03: Adam Schenk of the United States chips on the 16th green during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2024 at the Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2024 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Adam Schenk enters play in the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP from Oct. 23-26 after a 46th-place finish at the Shriners Children's Open.
The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
- Location: Chiba, JPN
- Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
- Purse: $8.5M
- Previous winner: Collin Morikawa
At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
- In his last four appearances at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Schenk has an average finish of 29th, and an average score of 2-under.
- In Schenk's most recent appearance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, in 2023, he finished 51st after posting a score of 5-over.
- When Collin Morikawa won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 324.3 (15th in the field), 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.5 putts per round (sixth).
Schenk's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/18/2023
|51
|73-73-69-70
|+5
|10/12/2022
|16
|65-70-68-69
|-8
|10/20/2021
|28
|67-72-68-73
|E
|10/23/2019
|22
|69-67-68-70
|-6
Schenk's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Schenk has an average finish of 53rd.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Schenk has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five appearances.
- Adam Schenk has averaged 311.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Schenk is averaging 0.246 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schenk is averaging -2.908 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schenk's advanced stats and rankings
- Schenk has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.212 this season, which ranks 53rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.4 yards) ranks 82nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schenk ranks 166th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.520. Additionally, he ranks 149th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.50%.
- On the greens, Schenk has registered a 0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 85th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 72nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.83, and he ranks 148th by breaking par 22.02% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|82
|302.4
|311.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|149
|64.50%
|63.49%
|Putts Per Round
|72
|28.83
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|148
|22.02%
|19.05%
|Bogey Avoidance
|121
|15.04%
|11.90%
Schenk's best finishes
- Although Schenk has not won any of the 28 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned one top-five finish.
- In those 28 tournaments, he had a 53.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
- Currently, Schenk sits 80th in the FedExCup standings with 583 points.
Schenk's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the 3M Open, where his 3.904 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 3.278 mark ranked 12th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.432.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Schenk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.258). That ranked sixth in the field.
- Schenk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.154) at the Valero Texas Open, which was held in April 2024. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).
Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|53
|0.212
|0.580
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|166
|-0.520
|-2.969
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|130
|-0.114
|-0.765
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|85
|0.051
|0.246
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|141
|-0.370
|-2.908
Schenk's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|19
|68-66-67-65
|-16
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|69-65-70-69
|-19
|48
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-67-68
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-68-73-71
|-6
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|74-71-66
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|70-69-70-65
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|70-69-73-68
|-4
|6
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|71-71-66-71
|-9
|90
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-71-70-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|5
|71-69-72-67
|-9
|105
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|12
|73-71-72-73
|+1
|140
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|73-69-65-74
|-3
|12
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|66-67-68-66
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|64
|72-73-73-78
|+12
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|W/D
|75
|+5
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|72-81
|+9
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-72
|+11
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|74-69-69-64
|-4
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|59
|67-73-70-71
|-3
|5
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|73-66-70-68
|-7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.