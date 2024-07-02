Michael Kim betting profile:

This season, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking in the field at 1.410. In that event, he missed the cut.

Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.539. He finished 14th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he posted a 2.549 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Kim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.634 (his best mark this season), which ranked 11th in the field. He finished 42nd in that tournament.