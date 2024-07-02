PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Zach Johnson betting profile:

    Zach Johnson will play July 4-7 in Silvis, Illinois, USA, at the 2024 . In his last tournament he finished 63rd in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, shooting 5-under at Detroit Golf Club.

    Latest odds for Johnson at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Johnson's average finish has been 31st, and his average score 11-under, over his last six appearances at the .
    • In Johnson's most recent appearance at the , in 2023, he finished 35th after posting a score of 10-under.
    • When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.

    Johnson's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/20233572-66-67-69-10
    6/30/20226069-69-67-74-5
    7/8/20213468-68-67-71-10
    7/11/20193772-67-69-66-10
    7/12/20181669-70-67-64-14

    Johnson's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Johnson has finished in the top 20 twice.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Johnson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He has finished with an average score of -10 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Zach Johnson has averaged 286.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Johnson is averaging 2.417 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Johnson is averaging 1.430 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Johnson .

    Johnson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Johnson's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.150 ranks 124th on TOUR this season, and his 69% driving accuracy average ranks 23rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Johnson ranks 103rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.041. Additionally, he ranks 61st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.30%.
    • On the greens, Johnson's 0.428 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 23rd this season, and his 29.07 putts-per-round average ranks 107th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance166283.8286.0
    Greens in Regulation %6166.30%51.23%
    Putts Per Round10729.0728.8
    Par Breakers328.89%26.85%
    Bogey Avoidance14516.85%14.81%

    Johnson's best finishes

    • Johnson has participated in 12 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 58.3%.
    • Johnson, who has 143 points, currently ranks 150th in the FedExCup standings.

    Johnson's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Johnson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he delivered a 2.892 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.
    • Johnson's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he put up a 3.802 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 20th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Johnson's best performance this season was in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 1.948. He finished 63rd in that event.
    • At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Johnson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.637). That ranked eighth in the field.
    • Johnson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (which ranked him 21st in the field). In that event, he finished 21st.

    Johnson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee124-0.150-1.375
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green103-0.0410.538
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green110-0.062-0.151
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting230.4282.417
    Average Strokes Gained: Total800.1761.430

    Johnson's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3572-66-67-69-1018
    July 20-22The Open Championship5575-69-71-74+56
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-72-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-70-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-72E--
    January 18-21The American Express2562-69-68-70-1930
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6070-70-70-71-35
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2171-68-69-66-1037
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC70-76+2--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC76-75+7--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1963-69-65-72-1916
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2066-67-67-68-1642
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge4568-70-71-73+210
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-70+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6368-68-74-73-54

    All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

