Adam Schenk betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

In his last five tournaments, Schenk has an average finish of 53rd.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Schenk has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five appearances.

Adam Schenk has averaged 311.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Schenk is averaging 0.246 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.