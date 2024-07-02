Kelly Kraft betting profile:

PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Kelly Kraft of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Kelly Kraft didn't fare well the last time he donned the spikes in the in 2023, missing the cut. He looks for better results this time around at TPC Deere Run.

    Latest odds for Kraft at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Over his last five trips to the , Kraft has an average score of 7-under, with an average finish of 54th.
    • Kraft last played at the in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 1-under.
    • When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Kraft's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/2023MC70-71-1
    6/30/20222470-63-68-72-11
    7/11/20196670-67-71-72-4
    7/12/20186366-71-71-70-6

    Kraft's recent performances

    • Kraft has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Kraft has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of 13-under across his last five events.
    • Kelly Kraft has averaged 287.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kraft is averaging 0.310 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kraft has an average of 1.084 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kraft .

    Kraft's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-286.8287.3
    Greens in Regulation %-71.43%54.51%
    Putts Per Round-29.2129.6
    Par Breakers-31.75%24.65%
    Bogey Avoidance-13.49%10.42%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Kraft's best finishes

    • Kraft, who has participated in six tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those six events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 50%.

    Kraft's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.090
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--2.330
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---1.646
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.310
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.084

    Kraft's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-71-1--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship4071-68-71-68-109
    July 27-303M OpenW/D74+3--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3366-69-70-69-621
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship2566-69-72-73-8--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1669-70-69-68-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2368-71-65-66-14--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship7170-68-71-71-8--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship5365-68-72-69-10--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1969-65-67-65-16--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC68-75-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-70-64-68-2031
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1364-66-68-69-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-71E--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4270-70-69-69-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-71-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kraft as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

