Zach Johnson betting profile:

This season Johnson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he delivered a 2.892 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.

Johnson's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he put up a 3.802 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 20th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Johnson's best performance this season was in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 1.948. He finished 63rd in that event.

At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Johnson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.637). That ranked eighth in the field.