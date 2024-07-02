Zac Blair betting profile:

This season Blair's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 1.070 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Blair delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 6.919.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Blair delivered his best mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking fourth in the field at 4.057. In that event, he finished 49th.

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Blair delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.934, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 24th in that event.