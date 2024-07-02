PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Zac Blair betting profile:

    Zac Blair enters play July 4-7 in the 2024 after missing the cut in the same tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Blair at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Over the last three times Blair has entered the , he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
    • In Blair's most recent appearance at the , in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Blair's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/2023MC68-71-3
    7/12/2018MC67-75E

    Blair's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Blair has an average finish of 34th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Blair has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 2-under in his last five events.
    • Zac Blair has averaged 283.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Blair is averaging 1.616 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Blair is averaging 0.526 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Blair .

    Blair's advanced stats and rankings

    • Blair owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.405 (154th) this season, while his average driving distance of 277.6 yards ranks 171st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Blair ranks 126th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.184, while he ranks 152nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.30%.
    • On the greens, Blair's -0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 95th this season, while he averages 28.90 putts per round (86th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance171277.6283.5
    Greens in Regulation %15262.30%61.46%
    Putts Per Round8628.9028.8
    Par Breakers10223.68%17.36%
    Bogey Avoidance13516.53%16.32%

    Blair's best finishes

    • Blair has played 16 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish.
    • In those 16 tournaments, he had a 56.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
    • Currently, Blair has 221 points, placing him 119th in the FedExCup standings.

    Blair's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Blair's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 1.070 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Blair delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 6.919.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Blair delivered his best mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking fourth in the field at 4.057. In that event, he finished 49th.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Blair delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.934, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 24th in that event.
    • Blair posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished 24th in that event.

    Blair's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee154-0.405-0.895
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green126-0.184-0.598
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green360.2320.404
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting95-0.0041.616
    Average Strokes Gained: Total138-0.3610.526

    Blair's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC68-71-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-71+2--
    July 27-303M Open1369-66-72-64-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-74+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5266-73-69-75-5--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-67-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4271-66-68-69-10--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3866-72-73-71+2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-69-4--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-68-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-65-68-68-921
    January 18-21The American Express6267-67-67-75-124
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7369-68-79-74+23
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4969-68-73-69-58
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-71-1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5473-70-70-73-29
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC69-75+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-73+6--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC78-75+9--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-70-60-72-2373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    May 16-19PGA Championship5373-66-68-72-510
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-73+7--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2467-68-71-68-636
    June 13-16U.S. Open2670-69-75-72+658
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-73+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

