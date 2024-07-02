Daniel Berger betting profile:

This season, Berger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.473.

Berger's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.326.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Berger delivered his best mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 28th in the field with a mark of 1.357.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Berger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (0.631, which ranked 41st in the field). In that event, he finished 28th.