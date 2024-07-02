PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Daniel Berger betting profile:

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Daniel Berger looks for better results in the 2024 after he took 34th shooting 10-under in this tournament in 2021.

    Latest odds for Berger at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Over his last three trips to the John Deere Classic, Berger has an average score of 12-under, with an average finish of 24th.
    • In Berger's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2021, he finished 34th after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Berger's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/8/20213469-68-67-70-10
    7/11/20193366-66-72-69-11

    Berger's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Berger has an average finish of 34th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five events, Berger has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score of even-par across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Daniel Berger has averaged 301.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Berger is averaging -2.202 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Berger is averaging 0.595 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Berger .

    Berger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Berger owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.366 (29th) this season, while his average driving distance of 295.4 yards ranks 114th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Berger ranks 20th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.451, while he ranks 14th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.03%.
    • On the greens, Berger's -0.746 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 169th on TOUR this season, and his 30.28 putts-per-round average ranks 170th. He has broken par 23.47% of the time (105th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance114295.4301.3
    Greens in Regulation %1469.03%67.01%
    Putts Per Round17030.2830.7
    Par Breakers10523.47%17.71%
    Bogey Avoidance14616.94%18.06%

    Berger's best finishes

    • Berger has played 15 tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut eight times (53.3%).
    • Currently, Berger ranks 123rd in the FedExCup standings with 211 points.

    Berger's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Berger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.473.
    • Berger's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.326.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Berger delivered his best mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 28th in the field with a mark of 1.357.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Berger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (0.631, which ranked 41st in the field). In that event, he finished 28th.
    • Berger recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which ranked 13th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.

    Berger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee290.3661.000
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green200.4512.108
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green115-0.077-0.311
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting169-0.746-2.202
    Average Strokes Gained: Total104-0.0070.595

    Berger's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American Express3968-68-67-68-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-78+6--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2866-69-72-69-824
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-75+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC69-73-2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC76-74+8--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4570-70-69-69-29
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5070-70-73-69-65
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-73-7--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1367-67-67-66-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3670-69-70-67-812
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge4569-70-71-72+210
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-76+8--
    June 13-16U.S. Open2173-70-73-69+585
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-72-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

