Zac Blair betting profile:
Zac Blair enters play July 4-7 in the 2024 after missing the cut in the same tournament in 2023.
Latest odds for Blair at the .
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
Over the last three times Blair has entered the John Deere Classic, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
- In Blair's most recent appearance at the , in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Blair's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|7/12/2018
|MC
|67-75
|E
Blair's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Blair has an average finish of 34th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Blair has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of 2-under in his last five events.
- Zac Blair has averaged 283.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Blair is averaging 1.616 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Blair is averaging 0.526 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bet now on Blair .
Blair's advanced stats and rankings
- Blair owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.405 (154th) this season, while his average driving distance of 277.6 yards ranks 171st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Blair ranks 126th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.184, while he ranks 152nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.30%.
- On the greens, Blair's -0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 95th this season, while he averages 28.90 putts per round (86th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|171
|277.6
|283.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|152
|62.30%
|61.46%
|Putts Per Round
|86
|28.90
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|102
|23.68%
|17.36%
|Bogey Avoidance
|135
|16.53%
|16.32%
Blair's best finishes
- Blair has played 16 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish.
- In those 16 tournaments, he had a 56.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
- Currently, Blair has 221 points, placing him 119th in the FedExCup standings.
Blair's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Blair's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 1.070 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Blair delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 6.919.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Blair delivered his best mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking fourth in the field at 4.057. In that event, he finished 49th.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Blair delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.934, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 24th in that event.
- Blair posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished 24th in that event.
Blair's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|154
|-0.405
|-0.895
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|126
|-0.184
|-0.598
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|36
|0.232
|0.404
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|95
|-0.004
|1.616
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|138
|-0.361
|0.526
Blair's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|69-66-72-64
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|52
|66-73-69-75
|-5
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-67
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|42
|71-66-68-69
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|38
|66-72-73-71
|+2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-65-68-68
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|62
|67-67-67-75
|-12
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|73
|69-68-79-74
|+2
|3
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|69-68-73-69
|-5
|8
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|73-70-70-73
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|78-75
|+9
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-70-60-72
|-23
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|73-66-68-72
|-5
|10
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|24
|67-68-71-68
|-6
|36
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|26
|70-69-75-72
|+6
|58
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the 2024 John Deere Classic.
