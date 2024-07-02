Beau Hossler betting profile:

This season Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 2.307 mark ranked 20th in the field.

Hossler put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking 14th in the field with a mark of 4.251.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hossler's best performance this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he delivered a 4.264 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hossler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.478, which ranked fifth in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.