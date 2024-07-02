Zecheng Dou betting profile:

In his last five events, Dou has an average finish of 43rd.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five appearances, Dou has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Zecheng Dou has averaged 313.2 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Dou is averaging Strokes Gained: Putting.