6H AGO
Michael Kim betting profile:
1 Min Read
Michael Kim enters play July 4-7 in the 2024 at TPC Deere Run after a 52nd-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which was his last tournament.
Latest odds for Kim at the .
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Kim has played the five times recently, with one win, an average finish of 36th, and an average score of 15-under.
- Kim missed the cut (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent go-round at the in 2023.
- Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Kim's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|7/8/2021
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|7/11/2019
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|7/12/2018
|1
|63-64-64-66
|-27
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Michael Kim has averaged 303.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Kim is averaging 0.816 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 2.445 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bet now on Kim .
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.388 this season, which ranks 151st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.3 yards) ranks 73rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim sports a 0.206 mark (64th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Kim's 0.157 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 61st on TOUR this season, and his 28.78 putts-per-round average ranks 70th. He has broken par 27.56% of the time (12th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|73
|300.3
|303.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|31
|68.00%
|74.31%
|Putts Per Round
|70
|28.78
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|12
|27.56%
|23.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|73
|14.56%
|12.15%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim has played 18 tournaments this season, earning one top-10 finish.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 11 times.
- Currently, Kim ranks 103rd in the FedExCup standings with 304 points.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking in the field at 1.410. In that event, he missed the cut.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.539. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he posted a 2.549 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Kim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.634 (his best mark this season), which ranked 11th in the field. He finished 42nd in that tournament.
- Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, which ranked 14th in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|151
|-0.388
|-0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|64
|0.206
|1.269
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|83
|0.047
|0.479
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|61
|0.157
|0.816
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|101
|0.022
|2.445
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|5
|72-65-62-68
|-13
|105
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|70-69-65-65
|-15
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|70-75-68-70
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|64-69-68-70
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-69-66-68
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|6
|65-63-70-65
|-25
|92
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-68-77-72
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|72-68-67-69
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|68-80
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-67-72-73
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|71-70-70-70
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|70-68-69-68
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-68-62-72
|-141
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|68-68-70-67
|-11
|25
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|71-68-66-67
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|65-71-70-75
|-7
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the .
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.