Michael Kim betting profile:

Michael Kim betting profile:

    Michael Kim enters play July 4-7 in the 2024 at TPC Deere Run after a 52nd-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which was his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Kim at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Kim has played the five times recently, with one win, an average finish of 36th, and an average score of 15-under.
    • Kim missed the cut (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent go-round at the in 2023.
    • Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Kim's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/2023MC71-69-2
    7/8/2021MC73-73+4
    7/11/2019MC73-72+3
    7/12/2018163-64-64-66-27

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five events.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Michael Kim has averaged 303.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim is averaging 0.816 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 2.445 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Kim .

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.388 this season, which ranks 151st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.3 yards) ranks 73rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim sports a 0.206 mark (64th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Kim's 0.157 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 61st on TOUR this season, and his 28.78 putts-per-round average ranks 70th. He has broken par 27.56% of the time (12th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance73300.3303.1
    Greens in Regulation %3168.00%74.31%
    Putts Per Round7028.7829.4
    Par Breakers1227.56%23.61%
    Bogey Avoidance7314.56%12.15%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim has played 18 tournaments this season, earning one top-10 finish.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut 11 times.
    • Currently, Kim ranks 103rd in the FedExCup standings with 304 points.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking in the field at 1.410. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.539. He finished 14th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he posted a 2.549 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Kim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.634 (his best mark this season), which ranked 11th in the field. He finished 42nd in that tournament.
    • Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, which ranked 14th in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee151-0.388-0.119
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green640.2061.269
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green830.0470.479
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting610.1570.816
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1010.0222.445

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-68E--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    July 27-303M OpenMC75-71+4--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship572-65-62-68-13105
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1870-69-65-65-15--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4170-75-68-70+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2364-69-68-70-17--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-69-66-68-811
    January 18-21The American Express665-63-70-65-2592
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3767-68-77-72-417
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-71E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-74+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-75+7--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2372-68-67-69-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC68-80+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-67-72-73-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6471-70-70-70+14
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1470-68-69-68-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-68-62-72-14131
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2068-68-70-67-1125
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-70+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1471-68-66-67-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5265-71-70-75-77

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the .

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

