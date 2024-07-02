Zach Johnson betting profile:
Zach Johnson will play July 4-7 in Silvis, Illinois, USA, at the 2024 . In his last tournament he finished 63rd in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, shooting 5-under at Detroit Golf Club.
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Johnson's average finish has been 31st, and his average score 11-under, over his last six appearances at the .
- In Johnson's most recent appearance at the , in 2023, he finished 35th after posting a score of 10-under.
- When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.
Johnson's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|35
|72-66-67-69
|-10
|6/30/2022
|60
|69-69-67-74
|-5
|7/8/2021
|34
|68-68-67-71
|-10
|7/11/2019
|37
|72-67-69-66
|-10
|7/12/2018
|16
|69-70-67-64
|-14
Johnson's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Johnson has finished in the top 20 twice.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Johnson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of -10 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Zach Johnson has averaged 286.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Johnson is averaging 2.417 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Johnson is averaging 1.430 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Johnson's advanced stats and rankings
- Johnson's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.150 ranks 124th on TOUR this season, and his 69% driving accuracy average ranks 23rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Johnson ranks 103rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.041. Additionally, he ranks 61st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.30%.
- On the greens, Johnson's 0.428 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 23rd this season, and his 29.07 putts-per-round average ranks 107th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|166
|283.8
|286.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|61
|66.30%
|51.23%
|Putts Per Round
|107
|29.07
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|3
|28.89%
|26.85%
|Bogey Avoidance
|145
|16.85%
|14.81%
Johnson's best finishes
- Johnson has participated in 12 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 58.3%.
- Johnson, who has 143 points, currently ranks 150th in the FedExCup standings.
Johnson's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Johnson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he delivered a 2.892 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.
- Johnson's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he put up a 3.802 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 20th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Johnson's best performance this season was in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 1.948. He finished 63rd in that event.
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Johnson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.637). That ranked eighth in the field.
- Johnson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (which ranked him 21st in the field). In that event, he finished 21st.
Johnson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|124
|-0.150
|-1.375
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|103
|-0.041
|0.538
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|110
|-0.062
|-0.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|23
|0.428
|2.417
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|80
|0.176
|1.430
Johnson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|72-66-67-69
|-10
|18
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|55
|75-69-71-74
|+5
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|62-69-68-70
|-19
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|70-70-70-71
|-3
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|71-68-69-66
|-10
|37
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|63-69-65-72
|-19
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|20
|66-67-67-68
|-16
|42
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|68-70-71-73
|+2
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|63
|68-68-74-73
|-5
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of the .
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.