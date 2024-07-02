Kelly Kraft betting profile:
Kelly Kraft didn't fare well the last time he donned the spikes in the in 2023, missing the cut. He looks for better results this time around at TPC Deere Run.
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Over his last five trips to the , Kraft has an average score of 7-under, with an average finish of 54th.
- Kraft last played at the in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 1-under.
- When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Kraft's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|6/30/2022
|24
|70-63-68-72
|-11
|7/11/2019
|66
|70-67-71-72
|-4
|7/12/2018
|63
|66-71-71-70
|-6
Kraft's recent performances
- Kraft has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Kraft has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 13-under across his last five events.
- Kelly Kraft has averaged 287.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kraft is averaging 0.310 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kraft has an average of 1.084 in his past five tournaments.
Kraft's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|286.8
|287.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|71.43%
|54.51%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.21
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|31.75%
|24.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|13.49%
|10.42%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Kraft's best finishes
- Kraft, who has participated in six tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those six events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 50%.
Kraft's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|2.330
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.646
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.310
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.084
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Kraft's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|40
|71-68-71-68
|-10
|9
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|W/D
|74
|+3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|66-69-70-69
|-6
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|66-69-72-73
|-8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|69-70-69-68
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|68-71-65-66
|-14
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|71
|70-68-71-71
|-8
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|53
|65-68-72-69
|-10
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|19
|69-65-67-65
|-16
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-70-64-68
|-20
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|64-66-68-69
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|70-70-69-69
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kraft as of the start of the .
