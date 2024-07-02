Kelly Kraft betting profile:

Kraft has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Kraft has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has an average score of 13-under across his last five events.

Kelly Kraft has averaged 287.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Kraft is averaging 0.310 Strokes Gained: Putting.