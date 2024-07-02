6H AGO
Daniel Berger betting profile:
Daniel Berger looks for better results in the 2024 after he took 34th shooting 10-under in this tournament in 2021.
Latest odds for Berger at the .
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Over his last three trips to the , Berger has an average score of 12-under, with an average finish of 24th.
- In Berger's most recent appearance at the , in 2021, he finished 34th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Berger's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/8/2021
|34
|69-68-67-70
|-10
|7/11/2019
|33
|66-66-72-69
|-11
Berger's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Berger has an average finish of 34th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Berger has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score of even-par across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Daniel Berger has averaged 301.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Berger is averaging -2.202 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Berger is averaging 0.595 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bet now on Berger .
Berger's advanced stats and rankings
- Berger owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.366 (29th) this season, while his average driving distance of 295.4 yards ranks 114th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Berger ranks 20th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.451, while he ranks 14th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.03%.
- On the greens, Berger's -0.746 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 169th on TOUR this season, and his 30.28 putts-per-round average ranks 170th. He has broken par 23.47% of the time (105th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|114
|295.4
|301.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|14
|69.03%
|67.01%
|Putts Per Round
|170
|30.28
|30.7
|Par Breakers
|105
|23.47%
|17.71%
|Bogey Avoidance
|146
|16.94%
|18.06%
Berger's best finishes
- Berger has played 15 tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut eight times (53.3%).
- Currently, Berger ranks 123rd in the FedExCup standings with 211 points.
Berger's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Berger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.473.
- Berger's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.326.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Berger delivered his best mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 28th in the field with a mark of 1.357.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Berger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (0.631, which ranked 41st in the field). In that event, he finished 28th.
- Berger recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which ranked 13th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
Berger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.366
|1.000
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|20
|0.451
|2.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|115
|-0.077
|-0.311
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|169
|-0.746
|-2.202
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|104
|-0.007
|0.595
Berger's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|68-68-67-68
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|66-69-72-69
|-8
|24
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|70-70-69-69
|-2
|9
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|70-70-73-69
|-6
|5
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-73
|-7
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|67-67-67-66
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|36
|70-69-70-67
|-8
|12
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|69-70-71-72
|+2
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-76
|+8
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|73-70-73-69
|+5
|85
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
