Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: ISCO Championship
Adrien Dumont de Chassart hits the links in the 2024 ISCO Championship July 11-14 coming off a 32nd-place finish in the John Deere Classic in his last competition.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- In the past five years, this is Dumont de Chassart's first time competing at the ISCO Championship.
- Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh).
- Norrman also posted numbers of 315.9 in average driving distance (14th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (35th), and 26 putts per round (first).
Dumont de Chassart's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Dumont de Chassart has an average finish of 38th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five events, Dumont de Chassart has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Adrien Dumont de Chassart has averaged 301.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Dumont de Chassart has an average of 0.855 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Dumont de Chassart has an average of 0.302 in his past five tournaments.
Dumont de Chassart's advanced stats and rankings
- Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.410 ranks 155th on TOUR this season, and his 54.8% driving accuracy average ranks 152nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dumont de Chassart ranks 155th on TOUR with a mark of -0.403.
- On the greens, Dumont de Chassart's -0.317 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 139th this season, while he averages 29.48 putts per round (149th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|54
|302.3
|301.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|95
|65.40%
|64.81%
|Putts Per Round
|149
|29.48
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|125
|23.36%
|23.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|162
|18.43%
|13.33%
Dumont de Chassart's best finishes
- Dumont de Chassart has played 17 tournaments this season, securing one top-10 finish.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut nine times.
- As of now, Dumont de Chassart has compiled 120 points, which ranks him 158th in the FedExCup standings.
Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he delivered a 3.981 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 60th in that tournament.
- Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 2.215. He finished 30th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dumont de Chassart posted his best effort this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 2.758.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Dumont de Chassart recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.234, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 19th in the field.
- Dumont de Chassart posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. That ranked 30th in the field.
Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|155
|-0.410
|-1.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|155
|-0.403
|0.541
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|158
|-0.378
|0.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|139
|-0.317
|0.855
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|169
|-1.508
|0.302
Dumont de Chassart's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|77-73
|+10
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-66
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|75
|68-73-76-74
|+3
|3
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|72-66-71-72
|-3
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|73-65-67-66
|-17
|55
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|81
|69-72-73-72
|+6
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|69-70-70-68
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-70
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-67-69-67
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|67-70-71-69
|-7
|8
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|67-72-70-70
|-1
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|32
|66
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dumont de Chassart as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
