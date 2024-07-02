PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Beau Hossler betting profile:

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 13: Beau Hossler of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 13, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Beau Hossler looks to improve upon his 26th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 at TPC Deere Run July 4-7.

    Latest odds for Hossler at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Hossler's average finish has been 26th, and his average score 12-under, over his last three appearances at the .
    • Hossler last participated in the in 2023, finishing 26th with a score of 12-under.
    • When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.

    Hossler's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/20232669-67-67-69-12
    7/8/2021MC73-68-1
    7/11/20192667-68-70-67-12

    Hossler's recent performances

    • Hossler has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Hossler has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 9-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Beau Hossler has averaged 300.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hossler has an average of 1.068 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hossler is averaging 0.862 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Hossler .

    Hossler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hossler has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.051 this season, which ranks 104th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.8 yards) ranks 93rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hossler has a -0.355 average that ranks 147th on TOUR. He ranks 73rd with a 65.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hossler has registered a 0.530 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 16th on TOUR, while he ranks 52nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.62. He has broken par 24.95% of the time (59th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance93297.8300.9
    Greens in Regulation %7365.93%61.51%
    Putts Per Round5228.6228.3
    Par Breakers5924.95%20.63%
    Bogey Avoidance4013.84%15.08%

    Hossler's best finishes

    • Hossler has taken part in 18 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 18 tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
    • Currently, Hossler ranks 80th in the FedExCup standings with 465 points.

    Hossler's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 2.307 mark ranked 20th in the field.
    • Hossler put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking 14th in the field with a mark of 4.251.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hossler's best performance this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he delivered a 4.264 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hossler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.478, which ranked fifth in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.
    • Hossler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.

    Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee104-0.051-0.824
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green147-0.355-0.515
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green160.3251.132
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160.5301.068
    Average Strokes Gained: Total490.4490.862

    Hossler's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2669-67-67-69-1231
    July 27-303M Open1368-69-72-62-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC77-67+4--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2071-67-65-69-8168
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3070-69-71-71-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2868-67-72-71-10--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open762-71-68-66-17--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP268-65-69-70-8--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1566-72-67-65-18--
    January 18-21The American Express4769-70-64-69-169
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open668-70-72-68-1092
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1469-67-70-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4172-66-72-68-612
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2468-70-68-73-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2869-70-71-65-927
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC69-75+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5766-73-71-70E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7874-71-75-74+62
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-70-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5267-68-73-66-106
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic464-69-69-67-1559
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1470-70-66-66-851
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-76+10--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3171-69-66-73-919

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

