Austin Smotherman betting profile: John Deere Classic

In his last five events, Smotherman has an average finish of 60th.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Smotherman hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 60th.

He has an average score relative to par of even-par in his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Austin Smotherman has averaged 309.3 yards in his past five tournaments.

Smotherman has an average of -0.249 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.