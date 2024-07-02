Zecheng Dou betting profile:
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Zecheng Dou will appear July 4-7 in Silvis, Illinois, USA, at the 2024 . In his last tournament he placed 46th in the Myrtle Beach Classic, shooting 6-under at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club.
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Over Dou's last two trips to the the , he has failed to make the cut each time.
- Dou last participated in the in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 2-over.
- Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.
Dou's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|7/12/2018
|MC
|73-72
|+3
Dou's recent performances
- In his last five events, Dou has an average finish of 43rd.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Dou has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Zecheng Dou has averaged 313.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Dou is averaging Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Dou is averaging Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dou's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|298.0
|313.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|68.40%
|67.59%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.13
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|24.31%
|25.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|13.89%
|13.89%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Dou's best finishes
- Dou is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in six tournaments).
- In those six events, he made the cut three times.
Dou's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Dou's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|44
|70-70-72-67
|-9
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|68-70-70-69
|-3
|7
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|12
|67-66-68-72
|-15
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|65
|69-67-72-69
|-7
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|70-70-71-66
|-11
|12
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|68-71-71-72
|-6
|5
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-74
|-66
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|46
|65-72-69-72
|-6
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Dou as of the start of the .
